Transfer Rumor Roundup: Sigurdsson to Everton, McCarthy to Leicester

By Kyle BonnJul 9, 2017, 9:52 AM EDT

It truly is the summer of Everton, isn’t it?

Gylfi Sigurdsson is a wanted man, but the Icelandic international has stated repeatedly that he’d be happy to stay at Swansea if the right deal does not come through.

With Everton continuing to spend its Romelu Lukaku haul, Sigurdsson is reportedly high on their wish list, and the 27-year-old could be close to a move, although there are conflicting reports at the moment.

According to the Daily Mail, Everton is preparing a fourth bid for Sigurdsson of $41 million, and that coupled with the boost of a glistening new squad at Goodison Park could turn the player’s head. However, a report by Wales Online states that the Daily Mail report is “premature” citing a Swansea source.

Tony Pulis is looking to replace Darren Fletcher at West Brom, with the 33-year-old moving on to Stoke City at the expiry of his Baggies contract. Pulis, ever wooed by proven, British talent, is reportedly interested in Everton veteran Gareth Barry to take Fletcher’s place, according to a number of articles.

Barry has been with Everton since his move from Manchester City in 2013, making 153 appearances across all competitions. He appeared 32 times in the Premier League last season, 23 of those starts. Barry seemed to lose his place as an every-week starter in December with Everton in the midst of a lengthy winless streak.

The Everton rumors continue to flow free.

Leicester City is reportedly interested in Toffees midfielder James McCarthy, but so far have been priced out of a move, as the Toffees have no desire to let the Republic of Ireland international leave cheaply. According to a host of tabloid reports in England, Everton wants $32 million for the 26-year-old, and that’s leaving some clubs unable to pony up.

The reports state that Leicester have only gotten as far as to inquire about McCarthy’s status, and when told about the asking price, they are considering their options.

McCarthy missed significant time last season with groin and hamstring injuries, but is still a valuable part of Ronald Koeman‘s plans moving forward, as reflected in the asking price.

Reports in Turkey claim that Osmanlispor midfielder Badou Ndiaye is on his way to London to have a medical with West Ham.

The Hammers have been linked to the Senegalese midfielder in the past, but now the 26-year-old is reportedly closer than ever to a move. West Ham apparently had a $6 million bid rejected last month, but they’ve increased that significantly.

The switch would be an attractive one for Ndiaye, who has yet to play in a big European league. He began his career at Senegalese club Diambars before spending time in Norway and Turkey.

The reports have suggested that Ndiaye would cost West Ham somewhere between $9 million and $13 million, a solid return on investment for Osmanlispor who spent $400,000 on his purchase from Norwegian club FK Bodo/Glimt.

Lukaku says he didn’t “have to think twice” about United move

By Matt ReedJul 9, 2017, 7:01 PM EDT

When a club like Manchester United comes calling it’s difficult to turn it down.

That’s how Romelu Lukaku felt, and the Everton striker didn’t “think twice” in opting to join Jose Mourinho and the Old Trafford side.

“This is an opportunity that I’ve always wanted since I was a child,” Lukaku told ESPN FC.

“When [Manchester United] came calling, I didn’t have to think twice. So I’m really delighted to hopefully be part of their history.”

“My mind was already set. I gave my word, and I don’t look back,” he said.  “I didn’t look back since, and I was already mentally preparing to be part of the team.”

Lukaku was linked with a return to Chelsea this summer, with the Premier League champions reportedly willing to lodge a similar bid for the Belgian international prior to joining Man United.

When asked about why he opted to choose the Red Devils instead of completing a reunion at Stamford Bridge, Lukaku didn’t mince words about his decision.

“I would say, ‘Who would say no to the biggest club in the world?’ Lukaku said.

“Best stadium in England. The best fans. This is the perfect opportunity. I always said I wanted to play for a team that’s challenging for every trophy that there is.

“I think Manchester United at the minute wants to be the dominant team, that dominant force. If you look at their history, it says enough. To become part of a club like them is something that I really wanted. I’m thankful for the opportunity that they gave me.

FOLLOW LIVE – Mexico, Group C take the field

By Matt ReedJul 9, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT

Group C takes the pitch for the first time on Sunday, and there will be several minnows looking to overtake a traditional CONCACAF power.

Upstarts Curacao will meet Jamaica from San Diego (7:00 p.m. ET), while Mexico and El Salvador meet in the evening’s second match (9 p.m. ET)

For the three sides in the group not named Mexico, the 2017 edition of the Gold Cup could be the best opportunity for Curacao, Jamaica and El Salvador to dethrone El Tri.

Mexico boasts a largely-inexperienced squad after fielding its regular at the Confederations Cup in Russia — where the North Americans finished fourth.

The Reggae Boyz feature a roster comprised mostly of MLS and Jamaican-based players, including Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake and veteran defender Jermaine Taylor (Minnesota United).

Brazil police investigating death of soccer fan after game

Associated PressJul 9, 2017, 3:35 PM EDT

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) Police in Brazil are investigating the death of a soccer fan who was allegedly shot during clashes after Vasco da Gama was defeated by rival Flamengo in the Brazilian league.

The G1 news website identified the deceased fan as 27-year-old Vasco supporter David Rocha Lopes, with his brother Carlos Henrique Rocha telling G1 at Souza Aguiar hospital that Lopes had died from a gunshot wound after the game in Rio de Janeiro.

Police did not confirm the man’s identity but said “investigations were underway.”

Video footage from the match showed police using teargas, stun grenades and pepper spray to contain Vasco fans after their team lost 1-0.

Clashes continued outside the stadium, where Lopes was allegedly shot. Another two people were injured and taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, according to G1.

Manchester United releases squad for preseason US tour

By Kyle BonnJul 9, 2017, 2:27 PM EDT

Manchester United has released its squad for the preseason tour of the United States, and it’s chock full of first-team players with a few youngsters sprinkled in.

Romelu Lukaku is missing from the squad as his transfer has not yet been officially announced, but it’s likely that he will be added in the coming days as he begins to train with the squad, especially with the lack of attackers on the squad. Lukaku is in California with United and has already told the media he has completed his medical and will join the Red Devils.

In typical Jose Mourinho fashion, almost half the entire squad is made up of defenders. The Portuguese defender is no doubt hoping to parse out where his group of young defenders stands along with the senior squad. New signing Victor Lindelof is part of the group, with the defender having completed his move from Benfica in early June. Youngsters Demetri Mitchell, Axel Tuanzebe, and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are on the trip hoping to break into the crowded defensive unit.

The midfield features stars Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera, but also 20-year-old United youth product Scott McTominay who made his senior team debut back in early May. 21-year-old Andreas Pereira is also part of the group, included with a chance to earn his place after a successful loan spell at Granada last season.

United is set for friendlies against MLS clubs LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake, plus International Champions Cup games against Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Manchester City.

MANCHESTER UNITED SQUAD

GK: David De Gea, Sergio Romero, Joel Castro Pereira

DEF: Matteo Darmian, Eric Bailly, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, Daley Blind, Antonio Valencia, Marcus Rojo, Chris Smalling, Axel Tuanzebe, Demetri Mitchell, Luke Shaw.

MF: Marouane Fellaini, Ander Herrera, Michael Carrick, Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Juan Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Andreas Pereira, Ashley Young.

FWD: Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial.