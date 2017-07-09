Everton announces Wayne Rooney signing

A transfer in the works for a week or two is now complete as Wayne Rooney moves back to the club he started with.

Everton announced the signing of the Manchester United captain, with the caption of “Once a Blue…” and Rooney autographing the camera lens.

The club then confirmed that the 31-year-old signed a two-year deal with the club and a telling manager from disciplinarian manager Ronald Koeman. “Wayne has shown me that ambition that we need and that winning mentality,” Koeman said in the official club release. “He knows how to win titles and I’m really happy he’s decided to come home.”

Rooney rose through the ranks in the Everton youth squads and played for the Toffees for two seasons before leaving for Manchester United. He scored 17 goals in 77 appearances for Everton across all competitions.

“It’s a great feeling to be back,” Rooney told the official Everton website. “I’m excited, I cannot wait to meet the lads, get on the training pitch and then get on the pitch to play. I’m ecstatic – I just cannot wait to get back playing.”

“I’m excited, and I’m excited by the signings that the Club have made. This club is moving forward. This football club should be winning trophies and we’re taking huge steps to being involved and trying to win trophies.”

The official release declares Rooney returned for an “undisclosed fee” but reports have claimed over the last week that it is a free transfer.

