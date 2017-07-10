More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Arnautovic hands in transfer request after West Ham bid rejected by Stoke

By Nicholas MendolaJul 10, 2017, 3:35 PM EDT

Marko Arnautovic earned a new four-year contract at Stoke City last summer, just a few days after Everton was reported to have activated his release clause.

That clause was for $16 million, so suffice it to say Stoke will be expecting more if it were to surprisingly sell the tall Austrian.

MORE: Pressure on Everton, Rooney

Arnautovic, 28, has handed in a transfer request after Stoke denied a $19.3 million bid from West Ham United for his services, according to multiple reports. Sky Sports says AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in his services.

Capped 62 times with 15 goals for Austria, Arnautovic has 19 goals in his last two seasons at Stoke and is an intense attacker who can change games with the fire of his rocket foot.

Stoke will be angry with the situation, and it’s fair to imagine there will not be a quick resolution to the saga. Arnautovic took two years to pay dividends for Stoke, then got a new deal before flipping his plans unexpectedly. The Potters did not find a lot of goals last season, and would’ve been counting on a return to double digit goals from Arnautovic.

Don Garber issues latest update on MLS expansion

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 10, 2017, 2:48 PM EDT

MLS Commissioner Don Garber has been speaking about Major League Soccer expansion once again.

MORE: All of PST's MLS coverage

Garber attended the USMNT’s 1-1 draw with Panama in the 2017 Gold Cup on Saturday, with the game hosted in Nashville, Tennessee, a city bidding to have an MLS team.

With a crowd of 47,662 watching the U.S. at Nissan Stadium, Garber couldn’t hide how impressed he was with Nashville and admitted they’ve climbed high among the 12 cities pushing for the two expansion franchises (number 25 and 26, which will be announced in 2017), with a further two expansion teams planned but no time frame given on their arrival.

Speaking in a Q&A with USA Today over the weekend, Garber admitted that Nashville’s chances of getting a franchise have improved with stadium deals in St. Louis, Charlotte and San Diego stalling.

“I think there is an opportunity for Nashville to rise higher on the list because there appears to be a more streamlined process to have the third leg of the stool (needed to get an expansion team), which is the stadium,” Garber explained.

With Nashville recently hosting the Stanley Cup finals for the first-time ever, the energy in the city for sports soared to new levels. Garber was impressed as the NHL’s Predators captured the imagination of Nashville’s citizens.

“I think it’s one of the great recent success stories in the sports industry. The industry is very connected,” Garber said. “And we want to see great stories, whether it’s in the NFL, the NHL, NBA, MLB. I like seeing success. We saw that here in Nashville with the crowds outside the stadium and just the civic pride around a sports team.”

Although Nashville has the smallest market size from the 12 competing cities for a franchise, Garber went on to say that having an “engaged owners and passionate fan base” is more important than market size.

“Market sizes matters because it can help, logically, grow your national television audience. But success in markets and engaged owners and a passionate fan base are probably more important than market size,” Garber said. “You also have to look at growth. It’s important to go to growing cities. And growth isn’t just  about population size — it’s about, what’s the vision for the city? Where do they want to be?

“There just seems to be a desire to take this city and just make it bigger and more international and to provide value to the people who live here. It’s part of why there’s such a disparate group of people to come together to try to bring MLS here.”

Garber was hosted by the Governor of Tennessee for dinner during his trip and the close connection with the investors and the public sector have certainly suggested a stadium deal won’t be too hard to arrange if Nashville is chosen to house an expansion franchise.

Nashville’s MLS bid is led by businessman John Ingram — who is in talks with Mayor Megan Barry’s office about a deal to finance a new stadium with a mixture of public and private funds — and Nashville will get another chance to show off its love for soccer later this month as Manchester City clash with Tottenham Hotspur in an International Champions Cup game at Nissan Stadium on July 29.

The Ingram family also bought a USL side, Nashville Soccer Club, which will begin play in 2018 and Garber called that “really smart” for the bid.

Right now the likes of Phoenix, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Cincinnati, Sacramento and San Antonio appear to be at the front of the queue for Garber and MLS, but judging by the success of this weekend and Garber’s words you can slot Nashville in towards the top.

Lukaku hails Paul Pogba’s role in move to Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 10, 2017, 2:18 PM EDT

Romelu Lukaku has a special someone to thank for his move to Manchester United: Paul Pogba.

MORE: United sign Lukaku officially

After seeing their bromance reach new heights over the past two summers during their summer vacations to the U.S. together, plus their videos and photos with Serge Ibaka in Beverley Hills over recent weeks, did we expect anything else?

Lukaku, 24, officially joined United on Monday, signing a five-year deal with the Red Devils after a fee believed to be around $96.5 million was agreed with Everton.

MORE: Bakayoko to United?

Speaking to MUTV, Lukaku revealed Pogba’s key role in him joining United.

“He has had a big role. Paul is one of my best friends, we are neighbors and we are always together on a daily basis,” Lukaku said. “He would explain how things were going and last year, when he signed for United, to witness that it really appealed to me and triggered something in my brain that if one day the chance came I would not say no.

