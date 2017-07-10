More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Where does Wayne Rooney rank all-time at Man United?

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 10, 2017, 8:37 AM EDT

After spending 13 trophy-laden seasons at Manchester United, Wayne Rooney has departed with the 31-year-old re-joining his boyhood club Everton over the weekend.

The end to Rooney’s career at United was surprisingly low-key but the Red Devils’ all-time leading goalscorer will go down in history after winning the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, five Premier League titles, one FA Cup and three League Cups during his time at Old Trafford.

He has to be in with a shout of being United’s greatest-ever player, right?

That trophy haul, plus becoming the leading goalscorer for club and country, vindicated his decision to leave Everton as an 18-year-old, but where does he rank in the pantheon of United greats?

Strangely, Rooney’s incredible goals, huge number of trophies and longevity seems to be overlooked by many with Sir Bobby Charlton, George Best, Denis Law, Ryan Giggs, Eric Cantona and Cristiano Ronaldo all jostling for the accolade as United’s greatest-ever player.

Rooney almost leaving for Manchester City and his falling out with Sir Alex Ferguson may not sit well, still, with some United fans, but it should not be so easy to forget the magic moments Rooney provided. That bicycle kick against Man City. The debut hat trick against Fenerbache. Winning goals against rivals like Arsenal and Liverpool at key moments throughout his Old Trafford career.

The list goes on and on.

Forced to reinvent himself under Louis Van Gaal, Rooney has come in for plenty of stick over the past two seasons. Some of it is just, but at 31 years of age you feel like he still has plenty to give. Just not at United.

Returning to Everton will give him a chance to regain his form and sharpness as he gets to play regularly. It may also help United’s fans appreciate what they had and for how long they had it.

Sure, Rooney’s play has regressed over the past two seasons but that shouldn’t erase the 11 seasons before that when he was United’s main man and delivered time and time again on his way to 253 goals in 559 games.

When all is said and done, despite becoming United’s all-time leading goalscorer Rooney will probably rank in the following position when it comes to the greatest players in club history. (Eric Cantona, Paul Scholes and Denis Law just missed out on being in the top five).

  1. Sir Bobby Charlton – Scored 249 goals in 758 games and led United to three league titles, a European Cup and FA Cup
  2. Ryan Giggs – 963 apppearances (most ever) and won 22 major titles, most decorated player in history
  3. George Best – Scored 181 goals in 481 appearances for United over 11 years, won a European Cup and two league titles
  4. Wayne Rooney – Scored 253 goals in 559 games, won five league titles, European Cup, Europa League, three League Cups and FA Cup
  5. Cristiano Ronaldo – Scored 118 goals in 292 games, won three league titles, European Cup, two League Cups and FA Cup

Diego Costa not at Chelsea’s preseason training

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 10, 2017, 7:49 AM EDT

Diego Costa is edging ever closer to a Chelsea exit.

Costa, 28, did not report back for preseason training on Monday as the reigning Premier League champions got back to work at Cobham.

It is believed Antonio Conte has given Costa up to another week off as Chelsea and Atletico Madrid continue to discuss a move for the Spanish international who wants to move back to Atleti.

Conte told Costa, reportedly via text message, earlier this summer that he was no longer needed at Chelsea despite being the Blues’ top goalscorer last season with 22 goals and scoring 52 goals in 89 PL appearances since arriving from Atletico in the summer of 2014.

With that news leaking it is believed Atletico are, as expected, proving tough to negotiate with as they’re said to be offering less than half of the $75 million valuation Chelsea have for Costa. With Atleti also banned from registering players until January due to their current FIFA transfer ban, the situation has become even more complicated.

It is clear Costa wants to return to Atletico and they want him, and to get around that a possible loan deal to the Chinese Super League between now and January is a real option for Costa and Atleti.

After Chelsea lost out on signing Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United, many suggested Conte should patch up relations with Costa.

That doesn’t seem to be happening and the Blues are continually linked with a move for Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata and Torino’s Andrea Belotti.

Costa’s future at Chelsea appears all but over and the west London club will want this all wrapped up before they head away on their preseason tour of the Far East next Monday.

It’s safe to say it would be incredibly surprising if Costa was on that plane.

After losing out on Lukaku, Eden Hazard injured and set to miss the start of the season, plus plenty of other transfer deals yet to be completed, to say this offseason has so far been disappointing for Chelsea is a massive understatement.

Gold Cup roundup: Mexico cruises, Jamaica knocks off Curacao

By Matt ReedJul 9, 2017, 11:27 PM EDT

Even with a group of many irregulars, Mexico cruised to a 3-1 victory on Sunday against El Salvador.

El Tri found the back of the net after eight minutes when Hedgardo Marín scored, before El Salvador equalized two minutes later.

Goals from Elias Hernandez and Orbelín Pineda gave Mexico the lead to take early control of Group C.

Meanwhile, a pair of second-half finishes from Romario Williams and Darren Mattocks helped pace the Reggae Boyz to their first victory in the group stage.

Group C action continues on Thursday when El Salvador takes on Curacao and Mexico meets Jamaica.

Jamaica 2-0 Curacao
Mexico 3-1 El Salvador

Miami FC wins NASL Spring League title

By Matt ReedJul 9, 2017, 9:05 PM EDT

Miami FC has won its first official title as a franchise thanks to the team’s convincing victory on Saturday night.

The NASL side won 7-0 against the San Francisco Deltas in the final match of the NASL Spring Season to bring home the silverware at the league’s halfway point.

Stefano Pinho notched four goals on the day at FIU’s Riccardo Silva Stadium — bringing his goal total up to eight in 2017.

Meanwhile, Dylan Mares added two more tallies for the hosts, while Ariel Martinez scored as well in the shutout.

Here’s the full table at the conclusion of the NASL Spring Season.

1. Miami FC  — 33 pts.
2. San Francisco Deltas — 26 pts.
3. Jacksonville Armada — 23 pts.
4. New York Cosmos — 21 pts.
5. Carolina RailHawks — 18 pts.
6. Indy Eleven — 17 pts.
7. FC Edmonton — 13 pts.
8. Puerto Rico FC — 8 pts.

