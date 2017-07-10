More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Diego Costa not at Chelsea’s preseason training

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 10, 2017, 7:49 AM EDT

Diego Costa is edging ever closer to a Chelsea exit.

Costa, 28, did not report back for preseason training on Monday as the reigning Premier League champions got back to work at Cobham.

[ MORE: Latest transfer news

It is believed Antonio Conte has given Costa up to another week off as Chelsea and Atletico Madrid continue to discuss a move for the Spanish international who wants to move back to Atleti.

Conte told Costa, reportedly via text message, earlier this summer that he was no longer needed at Chelsea despite being the Blues’ top goalscorer last season with 22 goals and scoring 52 goals in 89 PL appearances since arriving from Atletico in the summer of 2014.

With that news leaking it is believed Atletico are, as expected, proving tough to negotiate with as they’re said to be offering less than half of the $75 million valuation Chelsea have for Costa. With Atleti also banned from registering players until January due to their current FIFA transfer ban, the situation has become even more complicated.

It is clear Costa wants to return to Atletico and they want him, and to get around that a possible loan deal to the Chinese Super League between now and January is a real option for Costa and Atleti.

After Chelsea lost out on signing Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United, many suggested Conte should patch up relations with Costa.

That doesn’t seem to be happening and the Blues are continually linked with a move for Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata and Torino’s Andrea Belotti.

Costa’s future at Chelsea appears all but over and the west London club will want this all wrapped up before they head away on their preseason tour of the Far East next Monday.

It’s safe to say it would be incredibly surprising if Costa was on that plane.

After losing out on Lukaku, Eden Hazard injured and set to miss the start of the season, plus plenty of other transfer deals yet to be completed, to say this offseason has so far been disappointing for Chelsea is a massive understatement.

Gold Cup roundup: Mexico cruises, Jamaica knocks off Curacao

Twitter/@GoalUSA
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedJul 9, 2017, 11:27 PM EDT

Even with a group of many irregulars, Mexico cruised to a 3-1 victory on Sunday against El Salvador.

[ MORE: USMNT underwhelms in Gold Cup opener vs. Panama ]

El Tri found the back of the net after eight minutes when Hedgardo Marín scored, before El Salvador equalized two minutes later.

Goals from Elias Hernandez and Orbelín Pineda gave Mexico the lead to take early control of Group C.

Meanwhile, a pair of second-half finishes from Romario Williams and Darren Mattocks helped pace the Reggae Boyz to their first victory in the group stage.

Group C action continues on Thursday when El Salvador takes on Curacao and Mexico meets Jamaica.

Jamaica 2-0 Curacao
Mexico 3-1 El Salvador

Miami FC wins NASL Spring League title

Twitter/@TheMiamiFC
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedJul 9, 2017, 9:05 PM EDT

Miami FC has won its first official title as a franchise thanks to the team’s convincing victory on Saturday night.

[ MORE: USMNT underwhelms in Gold Cup opener vs. Panama ]

The NASL side won 7-0 against the San Francisco Deltas in the final match of the NASL Spring Season to bring home the silverware at the league’s halfway point.

Stefano Pinho notched four goals on the day at FIU’s Riccardo Silva Stadium — bringing his goal total up to eight in 2017.

Meanwhile, Dylan Mares added two more tallies for the hosts, while Ariel Martinez scored as well in the shutout.

Here’s the full table at the conclusion of the NASL Spring Season.

1. Miami FC  — 33 pts.
2. San Francisco Deltas — 26 pts.
3. Jacksonville Armada — 23 pts.
4. New York Cosmos — 21 pts.
5. Carolina RailHawks — 18 pts.
6. Indy Eleven — 17 pts.
7. FC Edmonton — 13 pts.
8. Puerto Rico FC — 8 pts.

Video: Messi, Suarez show off juggling skills in a pool

Alex Caparros/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedJul 9, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

Is there anything Lionel Messi doesn’t do right?

[ MORE: USMNT underwhelms in Gold Cup opener ]

The Barcelona star is currently on vacation as part of his honeymoon after marrying his longtime girlfriend, but Messi took some time off to show off his juggling skills with teammate Luis Suarez.

Lukaku says he didn’t “have to think twice” about United move

Twitter/@ManUtd
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedJul 9, 2017, 7:01 PM EDT

When a club like Manchester United comes calling it’s difficult to turn it down.

[ MORE: Sigurdsson to Everton? And more rumors ]

That’s how Romelu Lukaku felt, and the Everton striker didn’t “think twice” in opting to join Jose Mourinho and the Old Trafford side.

“This is an opportunity that I’ve always wanted since I was a child,” Lukaku told ESPN FC.

“When [Manchester United] came calling, I didn’t have to think twice. So I’m really delighted to hopefully be part of their history.”

“My mind was already set. I gave my word, and I don’t look back,” he said.  “I didn’t look back since, and I was already mentally preparing to be part of the team.”

Lukaku was linked with a return to Chelsea this summer, with the Premier League champions reportedly willing to lodge a similar bid for the Belgian international prior to joining Man United.

When asked about why he opted to choose the Red Devils instead of completing a reunion at Stamford Bridge, Lukaku didn’t mince words about his decision.

“I would say, ‘Who would say no to the biggest club in the world?’ Lukaku said.

“Best stadium in England. The best fans. This is the perfect opportunity. I always said I wanted to play for a team that’s challenging for every trophy that there is.

“I think Manchester United at the minute wants to be the dominant team, that dominant force. If you look at their history, it says enough. To become part of a club like them is something that I really wanted. I’m thankful for the opportunity that they gave me.