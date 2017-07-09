More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Brazil police investigating death of soccer fan after game

1 Comment
Associated PressJul 9, 2017, 3:35 PM EDT

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) Police in Brazil are investigating the death of a soccer fan who was allegedly shot during clashes after Vasco da Gama was defeated by rival Flamengo in the Brazilian league.

[ MORE: Transfer rumor roundup ]

The G1 news website identified the deceased fan as 27-year-old Vasco supporter David Rocha Lopes, with his brother Carlos Henrique Rocha telling G1 at Souza Aguiar hospital that Lopes had died from a gunshot wound after the game in Rio de Janeiro.

Police did not confirm the man’s identity but said “investigations were underway.”

Video footage from the match showed police using teargas, stun grenades and pepper spray to contain Vasco fans after their team lost 1-0.

Clashes continued outside the stadium, where Lopes was allegedly shot. Another two people were injured and taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, according to G1.

FOLLOW LIVE – Mexico, Group C take the field

AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedJul 9, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT

Group C takes the pitch for the first time on Sunday, and there will be several minnows looking to overtake a traditional CONCACAF power.

Upstarts Curacao will meet Jamaica from San Diego (7:00 p.m. ET), while Mexico and El Salvador meet in the evening’s second match (9 p.m. ET)

[ LIVE: Gold Cup scoreboard ]

For the three sides in the group not named Mexico, the 2017 edition of the Gold Cup could be the best opportunity for Curacao, Jamaica and El Salvador to dethrone El Tri.

Mexico boasts a largely-inexperienced squad after fielding its regular at the Confederations Cup in Russia — where the North Americans finished fourth.

The Reggae Boyz feature a roster comprised mostly of MLS and Jamaican-based players, including Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake and veteran defender Jermaine Taylor (Minnesota United).

Manchester United releases squad for preseason US tour

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnJul 9, 2017, 2:27 PM EDT

Manchester United has released its squad for the preseason tour of the United States, and it’s chock full of first-team players with a few youngsters sprinkled in.

Romelu Lukaku is missing from the squad as his transfer has not yet been officially announced, but it’s likely that he will be added in the coming days as he begins to train with the squad, especially with the lack of attackers on the squad. Lukaku is in California with United and has already told the media he has completed his medical and will join the Red Devils.

In typical Jose Mourinho fashion, almost half the entire squad is made up of defenders. The Portuguese defender is no doubt hoping to parse out where his group of young defenders stands along with the senior squad. New signing Victor Lindelof is part of the group, with the defender having completed his move from Benfica in early June. Youngsters Demetri Mitchell, Axel Tuanzebe, and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are on the trip hoping to break into the crowded defensive unit.

The midfield features stars Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera, but also 20-year-old United youth product Scott McTominay who made his senior team debut back in early May. 21-year-old Andreas Pereira is also part of the group, included with a chance to earn his place after a successful loan spell at Granada last season.

United is set for friendlies against MLS clubs LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake, plus International Champions Cup games against Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Manchester City.

MANCHESTER UNITED SQUAD

GK: David De Gea, Sergio Romero, Joel Castro Pereira

DEF: Matteo Darmian, Eric Bailly, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, Daley Blind, Antonio Valencia, Marcus Rojo, Chris Smalling, Axel Tuanzebe, Demetri Mitchell, Luke Shaw.

MF: Marouane Fellaini, Ander Herrera, Michael Carrick, Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Juan Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Andreas Pereira, Ashley Young.

FWD: Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial.

Strootman takes shot at Roma sales

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnJul 9, 2017, 12:52 PM EDT

AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman appears to be annoyed at the recent exodus from the Italian capital.

After the announcement that defender Antonio Rudiger was departing for Chelsea, Strootman posted on social media his well wishes to the German, before remarking, “Ps I hope that this will be the last goodbye of this summer.”

Roma has sold three pricey players this summer, including Rudiger. They offloaded electric winger Mohamed Salah to Liverpool, and saw Brazilian midfielder Leandro Paredes join Zenit St. Petersburg. Mario Rui is also rumored to be on his way to Napoli in the next few days, while starting goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny returned to Arsenal at the expiry of his two-year loan.

It’s not all bad news for Roma, a club known for a positive cash flow in the transfer market. They’ve brought in a number of cheaper options, including 22-year-old Dutch right-back Rick Karsdorp from Feyenoord and 21-year-old midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini from Torino.

Strootman has been at Roma since moving from Feyenoord in 2013.

Chelsea announce signing of Antonio Rudiger

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnJul 9, 2017, 11:18 AM EDT

Chelsea has announced the signing of central defender Antonio Rudiger with a cringe-worthy cross-promotional video on social media.

The Blues signed the 24-year-old German international from AS Roma, where he spent two seasons after coming to Serie A from Stuttgart. Rudiger missed over half that two years with an ACL tear, but recovered to make 25 league starts for Roma last season as they put forth the second-best defensive record in the Italian top flight.

“We are pleased to be able to bring in a player of proven quality who adds to our defensive options,” said Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo in the official release. “Antonio is still young but is experienced at club and international level and possesses all the requisite attributes to thrive in the Premier League. We have been aware of him for some time and we are confident he will fit in well with the squad.”

https://twitter.com/ChelseaFC/status/884064814150111233/video/1

Rudiger was part of the German squad that won the Confederations Cup, playing four of the five matches, including a full 90 minutes in the final against Chile. Germany won all four matches he played, while they drew the one he did not appear. Germany employed a three-CB system for the entirety of the tournament, similar to the system Rudiger will see under Antonio Conte at Chelsea.

Roma confirmed that Chelsea has paid $40 million for Rudiger’s contract, with the potential for it to rise another $4 million in add-ons. The signing bolsters the back line for the Blues, replacing Nathan Ake who was sold to Bournemouth on a permanent basis.

Rudiger’s tackling numbers were mediocre last season with Roma, but he is good with the ball at his feet and also provides an aerial presence at 6′ 3.