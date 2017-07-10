Transfer Rumor Roundup: Morata to Chelsea; Bakayoko to Man United

With Chelsea looking set to sign AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko and Nemanja Matic heading to Manchester United from Stamford Bridge to make way, it appears Jose Mourinho could be about to swoop to nab another Chelsea target.
A Daily Star report states that Bakayoko, 22, could head to United for $45 million instead of Chelsea, with the French midfielder set to follow Romelu Lukaku‘s lead after he preferred a switch to United rather than the reigning Premier League champs.
A powerful defensive midfielder, Bakayoko, would provide extra steel to United’s midfield, something Mourinho is notorious for wanting. Ander Herrera can connect passes and snap into tackles, but United’s midfield was overpowered at times last season with Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Henrikh Mkhitaryan all failing to track back when needed.
If Bakayoko was to pick United over Chelsea then it would be another huge boost for Mourinho in the transfer market and another damaging blow for Conte.
You don’t think Mourinho is pipping Chelsea to new players on purpose, do you…
A striker both Chelsea and Man United have admired for some time appears to be heading to west London, according to Sky Italia.
Morata, 24, failed to play regularly for Zinedine Zidane’s side last season (although he did score 20 goals in 43 appearances, most from the bench) but with the reigning two-time European champions asking for a transfer fee of $95 million, United decided to buy Lukaku instead.
Despite signing Antonio Rudiger from AS Roma, Conte and Chelsea badly need a boost in the transfer window.
Morata would slot into their three-man forward line superbly. Given chances he’s arguably a better finisher than Costa and the Spanish international could deal with the physicality of the PL while also providing an aerial threat and is able to hold up the ball.
Costa scored 20 goals last season, their top scorer in the PL as they won the title, but you could make an argument that he missed plenty of big chances. Morata has proven clinical at Juventus and Real Madrid, and Chelsea will have to shell out close to $90 million to sign him. That’s plenty of cash but Conte is a big admirer or Morata and given Costa is on his way out and Lukaku has arrived at United, signing Morata is a must.
The Belgian striker has signed a five-year contract with the Red Devils and although no transfer fee was listed, it is believed an initial sum of $96 million was paid to Everton for the 24-year-old.
Speaking to United’s website after securing the deal, Lukaku revealed his delight at joining Jose Mourinho’s men.
“I would like to start by thanking Everton and the fans for the last four wonderful seasons, I have made some special friends and we have shared some amazing moments,” Lukaku said. “However, when Manchester United and Jose Mourinho come knocking at the door it is an opportunity of a lifetime and one that I could not turn down.
“You could see the fight, determination and the spirit in this team during the Europa League final and I want to become a part of that. I cannot wait to run out at Old Trafford in front of 75,000 fans but before that pre-season is where the hard work starts and I am looking forward to that first training session.”
His new manager had the following to say about adding a key man to his forward line.
“Romelu is a natural fit for Manchester United. He is a big personality and a big player,” Mourinho said. “It is only natural that he wants to develop his career at the biggest club. He will be a great addition to the group and I know they will make him very welcome. I am really looking forward to working with him again.”
Lukaku will link up with United during their preseason tour of the U.S. as he is currently in Los Angeles, and by coincidence that’s where United will be based this week as their preseason training kicks off.
The Red Devils have acquired a player who scored 25 goals in the Premier League season with only Harry Kane scoring more. After leaving Chelsea permanently for Everton back in 2014, Lukaku has become the main man at Goodison scoring 71 goals in 133 games in all competitions. That came after he spent a year on loan at Everton in 2013-14, scoring 16 goals just 12 months after he had scored 17 on loan at West Brom.
Mourinho loaned him out from Chelsea to Everton and then sold him to the Toffees with many suggesting the two didn’t get along, but now Mourinho is ready to put his trust in Lukaku following Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s knee injury which all but ended the chances of the Swedish international staying on at Old Trafford for another season.
Being unveiled to the media on Monday at Goodison Park, the all-time leading goalscorer for Manchester United and England had returned to the club where he made his name and the team he still supports.
Rooney, 31, repeatedly stated that Everton’s aim must be to win a trophy for the first time since 1995 and his burning desire is to help his boyhood club in their exciting new era.
Both Rooney and Koeman acknowledged that there’s extra pressure on Everton given their summer of spending, and both know they have to deliver. Now.
