More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Schalke signs highly rated French U20 midfielder Amine Harit

Leave a comment
Associated PressJul 10, 2017, 10:40 PM EDT

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) Schalke has signed highly rated French Under-20 midfielder Amine Harit from Nantes in a deal reportedly worth up to 10 million euros ($11.4 million).

The Bundesliga club says the 20-year-old Harit has signed a four-year deal.

Schalke coach Domenico Tedesco says, “Amine is a technically experienced player with strong dribbling skills who is also good in defense. He often looks for offensive solutions and can therefore make the difference.”

[ MORE: Pressure on Everton, Rooney ]

Kicker magazine reports Schalke is initially paying 8 million euros ($9.1 million) for Harit, rising depending on bonus payments.

Harit played in 30 league games for Nantes last season, his first with the senior side after coming through the youth ranks. He won the Under-19 European Championship with France last year, when he was named among the players of the tournament.

LISTEN: Lukaku talks Man Utd transfer with “Beyond The Pitch”

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 10, 2017, 9:45 PM EDT

Romelu Lukaku is officially a Manchester United player, and the big Belgian striker has spoken to our friends at Beyond The Pitch all about it.

Lukaku speaks about his relationship with Jose Mourinho, whom he played under at Chelsea, and how United playmaker Paul Pogba helped make the decision relatively easy.

[ MORE: Pressure on Everton, Rooney ]

The 24-year-old also spoke about the massive expectations that come with signing for United on a big transfer fee. Listen below.

Bayern chairman: Updates on Gnabry loan, Costa sale, Sanches

Photo by Nils Petter Nilsson/Ombrello/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressJul 10, 2017, 9:03 PM EDT

MUNICH (AP) Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry, who just joined the club last month, hopes to leave on loan to gain more playing experience, chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said on Monday.

The 21-year-old Gnabry, who signed a three-year deal after joining from Werder Bremen, informed Bayern personally and through his agent of his desire to leave, Rummenigge said of the Germany forward.

“We’re appraising the situation calmly, and will wait to see what we still do in the transfer market,” said Rummenigge, who spoke on a range of issues affecting the club.

[ MORE: Kovacic to Spurs? ]

Gnabry spent one season at Bremen after joining from Arsenal last summer. He scored 11 goals and set up two more in 27 Bundesliga games for the club, as well as a hat trick on his Germany debut against San Marino last November.

Rummenigge said Brazilian winger Douglas Costa was on the verge of joining Juventus, though negotiations were ongoing.

“There’s an amount, if reached, where we’ll be ready to let him go. But I can’t yet report a deal today,” Rummenigge said.

The Bayern chairman said the club could allow Renato Sanches to leave for a year on loan after what was a disappointing debut season for the 19-year-old Portugal winger.

“We’ll decide when we’ve completed our shopping whether to keep him here or loan him out for a year. He really needs playing minutes after the last half-year, which was unsatisfactory for both sides,” Rummenigge said.

He refused to comment on potential new signings, saying instead the club was keeping “all options open” to the end of the transfer period.

[ MORE: Lennon thanks fans, encourages mental health ]

Leon Goretzka, whose contract with Schalke ends in 2018, is reportedly a target, but Rummenigge said: “The player has to decide if he’s staying at Schalke or wants to switch, and if then, where. Nothing is decided.”

Rummenigge also defended the club’s summer tour to Asia, despite the strain it may put on players, and he said he spoke with Robert Lewandowski’s agent over his unhappiness due to a perceived lack of support from teammates in the last game of the season. Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pipped the Poland striker to the Bundesliga’s top-scorer award.

“I don’t share this opinion at all,” Rummenigge said. “He got a few good chances from his teammates. They wanted him to be top-scorer but it didn’t work out. So I don’t think it’s a problem.”

Spurs close to nabbing Argentine center back; Alerted to Kovacic?

Photo by Joosep Martinson/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 10, 2017, 8:11 PM EDT

Tottenham Hotspur are mentioned as a destination for two foreign players, although wages could stop one from arriving in North London.

That latter note pertains to Mateo Kovacic, as the London Evening Standard says Spurs will be very interested in Real Madrid’s 23-year-old Croatian midfielder but worried about how his salary meets their wage structure.

[ MORE: How will USMNT line up? ]

Kovacic has made 73 appearances for Real since arriving from Inter Milan in 2015, and that the UEFA Champions League winners could want to sell him to raise funds for a Kylian Mbappe purchase. Spurs are listed as one of the clubs hearing from Real.

Meanwhile, Tottenham could be a lot closer to sealing a deal for Argentina U-20 World Cup defender Juan Foyth. A 19-year-old center back, Foyth stands 6-foot-2 and is reportedly also of interest to Roma.

Foyth could fetch $13 million for Estudiantes:

Estudiantes president Juan Veron, the former Manchester United and Chelsea midfielder, was due to fly  for discussions in the coming days, possibly in Italy. If those meetings proceed successfully, Foyth could join Tottenham this week.

Estudiantes has a rich history, once managed by Diego Simeone and new Saints boss Mauricio Pellegrino. Recent exports include Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla), Jonathan Silva (Sporting CP), Federico Fernandez (Swansea), and Marcos Rojo (Manchester United).

Spurs have 19-year-old American center back Cameron Carter-Vickers in its corps along with Toby Alderweireld (28), Jan Vertonghen (30), and Kevin Wimmer (24).

Lennon thanks fans, encourages those struggling to seek help

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 10, 2017, 7:02 PM EDT

“There is amazing help out there and anyone feeling anything out of the ordinary should seek support because it’s good and great to talk.”

That’s part of Aaron Lennon‘s message to fans after returning to training with Everton, two months after his detention by police for erratic behavior.

Lennon’s mental health brought concern and support from fans of Everton, Tottenham, and football in general and the 30-year-old wants to thank his well-wishes and encourage those suffering to find help in their communities.

[ MORE: How will USMNT line up? ]

Everton has a preseason friendly against Kenyan club Gor Mahia in Tanzania on Thursday, and opens its Premier League slate on Aug. 12 against visiting Stoke City.