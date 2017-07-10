More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Lennon thanks fans, encourages those struggling to seek help

By Nicholas MendolaJul 10, 2017, 7:02 PM EDT

“There is amazing help out there and anyone feeling anything out of the ordinary should seek support because it’s good and great to talk.”

That’s part of Aaron Lennon‘s message to fans after returning to training with Everton, two months after his detention by police for erratic behavior.

Lennon’s mental health brought concern and support from fans of Everton, Tottenham, and football in general and the 30-year-old wants to thank his well-wishes and encourage those suffering to find help in their communities.

Everton has a preseason friendly against Kenyan club Gor Mahia in Tanzania on Thursday, and opens its Premier League slate on Aug. 12 against visiting Stoke City.

Report: Palace set to land Loftus-Cheek on loan from Chelsea

By Nicholas MendolaJul 10, 2017, 6:13 PM EDT

Crystal Palace has won the race to sign Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan, according to the BBC.

Loftus-Cheek, 21, was also thought to be a target for Newcastle United, but instead could opt for Selhurst Park on this expected season-long loan.

Frank De Boer would add his first player since being hired by Palace.

Loftus-Cheek has 32 appearances for Chelsea with two goals, one of those being a marker in the Premier League two seasons ago. He made just 11 total appearances for Antonio Conte last season, and did not score a goal.

The 21-year-old can play a variety of midfield or attacking roles, and would join Yohan Cabaye and Luka Milivojevic in Palace’s engine room.

U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal preview: Cali Clasico, Second-tier showdown

By Nicholas MendolaJul 10, 2017, 5:19 PM EDT

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup holds its quarterfinals this week, with a match on the schedule each of the first four nights of the week.

[ MORE: Rankings USOC’s Final 8 ]

Need your MLS fix during this Gold Cup break? How about a Cali Clasico later this evening to whet your appetite?

San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy — 10:30 p.m. ET Monday

The hosts are short several players on Gold Cup duty, and LA has been good on the road in MLS play. Giovani Dos Santos’ presumed return should be enough to tip the field toward LA, but this has been anything but a predictable Galaxy squad.

Sporting KC vs. FC Dallas — 8:30 p.m. ET Tuesday

Few MLS teams are deeper than these two, but KC’s loss of Graham Zusi, Matt Besler, and Dom Dwyer isn’t just an absence of skill, it’s an absence of grasping the value of this tournament.

Miami FC vs. FC Cincinnati — 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday

It’s the NASL versus the USL in a battle one league will trumpet and another will disavow by the time it ends. MFC will have to get by last round’s hero — FCC goalkeeper Mitch Hildebrandt.

New England Revolution vs. New York Red Bulls — 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday

Can the Revs deal with the absences of Kelyn Rowe and Juan Agudelo? There will be plenty of pressure on Lee Nguyen, Diego Fagundez, and Kei Kamara to thrive in a rematch of a fun-if-sloppy game on July 5.

How will, er, should the USMNT line up versus Martinique?

By Nicholas MendolaJul 10, 2017, 4:11 PM EDT

If you had a 4-5-1 without a true left-sided threat in the midfield as your Starting XI for Saturday’s Gold Cup opening draw against Panama, perhaps you could title this article “How will the USMNT line up on Wednesday.”

For the rest of us, a little guesswork is in order.

Now perhaps U.S. training sessions make it clear that Eric Lichaj has fooled all of Nottingham Forest, or maybe left-sided Kenny Saief’s injury really gummed up the works for Bruce Arena (who it must be said got fine work out of right-sided man Kelyn Rowe).

[ USMNT-PANAMA: Player ratings | 3 things ]

Enter Martinique, who topped Nicaragua 2-0 and currently leads Group B ahead of Wednesday night’s tilt in Tampa. Former Seattle striker Kevin Parsemain scored and Les Matinino definitely deserved their three points.

There’s something to be said about the lack of familiarity in a B Team such as the U.S. Gold Cup squad, but any slack leant to the side will have been exhausted in the 1-1 draw against Panama. Almost no one on the squad found too many bright spots in analyzing the outing, which instantly had many looking at roster selection more than anyone would like following a friendly and a group stage match.

Short of more training time, how can we introduce some familiarity into the bunch? There are some good steps to take via the club route.

— Big FC Dallas center back Matt Hedges won’t have any problems bodying up Martinique, and can be used next to any other CB. More important, he can link up with young center mid and FCD teammate Kellyn Acosta. The kid can get a bit of a security blanket.

— If Rowe’s injury isn’t a major one, how about using New England teammate Juan Agudelo in a center attacking position? Rowe was very good in attack against Panama, and Agudelo injected a missing ingredient of electricity when Arena introduced him in the second half.

Taken to extremes, you could use other club teammates (Cristian Roldan and Jordan Morris, Matt Besler and Graham Zusi), but we’ll stray from that for now.

Assuming health, there is no reason for Arena to avoid utilizing Lichaj any longer. He’s a clear upgrade at Zusi for right back, and probably for Jorge Villafana on the left (though Justin Morrow would be a more natural substitution should Arena lift Villafana).

Here’s how we’d like to see the Yanks arrive to Raymond James Stadium in front of goalkeeper Brad Guzan, who starred against Panama.

Guzan

Lichaj — Miazga — Hedges — Villafana

McCarty — Acosta

Rowe — Agudelo — Pontius

Dwyer

Dax McCarty didn’t have as good a performance versus Panama as he did against Ghana, but Acosta still need a steady partner. Roldan could be that, but it’s a bit of a risk given his lack of caps and age at this point. Alejandro Bedoya was Arena’s captain on Saturday. so here’s another way he could go:

Guzan

Lichaj — Besler — Gonzalez — Morrow

Rowe — McCarty — Bedoya — Pontius

Agudelo — Dwyer

Arnautovic hands in transfer request after West Ham bid rejected by Stoke

By Nicholas MendolaJul 10, 2017, 3:35 PM EDT

Marko Arnautovic earned a new four-year contract at Stoke City last summer, just a few days after Everton was reported to have activated his release clause.

That clause was for $16 million, so suffice it to say Stoke will be expecting more if it were to surprisingly sell the tall Austrian.

[ MORE: Pressure on Everton, Rooney ]

Arnautovic, 28, has handed in a transfer request after Stoke denied a $19.3 million bid from West Ham United for his services, according to multiple reports. Sky Sports says AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in his services.

Capped 62 times with 15 goals for Austria, Arnautovic has 19 goals in his last two seasons at Stoke and is an intense attacker who can change games with the fire of his rocket foot.

Stoke will be angry with the situation, and it’s fair to imagine there will not be a quick resolution to the saga. Arnautovic took two years to pay dividends for Stoke, then got a new deal before flipping his plans unexpectedly. The Potters did not find a lot of goals last season, and would’ve been counting on a return to double digit goals from Arnautovic.