Spurs close to nabbing Argentine center back; Alerted to Kovacic?

Tottenham Hotspur are mentioned as a destination for two foreign players, although wages could stop one from arriving in North London.
That latter note pertains to Mateo Kovacic, as the London Evening Standard says Spurs will be very interested in Real Madrid’s 23-year-old Croatian midfielder but worried about how his salary meets their wage structure.
Kovacic has made 73 appearances for Real since arriving from Inter Milan in 2015, and that the UEFA Champions League winners could want to sell him to raise funds for a Kylian Mbappe purchase. Spurs are listed as one of the clubs hearing from Real.
Meanwhile, Tottenham could be a lot closer to sealing a deal for Argentina U-20 World Cup defender Juan Foyth. A 19-year-old center back, Foyth stands 6-foot-2 and is reportedly also of interest to Roma.
Foyth could fetch $13 million for Estudiantes:
Estudiantes president Juan Veron, the former Manchester United and Chelsea midfielder, was due to fly for discussions in the coming days, possibly in Italy. If those meetings proceed successfully, Foyth could join Tottenham this week.
Estudiantes has a rich history, once managed by Diego Simeone and new Saints boss Mauricio Pellegrino. Recent exports include Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla), Jonathan Silva (Sporting CP), Federico Fernandez (Swansea), and Marcos Rojo (Manchester United).
Spurs have 19-year-old American center back Cameron Carter-Vickers in its corps along with Toby Alderweireld (28), Jan Vertonghen (30), and Kevin Wimmer (24).