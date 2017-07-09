More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Transfer Rumor Roundup: Sigurdsson to Everton, McCarthy to Leicester

By Kyle BonnJul 9, 2017, 9:52 AM EDT

It truly is the summer of Everton, isn’t it?

Gylfi Sigurdsson is a wanted man, but the Icelandic international has stated repeatedly that he’d be happy to stay at Swansea if the right deal does not come through.

With Everton continuing to spend its Romelu Lukaku haul, Sigurdsson is reportedly high on their wish list, and the 27-year-old could be close to a move, although there are conflicting reports at the moment.

According to the Daily Mail, Everton is preparing a fourth bid for Sigurdsson of $41 million, and that coupled with the boost of a glistening new squad at Goodison Park could turn the player’s head. However, a report by Wales Online states that the Daily Mail report is “premature” citing a Swansea source.

Tony Pulis is looking to replace Darren Fletcher at West Brom, with the 33-year-old moving on to Stoke City at the expiry of his Baggies contract. Pulis, ever wooed by proven, British talent, is reportedly interested in Everton veteran Gareth Barry to take Fletcher’s place, according to a number of articles.

Barry has been with Everton since his move from Manchester City in 2013, making 153 appearances across all competitions. He appeared 32 times in the Premier League last season, 23 of those starts. Barry seemed to lose his place as an every-week starter in December with Everton in the midst of a lengthy winless streak.

The Everton rumors continue to flow free.

Leicester City is reportedly interested in Toffees midfielder James McCarthy, but so far have been priced out of a move, as the Toffees have no desire to let the Republic of Ireland international leave cheaply. According to a host of tabloid reports in England, Everton wants $32 million for the 26-year-old, and that’s leaving some clubs unable to pony up.

The reports state that Leicester have only gotten as far as to inquire about McCarthy’s status, and when told about the asking price, they are considering their options.

McCarthy missed significant time last season with groin and hamstring injuries, but is still a valuable part of Ronald Koeman‘s plans moving forward, as reflected in the asking price.

Reports in Turkey claim that Osmanlispor midfielder Badou Ndiaye is on his way to London to have a medical with West Ham.

The Hammers have been linked to the Senegalese midfielder in the past, but now the 26-year-old is reportedly closer than ever to a move. West Ham apparently had a $6 million bid rejected last month, but they’ve increased that significantly.

The switch would be an attractive one for Ndiaye, who has yet to play in a big European league. He began his career at Senegalese club Diambars before spending time in Norway and Turkey.

The reports have suggested that Ndiaye would cost West Ham somewhere between $9 million and $13 million, a solid return on investment for Osmanlispor who spent $400,000 on his purchase from Norwegian club FK Bodo/Glimt.

Chelsea announces signing of Antonio Rudiger

By Kyle BonnJul 9, 2017, 11:18 AM EDT

Chelsea has announced the signing of central defender Antonio Rudiger with a cringe-worthy cross-promotional video on social media.

The Blues signed the 24-year-old German international from AS Roma, where he spent two seasons after coming to Serie A from Stuttgart. Rudiger missed over half that two years with an ACL tear, but recovered to make 25 league starts for Roma last season as they put forth the second-best defensive record in the Italian top flight.

“We are pleased to be able to bring in a player of proven quality who adds to our defensive options,” said Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo in the official release. “Antonio is still young but is experienced at club and international level and possesses all the requisite attributes to thrive in the Premier League. We have been aware of him for some time and we are confident he will fit in well with the squad.”

https://twitter.com/ChelseaFC/status/884064814150111233/video/1

Rudiger was part of the German squad that won the Confederations Cup, playing four of the five matches, including a full 90 minutes in the final against Chile. Germany won all four matches he played, while they drew the one he did not appear. Germany employed a three-CB system for the entirety of the tournament, similar to the system Rudiger will see under Antonio Conte at Chelsea.

Roma confirmed that Chelsea has paid $40 million for Rudiger’s contract, with the potential for it to rise another $4 million in add-ons. The signing bolsters the back line for the Blues, replacing Nathan Ake who was sold to Bournemouth on a permanent basis.

Rudiger’s tackling numbers were mediocre last season with Roma, but he is good with the ball at his feet and also provides an aerial presence at 6′ 3.

Redknapp has surgery to remove tumor

By Kyle BonnJul 9, 2017, 10:13 AM EDT

Former Tottenham manager and current Birmingham City boss Harry Redknapp has had surgery to remove a tumor in his bladder and has been given the all-clear by doctors.

Redknapp said that tests confirmed the tumor was not malignant, for which he said “I know I am fortunate.”

“I could feel it in my body – I knew it wasn’t right. This is the first time I’ve been properly worried,” the 70-year-old said, saying that his wife Sandra was the one to convince him to see a doctor after he noticed the problem.

Redknapp has had issues with his health before. He had double knee replacement in 2015, forcing him away from his job in charge of Queens Park Rangers.

The former Spurs and West Ham boss took charge of Birmingham City in April after the departure of Gianfranco Zola, with the club in danger of relegation from the Championship. He took the job with the risk of no pay if he could not save the club from the drop, but instead the club stayed up and Redknapp signed on for the new season.

Everton announces Wayne Rooney signing

By Kyle BonnJul 9, 2017, 8:29 AM EDT

A transfer in the works for a week or two is now complete as Wayne Rooney moves back to the club he started with.

Everton announced the signing of the Manchester United captain, with the caption of “Once a Blue…” and Rooney autographing the camera lens.

The club then confirmed that the 31-year-old signed a two-year deal with the club and a telling manager from disciplinarian manager Ronald Koeman. “Wayne has shown me that ambition that we need and that winning mentality,” Koeman said in the official club release. “He knows how to win titles and I’m really happy he’s decided to come home.”

Rooney rose through the ranks in the Everton youth squads and played for the Toffees for two seasons before leaving for Manchester United. He scored 17 goals in 77 appearances for Everton across all competitions.

“It’s a great feeling to be back,” Rooney told the official Everton website. “I’m excited, I cannot wait to meet the lads, get on the training pitch and then get on the pitch to play. I’m ecstatic – I just cannot wait to get back playing.”

“I’m excited, and I’m excited by the signings that the Club have made. This club is moving forward. This football club should be winning trophies and we’re taking huge steps to being involved and trying to win trophies.”

The official release declares Rooney returned for an “undisclosed fee” but reports have claimed over the last week that it is a free transfer.

Lukaku: “Who could say no” to United?

By Kyle BonnJul 9, 2017, 7:48 AM EDT

Romelu Lukaku has confirmed he will join Manchester United.

In an interview with ESPN, Lukaku says he just couldn’t turn down the 13-time Premier League champions.

“Who would say no to the biggest club in the world?” Lukaku asked. “Best stadium in England. The best fans. This is the perfect opportunity. I always said I wanted to play for a team that’s challenging for every trophy that there is.

“I think Manchester United, at the minute, wants to be the dominant team, that dominant force. If you look at their history, it says enough. To become part of a club like them is something that I really wanted. I’m thankful for the opportunity that they gave me.”

Lukaku agreed to the switch, which will cost his new club a whopping $97 million transfer fee. His now-former club Everton has been spending furiously all summer, suggesting they were confident of securing such a large source of income.

There were reports of a late Chelsea offer, attempting to woo him back to his former club one last time, but he turned them down. “My mind was already set,” Lukaku said. “I gave my word, and I don’t look back … I was already mentally preparing to be part of the team.”

The Belgian also talked about his friendship with Manchester United teammate Paul Pogba, saying that they live down the street from each other in Manchester and that they have been friends for “seven or eight years.” Lukaku confirmed that Pogba helped woo him to the Red Devils.

Lukaku has joined Manchester United’s pre-season training in California and will begin officially training with the club on Monday. “Now it’s time to work hard, work harder than I ever did before,” Lukaku said. “I’m willing to do it. Hopefully, it will come a good way.”