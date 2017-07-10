Most expensive Premier League signings of summer 2017

Everton, Manchester City and Manchester United have been the big spenders, while Arsenal smashed their club-record transfer fee to buy Alexandre Lacazette. AS Roma and Benfica have been the biggest beneficiaries of the early summer PL transfer deals.
Being unveiled to the media on Monday at Goodison Park, the all-time leading goalscorer for Manchester United and England had returned to the club where he made his name and the team he still supports.
Rooney, 31, repeatedly stated that Everton’s aim must be to win a trophy for the first time since 1995 and his burning desire is to help his boyhood club in their exciting new era.
Both Rooney and Koeman acknowledged that there’s extra pressure on Everton given their summer of spending, and both know they have to deliver. Now.
“With Ronald’s ideas and the players we are bringing in, it’s on us,” Rooney said. “It’s alright sitting here saying ‘we want to win trophies’ but it’s on us as a football club to make sure we do that. That’s why we have to work hard and make sure we are in the best position to do that… That’s why you play football, to win trophies. That’s of course the target and the aim. That’s what we want to do. We don’t want to limp around in the season, we want to be successful. I know we have the right man to lead us to do that.”
Koeman may well have the right man in Rooney to lead his young, talented squad and Rooney admitted that the decision to go back was “a no-brainer” while his manager spoke of Rooney’s desperation to return.
After spending 13 years away winning every trophy possible at Manchester United, Rooney has now returned hungry to prove the doubters wrong and it’s clear that Koeman has big plans for the Evertonian.
When asked where Rooney would play — now a key question for most of his managers as father time catches up with him — Koeman gave an intriguing answer.
“Everybody knows the qualities of Wayne. It is try to get more productivity, we spoke about last season. He is a striker,” Koeman said. “Offensively he can be a No.10 behind the striker. A free role from the left. The No.9. The No.7. That’s the position he will play.”
In short: he will be used wherever and whenever he’s needed. Rooney seems just fine with that after spending a season mostly on the bench at Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho.
“I needed to play more games and I didn’t play that often last season. I know I’m at my best when I’m playing games consistently,” Rooney said. “I spoke with Jose [Mourinho] and it was the right time for me to leave and go and play somewhere else and I firmly believed Everton was the right option for me to do that.”
Koeman now has a figurehead to build his team around.
Last season was his first in charge at Goodison and although his young team excited with a seventh-place finish, flirting with a top four finish for a little while, losing the goals of Romelu Lukaku (his move to Manchester United is close to completion) will hurt the Toffees.
Koeman wants to see “several players scoring 10-15 goals rather than one scoring 25” and with Sandro, Davy Klaassen and Rooney coming in to compliment Ross Barkley, Kevin Mirallas, Yannick Bolasie and others, all of a sudden Everton is loaded with different attacking options.
Given his experience of delivering on the big stage, Rooney could be the key cog.
“The experience of Wayne is really important to win something and to bring to the rest of the players,” Koeman said. “We have some good older players in the team, there is a lot of experience, but we have some really good young talented football players. It’s an example for them to learn from him and learn from other players in the team. Altogether it was really important for me to try to bring Wayne back to the club.”
Koeman suggested more new arrivals would follow as Everton are linked with deals for Olivier Giroud, Gylfi Sigurdsson and others, but it is Rooney who will help knit everything together.
A true blue at heart, the Liverpudlian striker revealed he is ready for the next step of his career and brushed off talk of him returning to the England squad, simply saying that if his performances are good enough for Everton then Gareth Southgate can’t possibly ignore him.
“I was at the stage of my career when I had to take the next step,” Rooney said. “I thought about it and obviously after speaking to Ronald, the discussions we had, I knew it was where I needed to play and needed to be. I’m excited. I just can’t wait to get out there and play.”
Whether or not Rooney will be handed the captains armband remains to be seen, but winning trophies for Everton is at the forefront of his mind and if he can regain his best form then this addition will look like a masterclass from Koeman.
What if he could lead Everton to their first piece of silverware in over two decades?
“It would be incredible,” Rooney replied. “I was at the final in 1995 and to win a trophy as an Everton player, it would be a special moment.”
Everton’s fans, Rooney and Koeman are hoping they are the start of a special era for the Toffees.
With big money spent on new players, a new stadium on the way and youngsters rising to the first team, having a local lad and die-hard fan leading the charge is almost the fairytale scenario.
Their Dutch manager knows fairytale’s don’t come true without spending big and putting the right type of players together.
