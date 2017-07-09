Transfer Rumor Roundup: Sigurdsson to Everton, McCarthy to Leicester

It truly is the summer of Everton, isn’t it?

Gylfi Sigurdsson is a wanted man, but the Icelandic international has stated repeatedly that he’d be happy to stay at Swansea if the right deal does not come through.

With Everton continuing to spend its Romelu Lukaku haul, Sigurdsson is reportedly high on their wish list, and the 27-year-old could be close to a move, although there are conflicting reports at the moment.

According to the Daily Mail, Everton is preparing a fourth bid for Sigurdsson of $41 million, and that coupled with the boost of a glistening new squad at Goodison Park could turn the player’s head. However, a report by Wales Online states that the Daily Mail report is “premature” citing a Swansea source.

Tony Pulis is looking to replace Darren Fletcher at West Brom, with the 33-year-old moving on to Stoke City at the expiry of his Baggies contract. Pulis, ever wooed by proven, British talent, is reportedly interested in Everton veteran Gareth Barry to take Fletcher’s place, according to a number of articles.

Barry has been with Everton since his move from Manchester City in 2013, making 153 appearances across all competitions. He appeared 32 times in the Premier League last season, 23 of those starts. Barry seemed to lose his place as an every-week starter in December with Everton in the midst of a lengthy winless streak.

The Everton rumors continue to flow free.

Leicester City is reportedly interested in Toffees midfielder James McCarthy, but so far have been priced out of a move, as the Toffees have no desire to let the Republic of Ireland international leave cheaply. According to a host of tabloid reports in England, Everton wants $32 million for the 26-year-old, and that’s leaving some clubs unable to pony up.

The reports state that Leicester have only gotten as far as to inquire about McCarthy’s status, and when told about the asking price, they are considering their options.

McCarthy missed significant time last season with groin and hamstring injuries, but is still a valuable part of Ronald Koeman‘s plans moving forward, as reflected in the asking price.

Reports in Turkey claim that Osmanlispor midfielder Badou Ndiaye is on his way to London to have a medical with West Ham.

The Hammers have been linked to the Senegalese midfielder in the past, but now the 26-year-old is reportedly closer than ever to a move. West Ham apparently had a $6 million bid rejected last month, but they’ve increased that significantly.

The switch would be an attractive one for Ndiaye, who has yet to play in a big European league. He began his career at Senegalese club Diambars before spending time in Norway and Turkey.

The reports have suggested that Ndiaye would cost West Ham somewhere between $9 million and $13 million, a solid return on investment for Osmanlispor who spent $400,000 on his purchase from Norwegian club FK Bodo/Glimt.

