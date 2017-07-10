More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Wayne Rooney’s return gives Everton’s revival a leader

1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 10, 2017, 11:25 AM EDT

Wayne Rooney sat next to Ronald Koeman smiling from ear to ear as he held the Everton jersey once again.

These two are the forefront of Everton’s revival.

[ MORE: Rooney United’s best ever? ]

Being unveiled to the media on Monday at Goodison Park, the all-time leading goalscorer for Manchester United and England had returned to the club where he made his name and the team he still supports.

Rooney, 31, repeatedly stated that Everton’s aim must be to win a trophy for the first time since 1995 and his burning desire is to help his boyhood club in their exciting new era.

Both Rooney and Koeman acknowledged that there’s extra pressure on Everton given their summer of spending, and both know they have to deliver. Now.

“With Ronald’s ideas and the players we are bringing in, it’s on us,” Rooney said. “It’s alright sitting here saying ‘we want to win trophies’ but it’s on us as a football club to make sure we do that. That’s why we have to work hard and make sure we are in the best position to do that… That’s why you play football, to win trophies. That’s of course the target and the aim. That’s what we want to do. We don’t want to limp around in the season, we want to be successful. I know we have the right man to lead us to do that.”

Koeman may well have the right man in Rooney to lead his young, talented squad and Rooney admitted that the decision to go back was “a no-brainer” while his manager spoke of Rooney’s desperation to return.

After spending 13 years away winning every trophy possible at Manchester United, Rooney has now returned hungry to prove the doubters wrong and it’s clear that Koeman has big plans for the Evertonian.

When asked where Rooney would play — now a key question for most of his managers as father time catches up with him — Koeman gave an intriguing answer.

“Everybody knows the qualities of Wayne. It is try to get more productivity, we spoke about last season. He is a striker,” Koeman said. “Offensively he can be a No.10 behind the striker. A free role from the left. The No.9. The No.7. That’s the position he will play.”

In short: he will be used wherever and whenever he’s needed. Rooney seems just fine with that after spending a season mostly on the bench at Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho.

“I needed to play more games and I didn’t play that often last season. I know I’m at my best when I’m playing games consistently,” Rooney said. “I spoke with Jose [Mourinho] and it was the right time for me to leave and go and play somewhere else and I firmly believed Everton was the right option for me to do that.”

Koeman now has a figurehead to build his team around.

Getty Images

Last season was his first in charge at Goodison and although his young team excited with a seventh-place finish, flirting with a top four finish for a little while, losing the goals of Romelu Lukaku (his move to Manchester United is close to completion) will hurt the Toffees.

Koeman wants to see “several players scoring 10-15 goals rather than one scoring 25” and with Sandro, Davy Klaassen and Rooney coming in to compliment Ross Barkley, Kevin Mirallas, Yannick Bolasie and others, all of a sudden Everton is loaded with different attacking options.

Given his experience of delivering on the big stage, Rooney could be the key cog.

“The experience of Wayne is really important to win something and to bring to the rest of the players,” Koeman said. “We have some good older players in the team, there is a lot of experience, but we have some really good young talented football players. It’s an example for them to learn from him and learn from other players in the team. Altogether it was really important for me to try to bring Wayne back to the club.”

Koeman suggested more new arrivals would follow as Everton are linked with deals for Olivier Giroud, Gylfi Sigurdsson and others, but it is Rooney who will help knit everything together.

A true blue at heart, the Liverpudlian striker revealed he is ready for the next step of his career and brushed off talk of him returning to the England squad, simply saying that if his performances are good enough for Everton then Gareth Southgate can’t possibly ignore him.

“I was at the stage of my career when I had to take the next step,” Rooney said. “I thought about it and obviously after speaking to Ronald, the discussions we had, I knew it was where I needed to play and needed to be. I’m excited. I just can’t wait to get out there and play.”

Getty Images

Whether or not Rooney will be handed the captains armband remains to be seen, but winning trophies for Everton is at the forefront of his mind and if he can regain his best form then this addition will look like a masterclass from Koeman.

What if he could lead Everton to their first piece of silverware in over two decades?

“It would be incredible,” Rooney replied. “I was at the final in 1995 and to win a trophy as an Everton player, it would be a special moment.”

Everton’s fans, Rooney and Koeman are hoping they are the start of a special era for the Toffees.

With big money spent on new players, a new stadium on the way and youngsters rising to the first team, having a local lad and die-hard fan leading the charge is almost the fairytale scenario.

Their Dutch manager knows fairytale’s don’t come true without spending big and putting the right type of players together.