“You just know and realize how big the club is and the hunger it has to win trophies. I would like to say at the end of my career that I played for a team which always challenged for trophies, and this is what the club has always done. To be here now is a blessing and I won’t take this opportunity for granted.”

Their friendship is said to go back over five years and Lukaku and Pogba both have the same agent, Mino Raiola, which has helped them become even closer.

Another good friend of Pogba’s is Antoine Griezmann.

I’m just going to leave that there and let United’s fans continue to salivate…

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Morata to Chelsea; Bakayoko to Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 10, 2017, 1:20 PM EDT

Manchester United couldn’t do it again, could they?

VIDEO: Premier League highlights

With Chelsea looking set to sign AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko and Nemanja Matic heading to Manchester United from Stamford Bridge to make way, it appears Jose Mourinho could be about to swoop to nab another Chelsea target.

A Daily Star report states that Bakayoko, 22, could head to United for $45 million instead of Chelsea, with the French midfielder set to follow Romelu Lukaku‘s lead after he preferred a switch to United rather than the reigning Premier League champs.

A powerful defensive midfielder, Bakayoko, would provide extra steel to United’s midfield, something Mourinho is notorious for wanting. Ander Herrera can connect passes and snap into tackles, but United’s midfield was overpowered at times last season with Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Henrikh Mkhitaryan all failing to track back when needed.

If Bakayoko was to pick United over Chelsea then it would be another huge boost for Mourinho in the transfer market and another damaging blow for Conte.

You don’t think Mourinho is pipping Chelsea to new players on purpose, do you…

A striker both Chelsea and Man United have admired for some time appears to be heading to west London, according to Sky Italia.

Chelsea are said to have opened talks with Real Madrid for Alvaro Morata as they seek to replace outgoing striker Diego Costa after he was kept away from preseason training.

Morata, 24, failed to play regularly for Zinedine Zidane’s side last season (although he did score 20 goals in 43 appearances, most from the bench) but with the reigning two-time European champions asking for a transfer fee of $95 million, United decided to buy Lukaku instead.

Despite signing Antonio Rudiger from AS Roma, Conte and Chelsea badly need a boost in the transfer window.

Morata would slot into their three-man forward line superbly. Given chances he’s arguably a better finisher than Costa and the Spanish international could deal with the physicality of the PL while also providing an aerial threat and is able to hold up the ball.

Costa scored 20 goals last season, their top scorer in the PL as they won the title, but you could make an argument that he missed plenty of big chances. Morata has proven clinical at Juventus and Real Madrid, and Chelsea will have to shell out close to $90 million to sign him. That’s plenty of cash but Conte is a big admirer or Morata and given Costa is on his way out and Lukaku has arrived at United, signing Morata is a must.

Romelu Lukaku signs for Manchester United

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 10, 2017, 12:17 PM EDT

Romelu Lukaku has officially joined Manchester United.

MORE: Pressure on Everton, Rooney

The Belgian striker has signed a five-year contract with the Red Devils and although no transfer fee was listed, it is believed an initial sum of $96 million was paid to Everton for the 24-year-old.

Speaking to United’s website after securing the deal, Lukaku revealed his delight at joining Jose Mourinho’s men.

“I would like to start by thanking Everton and the fans for the last four wonderful seasons, I have made some special friends and we have shared some amazing moments,” Lukaku said. “However, when Manchester United and Jose Mourinho come knocking at the door it is an opportunity of a lifetime and one that I could not turn down.

“You could see the fight, determination and the spirit in this team during the Europa League final and I want to become a part of that. I cannot wait to run out at Old Trafford in front of 75,000 fans but before that pre-season is where the hard work starts and I am looking forward to that first training session.”

VIDEO: Premier League highlights

His new manager had the following to say about adding a key man to his forward line, with Lukaku expected to play in United’s second game of their tour against Real Salt Lake in Utah on July 17.

“Romelu is a natural fit for Manchester United. He is a big personality and a big player,” Mourinho said. “It is only natural that he wants to develop his career at the biggest club. He will be a great addition to the group and I know they will make him very welcome. I am really looking forward to working with him again.”

Lukaku has linked up with United during their preseason tour of the U.S. as he is currently in Los Angeles, and by coincidence that’s where United will be based throughout their U.S. tour.
The Red Devils have acquired a player who scored 25 goals in the Premier League last season with only Harry Kane scoring more. After leaving Chelsea permanently for Everton back in 2014, Lukaku became the main man at Goodison scoring 71 goals in 133 games in all competitions. That came after he spent a year on loan at Everton in 2013-14, scoring 16 goals just 12 months after he had scored 17 on loan at West Brom.
Mourinho loaned him out from Chelsea to Everton and then sold him to the Toffees with many suggesting the two didn’t get along, but now Mourinho is ready to put his trust in Lukaku, and vice versa, following Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s knee injury which all but ended the chances of the Swedish international staying on at Old Trafford for another season.
Lukaku will start in a central role for United with Marcus Rashford, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Paul Pogba supporting him from attacking midfield.