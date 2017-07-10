More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal preview: Cali Clasico, Second-tier showdown

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 10, 2017, 5:19 PM EDT

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup holds its quarterfinals this week, with a match on the schedule each of the first four nights of the week.

[ MORE: Rankings USOC’s Final 8 ]

Need your MLS fix during this Gold Cup break? How about a Cali Clasico later this evening to whet your appetite?

San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy — 10:30 p.m. ET Monday

The hosts are short several players on Gold Cup duty, and LA has been good on the road in MLS play. Giovani Dos Santos’ presumed return should be enough to tip the field toward LA, but this has been anything but a predictable Galaxy squad.

Sporting KC vs. FC Dallas — 8:30 p.m. ET Tuesday

Few MLS teams are deeper than these two, but KC’s loss of Graham Zusi, Matt Besler, and Dom Dwyer isn’t just an absence of skill, it’s an absence of grasping the value of this tournament.

Miami FC vs. FC Cincinnati — 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday

It’s the NASL versus the USL in a battle one league will trumpet and another will disavow by the time it ends. MFC will have to get by last round’s hero — FCC goalkeeper Mitch Hildebrandt.

New England Revolution vs. New York Red Bulls — 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday

Can the Revs deal with the absences of Kelyn Rowe and Juan Agudelo? There will be plenty of pressure on Lee Nguyen, Diego Fagundez, and Kei Kamara to thrive in a rematch of a fun-if-sloppy game on July 5.

How will, er, should the USMNT line up versus Martinique?

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 10, 2017, 4:11 PM EDT

If you had a 4-5-1 without a true left-sided threat in the midfield as your Starting XI for Saturday’s Gold Cup opening draw against Panama, perhaps you could title this article “How will the USMNT line up on Wednesday.”

For the rest of us, a little guesswork is in order.

Now perhaps U.S. training sessions make it clear that Eric Lichaj has fooled all of Nottingham Forest, or maybe left-sided Kenny Saief’s injury really gummed up the works for Bruce Arena (who it must be said got fine work out of right-sided man Kelyn Rowe).

[ USMNT-PANAMA: Player ratings | 3 things ]

Enter Martinique, who topped Nicaragua 2-0 and currently leads Group B ahead of Wednesday night’s tilt in Tampa. Former Seattle striker Kevin Parsemain scored and Les Matinino definitely deserved their three points.

There’s something to be said about the lack of familiarity in a B Team such as the U.S. Gold Cup squad, but any slack leant to the side will have been exhausted in the 1-1 draw against Panama. Almost no one on the squad found too many bright spots in analyzing the outing, which instantly had many looking at roster selection more than anyone would like following a friendly and a group stage match.

Short of more training time, how can we introduce some familiarity into the bunch? There are some good steps to take via the club route.

— Big FC Dallas center back Matt Hedges won’t have any problems bodying up Martinique, and can be used next to any other CB. More important, he can link up with young center mid and FCD teammate Kellyn Acosta. The kid can get a bit of a security blanket.

— If Rowe’s injury isn’t a major one, how about using New England teammate Juan Agudelo in a center attacking position? Rowe was very good in attack against Panama, and Agudelo injected a missing ingredient of electricity when Arena introduced him in the second half.

Taken to extremes, you could use other club teammates (Cristian Roldan and Jordan Morris, Matt Besler and Graham Zusi), but we’ll stray from that for now.

Assuming health, there is no reason for Arena to avoid utilizing Lichaj any longer. He’s a clear upgrade at Zusi for right back, and probably for Jorge Villafana on the left (though Justin Morrow would be a more natural substitution should Arena lift Villafana).

Here’s how we’d like to see the Yanks arrive to Raymond James Stadium in front of goalkeeper Brad Guzan, who starred against Panama.

Guzan

Lichaj — Miazga — Hedges — Villafana

McCarty — Acosta

Rowe — Agudelo — Pontius

Dwyer

Dax McCarty didn’t have as good a performance versus Panama as he did against Ghana, but Acosta still need a steady partner. Roldan could be that, but it’s a bit of a risk given his lack of caps and age at this point. Alejandro Bedoya was Arena’s captain on Saturday. so here’s another way he could go:

Guzan

Lichaj — Besler — Gonzalez — Morrow

Rowe — McCarty — Bedoya — Pontius

Agudelo — Dwyer

Arnautovic hands in transfer request after West Ham bid rejected by Stoke

Photo by Dave Thompson/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 10, 2017, 3:35 PM EDT

Marko Arnautovic earned a new four-year contract at Stoke City last summer, just a few days after Everton was reported to have activated his release clause.

That clause was for $16 million, so suffice it to say Stoke will be expecting more if it were to surprisingly sell the tall Austrian.

[ MORE: Pressure on Everton, Rooney ]

Arnautovic, 28, has handed in a transfer request after Stoke denied a $19.3 million bid from West Ham United for his services, according to multiple reports. Sky Sports says AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in his services.

Capped 62 times with 15 goals for Austria, Arnautovic has 19 goals in his last two seasons at Stoke and is an intense attacker who can change games with the fire of his rocket foot.

Stoke will be angry with the situation, and it’s fair to imagine there will not be a quick resolution to the saga. Arnautovic took two years to pay dividends for Stoke, then got a new deal before flipping his plans unexpectedly. The Potters did not find a lot of goals last season, and would’ve been counting on a return to double digit goals from Arnautovic.

Don Garber issues latest update on MLS expansion

Getty Images
1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 10, 2017, 2:48 PM EDT

MLS Commissioner Don Garber has been speaking about Major League Soccer expansion once again.

[ MORE: All of PST’s MLS coverage

Garber attended the USMNT’s 1-1 draw with Panama in the 2017 Gold Cup on Saturday, with the game hosted in Nashville, Tennessee, a city bidding to have an MLS team.

With a crowd of 47,662 watching the U.S. at Nissan Stadium, Garber couldn’t hide how impressed he was with Nashville and admitted they’ve climbed high among the 12 cities pushing for the two expansion franchises (number 25 and 26, which will be announced in 2017), with a further two expansion teams planned but no time frame given on their arrival.

Speaking in a Q&A with USA Today over the weekend, Garber admitted that Nashville’s chances of getting a franchise have improved with stadium deals in St. Louis, Charlotte and San Diego stalling.

“I think there is an opportunity for Nashville to rise higher on the list because there appears to be a more streamlined process to have the third leg of the stool (needed to get an expansion team), which is the stadium,” Garber explained.

With Nashville recently hosting the Stanley Cup finals for the first-time ever, the energy in the city for sports soared to new levels. Garber was impressed as the NHL’s Predators captured the imagination of Nashville’s citizens.

“I think it’s one of the great recent success stories in the sports industry. The industry is very connected,” Garber said. “And we want to see great stories, whether it’s in the NFL, the NHL, NBA, MLB. I like seeing success. We saw that here in Nashville with the crowds outside the stadium and just the civic pride around a sports team.”

Although Nashville has the smallest market size from the 12 competing cities for a franchise, Garber went on to say that having an “engaged owners and passionate fan base” is more important than market size.

“Market sizes matters because it can help, logically, grow your national television audience. But success in markets and engaged owners and a passionate fan base are probably more important than market size,” Garber said. “You also have to look at growth. It’s important to go to growing cities. And growth isn’t just  about population size — it’s about, what’s the vision for the city? Where do they want to be?

“There just seems to be a desire to take this city and just make it bigger and more international and to provide value to the people who live here. It’s part of why there’s such a disparate group of people to come together to try to bring MLS here.”

Garber was hosted by the Governor of Tennessee for dinner during his trip and the close connection with the investors and the public sector have certainly suggested a stadium deal won’t be too hard to arrange if Nashville is chosen to house an expansion franchise.

Nashville’s MLS bid is led by businessman John Ingram — who is in talks with Mayor Megan Barry’s office about a deal to finance a new stadium with a mixture of public and private funds — and Nashville will get another chance to show off its love for soccer later this month as Manchester City clash with Tottenham Hotspur in an International Champions Cup game at Nissan Stadium on July 29.

The Ingram family also bought a USL side, Nashville Soccer Club, which will begin play in 2018 and Garber called that “really smart” for the bid.

Right now the likes of Phoenix, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Cincinnati, Sacramento and San Antonio appear to be at the front of the queue for Garber and MLS, but judging by the success of this weekend and Garber’s words you can slot Nashville in towards the top.

Lukaku hails Paul Pogba’s role in move to Man United

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 10, 2017, 2:18 PM EDT

Romelu Lukaku has a special someone to thank for his move to Manchester United: Paul Pogba.

[ MORE: United sign Lukaku officially ]

After seeing their bromance reach new heights over the past two summers during their summer vacations to the U.S. together, plus their videos and photos with Serge Ibaka in Beverley Hills over recent weeks, did we expect anything else?

Lukaku, 24, officially joined United on Monday, signing a five-year deal with the Red Devils after a fee believed to be around $96.5 million was agreed with Everton.

[ MORE: Bakayoko to United? ]

Speaking to MUTV, Lukaku revealed Pogba’s key role in him joining United.

“He has had a big role. Paul is one of my best friends, we are neighbors and we are always together on a daily basis,” Lukaku said. “He would explain how things were going and last year, when he signed for United, to witness that it really appealed to me and triggered something in my brain that if one day the chance came I would not say no.

“You just know and realize how big the club is and the hunger it has to win trophies. I would like to say at the end of my career that I played for a team which always challenged for trophies, and this is what the club has always done. To be here now is a blessing and I won’t take this opportunity for granted.”

Their friendship is said to go back over five years and Lukaku and Pogba both have the same agent, Mino Raiola, which has helped them become even closer.

Another good friend of Pogba’s is Antoine Griezmann.

I’m just going to leave that there and let United’s fans continue to salivate…