“We want to continue what we did last season,” Koeman explained. “Everybody knows everyone is trying to get the best players and all the big six in the Premier League, they will try and spend money as well. But I think that it is a good signal to everybody that we are on board and we will try to give them that competition that we didn’t last season. We did well last season but now we need to make the next step. To make the next step we need to get that type of player in and with the type of qualities to improve.”

Rooney, Koeman and Everton will take the next step together.

Spurs close to nabbing Argentine center back; Alerted to Kovacic?

Photo by Joosep Martinson/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 10, 2017, 8:11 PM EDT

Tottenham Hotspur are mentioned as a destination for two foreign players, although wages could stop one from arriving in North London.

That latter note pertains to Mateo Kovacic, as the London Evening Standard says Spurs will be very interested in Real Madrid’s 23-year-old Croatian midfielder but worried about how his salary meets their wage structure.

[ MORE: How will USMNT line up? ]

Kovacic has made 73 appearances for Real since arriving from Inter Milan in 2015, and that the UEFA Champions League winners could want to sell him to raise funds for a Kylian Mbappe purchase. Spurs are listed as one of the clubs hearing from Real.

Meanwhile, Tottenham could be a lot closer to sealing a deal for Argentina U-20 World Cup defender Juan Foyth. A 19-year-old center back, Foyth stands 6-foot-2 and is reportedly also of interest to Roma.

Foyth could fetch $13 million for Estudiantes:

Estudiantes president Juan Veron, the former Manchester United and Chelsea midfielder, was due to fly  for discussions in the coming days, possibly in Italy. If those meetings proceed successfully, Foyth could join Tottenham this week.

Estudiantes has a rich history, once managed by Diego Simeone and new Saints boss Mauricio Pellegrino. Recent exports include Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla), Jonathan Silva (Sporting CP), Federico Fernandez (Swansea), and Marcos Rojo (Manchester United).

Lennon thanks fans, encourages those struggling to seek help

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 10, 2017, 7:02 PM EDT

“There is amazing help out there and anyone feeling anything out of the ordinary should seek support because it’s good and great to talk.”

That’s part of Aaron Lennon‘s message to fans after returning to training with Everton, two months after his detention by police for erratic behavior.

Lennon’s mental health brought concern and support from fans of Everton, Tottenham, and football in general and the 30-year-old wants to thank his well-wishes and encourage those suffering to find help in their communities.

[ MORE: How will USMNT line up? ]

Everton has a preseason friendly against Kenyan club Gor Mahia in Tanzania on Thursday, and opens its Premier League slate on Aug. 12 against visiting Stoke City.

Report: Palace set to land Loftus-Cheek on loan from Chelsea

Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 10, 2017, 6:13 PM EDT

Crystal Palace has won the race to sign Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan, according to the BBC.

Loftus-Cheek, 21, was also thought to be a target for Newcastle United, but instead could opt for Selhurst Park on this expected season-long loan.

Frank De Boer would add his first player since being hired by Palace.

[ MORE: How will USMNT line up? ]

Loftus-Cheek has 32 appearances for Chelsea with two goals, one of those being a marker in the Premier League two seasons ago. He made just 11 total appearances for Antonio Conte last season, and did not score a goal.

The 21-year-old can play a variety of midfield or attacking roles, and would join Yohan Cabaye and Luka Milivojevic in Palace’s engine room.

U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal preview: Cali Clasico, Second-tier showdown

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 10, 2017, 5:19 PM EDT

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup holds its quarterfinals this week, with a match on the schedule each of the first four nights of the week.

[ MORE: Rankings USOC’s Final 8 ]

Need your MLS fix during this Gold Cup break? How about a Cali Clasico later this evening to whet your appetite?

San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy — 10:30 p.m. ET Monday

The hosts are short several players on Gold Cup duty, and LA has been good on the road in MLS play. Giovani Dos Santos’ presumed return should be enough to tip the field toward LA, but this has been anything but a predictable Galaxy squad.

Sporting KC vs. FC Dallas — 8:30 p.m. ET Tuesday

Few MLS teams are deeper than these two, but KC’s loss of Graham Zusi, Matt Besler, and Dom Dwyer isn’t just an absence of skill, it’s an absence of grasping the value of this tournament.

Miami FC vs. FC Cincinnati — 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday

It’s the NASL versus the USL in a battle one league will trumpet and another will disavow by the time it ends. MFC will have to get by last round’s hero — FCC goalkeeper Mitch Hildebrandt.

New England Revolution vs. New York Red Bulls — 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday

Can the Revs deal with the absences of Kelyn Rowe and Juan Agudelo? There will be plenty of pressure on Lee Nguyen, Diego Fagundez, and Kei Kamara to thrive in a rematch of a fun-if-sloppy game on July 5.