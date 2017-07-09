More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Strootman takes shot at Roma sales

By Kyle BonnJul 9, 2017, 12:52 PM EDT

AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman appears to be annoyed at the recent exodus from the Italian capital.

After the announcement that defender Antonio Rudiger was departing for Chelsea, Strootman posted on social media his well wishes to the German, before remarking, “Ps I hope that this will be the last goodbye of this summer.”

Roma has sold three pricey players this summer, including Rudiger. They offloaded electric winger Mohamed Salah to Liverpool, and saw Brazilian midfielder Leandro Paredes join Zenit St. Petersburg. Mario Rui is also rumored to be on his way to Napoli in the next few days, while starting goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny returned to Arsenal at the expiry of his two-year loan.

It’s not all bad news for Roma, a club known for a positive cash flow in the transfer market. They’ve brought in a number of cheaper options, including 22-year-old Dutch right-back Rick Karsdorp from Feyenoord and 21-year-old midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini from Torino.

Strootman has been at Roma since moving from Feyenoord in 2013.

Manchester United releases squad for preseason US tour

By Kyle BonnJul 9, 2017, 2:27 PM EDT

Manchester United has released its squad for the preseason tour of the United States, and it’s chock full of first-team players with a few youngsters sprinkled in.

Romelu Lukaku is missing from the squad as his transfer has not yet been officially announced, but it’s likely that he will be added in the coming days as he begins to train with the squad, especially with the lack of attackers on the squad. Lukaku is in California with United and has already told the media he has completed his medical and will join the Red Devils.

In typical Jose Mourinho fashion, almost half the entire squad is made up of defenders. The Portuguese defender is no doubt hoping to parse out where his group of young defenders stands along with the senior squad. New signing Victor Lindelof is part of the group, with the defender having completed his move from Benfica in early June. Youngsters Demetri Mitchell, Axel Tuanzebe, and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are on the trip hoping to break into the crowded defensive unit.

The midfield features stars Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera, but also 20-year-old United youth product Scott McTominay who made his senior team debut back in early May. 21-year-old Andreas Pereira is also part of the group, included with a chance to earn his place after a successful loan spell at Granada last season.

United is set for friendlies against MLS clubs LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake, plus International Champions Cup games against Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Manchester City.

MANCHESTER UNITED SQUAD

GK: David De Gea, Sergio Romero, Joel Castro Pereira

DEF: Matteo Darmian, Eric Bailly, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, Daley Blind, Antonio Valencia, Marcus Rojo, Chris Smalling, Axel Tuanzebe, Demetri Mitchell, Luke Shaw.

MF: Marouane Fellaini, Ander Herrera, Michael Carrick, Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Juan Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Andreas Pereira, Ashley Young.

FWD: Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial.

Chelsea announce signing of Antonio Rudiger

By Kyle BonnJul 9, 2017, 11:18 AM EDT

Chelsea has announced the signing of central defender Antonio Rudiger with a cringe-worthy cross-promotional video on social media.

The Blues signed the 24-year-old German international from AS Roma, where he spent two seasons after coming to Serie A from Stuttgart. Rudiger missed over half that two years with an ACL tear, but recovered to make 25 league starts for Roma last season as they put forth the second-best defensive record in the Italian top flight.

“We are pleased to be able to bring in a player of proven quality who adds to our defensive options,” said Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo in the official release. “Antonio is still young but is experienced at club and international level and possesses all the requisite attributes to thrive in the Premier League. We have been aware of him for some time and we are confident he will fit in well with the squad.”

Rudiger was part of the German squad that won the Confederations Cup, playing four of the five matches, including a full 90 minutes in the final against Chile. Germany won all four matches he played, while they drew the one he did not appear. Germany employed a three-CB system for the entirety of the tournament, similar to the system Rudiger will see under Antonio Conte at Chelsea.