“With Ronald’s ideas and the players we are bringing in, it’s on us,” Rooney said. “It’s alright sitting here saying ‘we want to win trophies’ but it’s on us as a football club to make sure we do that. That’s why we have to work hard and make sure we are in the best position to do that… That’s why you play football, to win trophies. That’s of course the target and the aim. That’s what we want to do. We don’t want to limp around in the season, we want to be successful. I know we have the right man to lead us to do that.”
Koeman may well have the right man in Rooney to lead his young, talented squad and Rooney admitted that the decision to go back was “a no-brainer” while his manager spoke of Rooney’s desperation to return.
After spending 13 years away winning every trophy possible at Manchester United, Rooney has now returned hungry to prove the doubters wrong and it’s clear that Koeman has big plans for the Evertonian.
When asked where Rooney would play — now a key question for most of his managers as father time catches up with him — Koeman gave an intriguing answer.
“Everybody knows the qualities of Wayne. It is try to get more productivity, we spoke about last season. He is a striker,” Koeman said. “Offensively he can be a No.10 behind the striker. A free role from the left. The No.9. The No.7. That’s the position he will play.”
In short: he will be used wherever and whenever he’s needed. Rooney seems just fine with that after spending a season mostly on the bench at Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho.
“I needed to play more games and I didn’t play that often last season. I know I’m at my best when I’m playing games consistently,” Rooney said. “I spoke with Jose [Mourinho] and it was the right time for me to leave and go and play somewhere else and I firmly believed Everton was the right option for me to do that.”
Koeman now has a figurehead to build his team around.
Last season was his first in charge at Goodison and although his young team excited with a seventh-place finish, flirting with a top four finish for a little while, losing the goals of Romelu Lukaku (his move to Manchester United is close to completion) will hurt the Toffees.
Koeman wants to see “several players scoring 10-15 goals rather than one scoring 25” and with Sandro, Davy Klaassen and Rooney coming in to compliment Ross Barkley, Kevin Mirallas, Yannick Bolasie and others, all of a sudden Everton is loaded with different attacking options.
Given his experience of delivering on the big stage, Rooney could be the key cog.
“The experience of Wayne is really important to win something and to bring to the rest of the players,” Koeman said. “We have some good older players in the team, there is a lot of experience, but we have some really good young talented football players. It’s an example for them to learn from him and learn from other players in the team. Altogether it was really important for me to try to bring Wayne back to the club.”
Koeman suggested more new arrivals would follow as Everton are linked with deals for Olivier Giroud, Gylfi Sigurdsson and others, but it is Rooney who will help knit everything together.
A true blue at heart, the Liverpudlian striker revealed he is ready for the next step of his career and brushed off talk of him returning to the England squad, simply saying that if his performances are good enough for Everton then Gareth Southgate can’t possibly ignore him.
“I was at the stage of my career when I had to take the next step,” Rooney said. “I thought about it and obviously after speaking to Ronald, the discussions we had, I knew it was where I needed to play and needed to be. I’m excited. I just can’t wait to get out there and play.”
Whether or not Rooney will be handed the captains armband remains to be seen, but winning trophies for Everton is at the forefront of his mind and if he can regain his best form then this addition will look like a masterclass from Koeman.
What if he could lead Everton to their first piece of silverware in over two decades?
“It would be incredible,” Rooney replied. “I was at the final in 1995 and to win a trophy as an Everton player, it would be a special moment.”
Everton’s fans, Rooney and Koeman are hoping they are the start of a special era for the Toffees.
With big money spent on new players, a new stadium on the way and youngsters rising to the first team, having a local lad and die-hard fan leading the charge is almost the fairytale scenario.
Their Dutch manager knows fairytale’s don’t come true without spending big and putting the right type of players together.
“We want to continue what we did last season,” Koeman explained. “Everybody knows everyone is trying to get the best players and all the big six in the Premier League, they will try and spend money as well. But I think that it is a good signal to everybody that we are on board and we will try to give them that competition that we didn’t last season. We did well last season but now we need to make the next step. To make the next step we need to get that type of player in and with the type of qualities to improve.”
Rooney, Koeman and Everton will take the next step together.
Everton, Manchester City and Manchester United have been the big spenders, while Arsenal smashed their club-record transfer fee to buy Alexandre Lacazette. AS Roma and Benfica have been the biggest beneficiaries of the early summer PL transfer deals.
Drogba, 39, is still scoring clutch late goals as the part-owner of USL side Phoenix Rising curled in a sumptuous free kick to grab his team a late equalizer against Orange County Blues at the weekend.