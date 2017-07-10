More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Don Garber issues latest update on MLS expansion

2 Comments
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 10, 2017, 2:48 PM EDT

MLS Commissioner Don Garber has been speaking about Major League Soccer expansion once again.

[ MORE: All of PST’s MLS coverage

Garber attended the USMNT’s 1-1 draw with Panama in the 2017 Gold Cup on Saturday, with the game hosted in Nashville, Tennessee, a city bidding to have an MLS team.

With a crowd of 47,662 watching the U.S. at Nissan Stadium, Garber couldn’t hide how impressed he was with Nashville and admitted they’ve climbed high among the 12 cities pushing for the two expansion franchises (number 25 and 26, which will be announced in 2017), with a further two expansion teams planned but no time frame given on their arrival.

Speaking in a Q&A with USA Today over the weekend, Garber admitted that Nashville’s chances of getting a franchise have improved with stadium deals in St. Louis, Charlotte and San Diego stalling.

“I think there is an opportunity for Nashville to rise higher on the list because there appears to be a more streamlined process to have the third leg of the stool (needed to get an expansion team), which is the stadium,” Garber explained.

With Nashville recently hosting the Stanley Cup finals for the first-time ever, the energy in the city for sports soared to new levels. Garber was impressed as the NHL’s Predators captured the imagination of Nashville’s citizens.

“I think it’s one of the great recent success stories in the sports industry. The industry is very connected,” Garber said. “And we want to see great stories, whether it’s in the NFL, the NHL, NBA, MLB. I like seeing success. We saw that here in Nashville with the crowds outside the stadium and just the civic pride around a sports team.”

Although Nashville has the smallest market size from the 12 competing cities for a franchise, Garber went on to say that having an “engaged owners and passionate fan base” is more important than market size.

“Market sizes matters because it can help, logically, grow your national television audience. But success in markets and engaged owners and a passionate fan base are probably more important than market size,” Garber said. “You also have to look at growth. It’s important to go to growing cities. And growth isn’t just  about population size — it’s about, what’s the vision for the city? Where do they want to be?

“There just seems to be a desire to take this city and just make it bigger and more international and to provide value to the people who live here. It’s part of why there’s such a disparate group of people to come together to try to bring MLS here.”

Garber was hosted by the Governor of Tennessee for dinner during his trip and the close connection with the investors and the public sector have certainly suggested a stadium deal won’t be too hard to arrange if Nashville is chosen to house an expansion franchise.

Nashville’s MLS bid is led by businessman John Ingram — who is in talks with Mayor Megan Barry’s office about a deal to finance a new stadium with a mixture of public and private funds — and Nashville will get another chance to show off its love for soccer later this month as Manchester City clash with Tottenham Hotspur in an International Champions Cup game at Nissan Stadium on July 29.

The Ingram family also bought a USL side, Nashville Soccer Club, which will begin play in 2018 and Garber called that “really smart” for the bid.

Right now the likes of Phoenix, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Cincinnati, Sacramento and San Antonio appear to be at the front of the queue for Garber and MLS, but judging by the success of this weekend and Garber’s words you can slot Nashville in towards the top.

Spurs close to nabbing Argentine center back; Alerted to Kovacic?

Photo by Joosep Martinson/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 10, 2017, 8:11 PM EDT

Tottenham Hotspur are mentioned as a destination for two foreign players, although wages could stop one from arriving in North London.

That latter note pertains to Mateo Kovacic, as the London Evening Standard says Spurs will be very interested in Real Madrid’s 23-year-old Croatian midfielder but worried about how his salary meets their wage structure.

[ MORE: How will USMNT line up? ]

Kovacic has made 73 appearances for Real since arriving from Inter Milan in 2015, and that the UEFA Champions League winners could want to sell him to raise funds for a Kylian Mbappe purchase. Spurs are listed as one of the clubs hearing from Real.

Meanwhile, Tottenham could be a lot closer to sealing a deal for Argentina U-20 World Cup defender Juan Foyth. A 19-year-old center back, Foyth stands 6-foot-2 and is reportedly also of interest to Roma.

Foyth could fetch $13 million for Estudiantes:

Estudiantes president Juan Veron, the former Manchester United and Chelsea midfielder, was due to fly  for discussions in the coming days, possibly in Italy. If those meetings proceed successfully, Foyth could join Tottenham this week.

Estudiantes has a rich history, once managed by Diego Simeone and new Saints boss Mauricio Pellegrino. Recent exports include Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla), Jonathan Silva (Sporting CP), Federico Fernandez (Swansea), and Marcos Rojo (Manchester United).

Lennon thanks fans, encourages those struggling to seek help

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 10, 2017, 7:02 PM EDT

“There is amazing help out there and anyone feeling anything out of the ordinary should seek support because it’s good and great to talk.”

That’s part of Aaron Lennon‘s message to fans after returning to training with Everton, two months after his detention by police for erratic behavior.

Lennon’s mental health brought concern and support from fans of Everton, Tottenham, and football in general and the 30-year-old wants to thank his well-wishes and encourage those suffering to find help in their communities.

[ MORE: How will USMNT line up? ]

Everton has a preseason friendly against Kenyan club Gor Mahia in Tanzania on Thursday, and opens its Premier League slate on Aug. 12 against visiting Stoke City.

Report: Palace set to land Loftus-Cheek on loan from Chelsea

Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 10, 2017, 6:13 PM EDT

Crystal Palace has won the race to sign Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan, according to the BBC.

Loftus-Cheek, 21, was also thought to be a target for Newcastle United, but instead could opt for Selhurst Park on this expected season-long loan.

Frank De Boer would add his first player since being hired by Palace.

[ MORE: How will USMNT line up? ]

Loftus-Cheek has 32 appearances for Chelsea with two goals, one of those being a marker in the Premier League two seasons ago. He made just 11 total appearances for Antonio Conte last season, and did not score a goal.

The 21-year-old can play a variety of midfield or attacking roles, and would join Yohan Cabaye and Luka Milivojevic in Palace’s engine room.

U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal preview: Cali Clasico, Second-tier showdown

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 10, 2017, 5:19 PM EDT

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup holds its quarterfinals this week, with a match on the schedule each of the first four nights of the week.

[ MORE: Rankings USOC’s Final 8 ]

Need your MLS fix during this Gold Cup break? How about a Cali Clasico later this evening to whet your appetite?

San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy — 10:30 p.m. ET Monday

The hosts are short several players on Gold Cup duty, and LA has been good on the road in MLS play. Giovani Dos Santos’ presumed return should be enough to tip the field toward LA, but this has been anything but a predictable Galaxy squad.

Sporting KC vs. FC Dallas — 8:30 p.m. ET Tuesday

Few MLS teams are deeper than these two, but KC’s loss of Graham Zusi, Matt Besler, and Dom Dwyer isn’t just an absence of skill, it’s an absence of grasping the value of this tournament.

Miami FC vs. FC Cincinnati — 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday

It’s the NASL versus the USL in a battle one league will trumpet and another will disavow by the time it ends. MFC will have to get by last round’s hero — FCC goalkeeper Mitch Hildebrandt.

New England Revolution vs. New York Red Bulls — 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday

Can the Revs deal with the absences of Kelyn Rowe and Juan Agudelo? There will be plenty of pressure on Lee Nguyen, Diego Fagundez, and Kei Kamara to thrive in a rematch of a fun-if-sloppy game on July 5.