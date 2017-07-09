FOLLOW LIVE – Mexico, Group C take the field

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

When a club like Manchester United comes calling it’s difficult to turn it down.

That’s how Romelu Lukaku felt, and the Everton striker didn’t “think twice” in opting to join Jose Mourinho and the Old Trafford side.

“This is an opportunity that I’ve always wanted since I was a child,” Lukaku told ESPN FC.

“When [Manchester United] came calling, I didn’t have to think twice. So I’m really delighted to hopefully be part of their history.”

“My mind was already set. I gave my word, and I don’t look back,” he said. “I didn’t look back since, and I was already mentally preparing to be part of the team.”

Lukaku was linked with a return to Chelsea this summer, with the Premier League champions reportedly willing to lodge a similar bid for the Belgian international prior to joining Man United.

When asked about why he opted to choose the Red Devils instead of completing a reunion at Stamford Bridge, Lukaku didn’t mince words about his decision.

“I would say, ‘Who would say no to the biggest club in the world?’ Lukaku said.

“Best stadium in England. The best fans. This is the perfect opportunity. I always said I wanted to play for a team that’s challenging for every trophy that there is.

“I think Manchester United at the minute wants to be the dominant team, that dominant force. If you look at their history, it says enough. To become part of a club like them is something that I really wanted. I’m thankful for the opportunity that they gave me.