Roma confirmed that Chelsea has paid $40 million for Rudiger’s contract, with the potential for it to rise another $4 million in add-ons. The signing bolsters the back line for the Blues, replacing Nathan Ake who was sold to Bournemouth on a permanent basis.

Rudiger’s tackling numbers were mediocre last season with Roma, but he is good with the ball at his feet and also provides an aerial presence at 6′ 3.

Redknapp has surgery to remove tumor

By Kyle BonnJul 9, 2017, 10:13 AM EDT

Former Tottenham manager and current Birmingham City boss Harry Redknapp has had surgery to remove a tumor in his bladder and has been given the all-clear by doctors.

Redknapp said that tests confirmed the tumor was not malignant, for which he said “I know I am fortunate.”

“I could feel it in my body – I knew it wasn’t right. This is the first time I’ve been properly worried,” the 70-year-old said, saying that his wife Sandra was the one to convince him to see a doctor after he noticed the problem.

Redknapp has had issues with his health before. He had double knee replacement in 2015, forcing him away from his job in charge of Queens Park Rangers.

The former Spurs and West Ham boss took charge of Birmingham City in April after the departure of Gianfranco Zola, with the club in danger of relegation from the Championship. He took the job with the risk of no pay if he could not save the club from the drop, but instead the club stayed up and Redknapp signed on for the new season.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Sigurdsson to Everton, McCarthy to Leicester

By Kyle BonnJul 9, 2017, 9:52 AM EDT

It truly is the summer of Everton, isn’t it?

Gylfi Sigurdsson is a wanted man, but the Icelandic international has stated repeatedly that he’d be happy to stay at Swansea if the right deal does not come through.

With Everton continuing to spend its Romelu Lukaku haul, Sigurdsson is reportedly high on their wish list, and the 27-year-old could be close to a move, although there are conflicting reports at the moment.

According to the Daily Mail, Everton is preparing a fourth bid for Sigurdsson of $41 million, and that coupled with the boost of a glistening new squad at Goodison Park could turn the player’s head. However, a report by Wales Online states that the Daily Mail report is “premature” citing a Swansea source.

Tony Pulis is looking to replace Darren Fletcher at West Brom, with the 33-year-old moving on to Stoke City at the expiry of his Baggies contract. Pulis, ever wooed by proven, British talent, is reportedly interested in Everton veteran Gareth Barry to take Fletcher’s place, according to a number of articles.

Barry has been with Everton since his move from Manchester City in 2013, making 153 appearances across all competitions. He appeared 32 times in the Premier League last season, 23 of those starts. Barry seemed to lose his place as an every-week starter in December with Everton in the midst of a lengthy winless streak.

The Everton rumors continue to flow free.

Leicester City is reportedly interested in Toffees midfielder James McCarthy, but so far have been priced out of a move, as the Toffees have no desire to let the Republic of Ireland international leave cheaply. According to a host of tabloid reports in England, Everton wants $32 million for the 26-year-old, and that’s leaving some clubs unable to pony up.

The reports state that Leicester have only gotten as far as to inquire about McCarthy’s status, and when told about the asking price, they are considering their options.

McCarthy missed significant time last season with groin and hamstring injuries, but is still a valuable part of Ronald Koeman‘s plans moving forward, as reflected in the asking price.

Reports in Turkey claim that Osmanlispor midfielder Badou Ndiaye is on his way to London to have a medical with West Ham.

The Hammers have been linked to the Senegalese midfielder in the past, but now the 26-year-old is reportedly closer than ever to a move. West Ham apparently had a $6 million bid rejected last month, but they’ve increased that significantly.

The switch would be an attractive one for Ndiaye, who has yet to play in a big European league. He began his career at Senegalese club Diambars before spending time in Norway and Turkey.

The reports have suggested that Ndiaye would cost West Ham somewhere between $9 million and $13 million, a solid return on investment for Osmanlispor who spent $400,000 on his purchase from Norwegian club FK Bodo/Glimt.