“We want to continue what we did last season,” Koeman explained. “Everybody knows everyone is trying to get the best players and all the big six in the Premier League, they will try and spend money as well. But I think that it is a good signal to everybody that we are on board and we will try to give them that competition that we didn’t last season. We did well last season but now we need to make the next step. To make the next step we need to get that type of player in and with the type of qualities to improve.”
Rooney, Koeman and Everton will take the next step together.
Drogba, 39, is still scoring clutch late goals as the part-owner of USL side Phoenix Rising curled in a sumptuous free kick to grab his team a late equalizer against Orange County Blues at the weekend.
The end to Rooney’s career at United was surprisingly low-key but the Red Devils’ all-time leading goalscorer will go down in history after winning the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, five Premier League titles, one FA Cup and three League Cups during his time at Old Trafford.
He has to be in with a shout of being United’s greatest-ever player, right?
That trophy haul, plus becoming the leading goalscorer for club and country, vindicated his decision to leave Everton as an 18-year-old, but where does he rank in the pantheon of United greats?
Strangely, Rooney’s incredible goals, huge number of trophies and longevity seems to be overlooked by many with Duncan Edwards, Sir Bobby Charlton, George Best, Denis Law, Ryan Giggs, Roy Keane, Eric Cantona and Cristiano Ronaldo all jostling for the accolade as United’s greatest-ever player.
Rooney almost leaving for Manchester City and his falling out with Sir Alex Ferguson may not sit well, still, with some United fans, but it should not be so easy to forget the magic moments Rooney provided. That bicycle kick against Man City. The debut hat trick against Fenerbache. Winning goals against rivals like Arsenal and Liverpool at key moments throughout his Old Trafford career.
The list goes on and on.
Forced to reinvent himself under Louis Van Gaal, Rooney has come in for plenty of stick over the past two seasons. Some of it is just, but at 31 years of age you feel like he still has plenty to give. Just not at United.
Returning to Everton will give him a chance to regain his form and sharpness as he gets to play regularly. It may also help United’s fans appreciate what they had and for how long they had it.
Sure, Rooney’s play has regressed over the past two seasons but that shouldn’t erase the 11 seasons before that when he was United’s main man and delivered time and time again on his way to 253 goals in 559 games.
When all is said and done, despite becoming United’s all-time leading goalscorer Rooney will probably rank in the following position when it comes to the greatest players in club history. (Eric Cantona, Paul Scholes and Denis Law just missed out on being in the top five).
Sir Bobby Charlton – Scored 249 goals in 758 games and led United to three league titles, a European Cup and FA Cup
Ryan Giggs – 963 apppearances (most ever) and won 22 major titles, most decorated player in history
George Best – Scored 181 goals in 481 appearances for United over 11 years, won a European Cup and two league titles
Wayne Rooney – Scored 253 goals in 559 games, won five league titles, European Cup, Europa League, three League Cups and FA Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo – Scored 118 goals in 292 games, won three league titles, European Cup, two League Cups and FA Cup
It is believed Antonio Conte has given Costa up to another week off as Chelsea and Atletico Madrid continue to discuss a move for the Spanish international who wants to move back to Atleti.
Conte told Costa, reportedly via text message, earlier this summer that he was no longer needed at Chelsea despite being the Blues’ top goalscorer last season with 22 goals and scoring 52 goals in 89 PL appearances since arriving from Atletico in the summer of 2014.
With that news leaking it is believed Atletico are, as expected, proving tough to negotiate with as they’re said to be offering less than half of the $75 million valuation Chelsea have for Costa. With Atleti also banned from registering players until January due to their current FIFA transfer ban, the situation has become even more complicated.
It is clear Costa wants to return to Atletico and they want him, and to get around that a possible loan deal to the Chinese Super League between now and January is a real option for Costa and Atleti.
After Chelsea lost out on signing Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United, many suggested Conte should patch up relations with Costa.
That doesn’t seem to be happening and the Blues are continually linked with a move for Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata and Torino’s Andrea Belotti.
Costa’s future at Chelsea appears all but over and the west London club will want this all wrapped up before they head away on their preseason tour of the Far East next Monday.
It’s safe to say it would be incredibly surprising if Costa was on that plane.
After losing out on Lukaku, Eden Hazard injured and set to miss the start of the season, plus plenty of other transfer deals yet to be completed, to say this offseason has so far been disappointing for Chelsea is a massive understatement.