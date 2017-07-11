More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

16-year-old Davies scores again, Canada leads Costa Rica (video)

By Nicholas MendolaJul 11, 2017, 8:14 PM EDT

The kid did it again.

(I may have used that lead for a Christian Pulisic goal, but this is a different country, you know?).

Alphonso Davies, 16, scored for the third time in two Canada caps, and this one was a very smart, side-footed finish that has given Canada hope of winning Group A at the 2017 Gold Cup.

If Canada can pickup all three points, they will be a draw against Honduras away from winning Group A. A draw all but guarantees their participation in the knockout rounds.

Davies has four goals in 34 appearances for the Vancouver Whitecaps, though he’s yet to finish in 21 MLS appearances.

French court says investigation of Benzema was unfair

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 11, 2017, 7:32 PM EDT

PARIS (AP) France’s highest court has ruled that an investigation of Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema in a blackmail case, linked to a sex tape involving his France teammate Mathieu Valbuena, was carried out unfairly by prosecutors.

Benzema is facing preliminary charges of conspiracy and complicity in an attempted blackmail scheme intended to extort money from Valbuena in exchange for the sex tape. Benzema denies any wrongdoing.

The Cour de Cassation didn’t clear Benzema, but it ruled that investigators had broken rules and used unfair methods to try and prove the existence of a blackmail scam.

It noted that, acting on the instructions of the prosecutor, an investigator had posed as a representative of Valbuena and that, using a pseudonym, he had prompted the holders of the sex tape to try and claim money from the player.

As a result of the ruling, the whole investigation against Benzema could be annulled. The court ordered that the case be referred to a different, lower court which will now have to rule on the case, in accordance with its decision.

Benzema’s lawyer, Patrice Spinosi, welcomed the ruling.

“The case is not over, but the new appeals court should logically rule that the whole proceedings were unfair and bring down almost all the case, at least certainly for Karim Benzema,” Spinosi told FranceInfo web channel.

The investigators who charged Benzema believe he was approached by a childhood friend in 2015 to act as an intermediary and convince Valbuena to deal directly with the blackmailers. Instead, Valbuena informed the police. After he refused to conduct the negotiations himself, investigators had the idea of setting a trap for the sex tape holders.

The filing of preliminary charges against Benzema led French soccer officials to leave him out of their squad for last year’s European Championship – which was staged in France – in the interests of team harmony and avoiding media intrusion.

FOLLOW LIVE – Canada vs. Costa Rica highlights Group A night

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP
By Nicholas MendolaJul 11, 2017, 6:48 PM EDT

Canada and Costa Rica duke it out for control of the 2017 Gold Cup’s Group A on Tuesday in Houston.

The Canucks nearly threw away a 3-0 lead to French Guiana in the group stage opener but ultimately won 4-2 thanks to electrifying teenager Alphonso Davies’ second-half brace.

Costa Rica could only find a goal against Honduras, and Marco Urena’s 39th minute marker was solid but didn’t inspire further confidence of Los Ticos status as potential tournament winners.

The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff will be followed up by Honduras’ match against French Guiana.

Pair of Premier League keepers leave for home countries

Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 11, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT

Leicester City’s Ron-Robert Zieler and Crystal Palace’s Steve Mandanda are heading back to where they play their international ball.

Zieler, 28, made 13 appearances for Leicester after coming over from Hannover 96 last year. He’ll head back to Germany to join Stuttgart, home of USMNT winger Julian Green, for the club’s Bundesliga return.

Zieler signed with Manchester United as a 16-year-old, but did not appear with the club.

As for Mandanda, he’s headed back to Marseille. The 32-year-old backstop made 441 appearances for Marseille and earned 24 caps for France before heading to Palace last season.

Mandanda missed six months for Palace with a knee injury and finished his lone PL season with nine starts which included three wins and two draws.

Zieler’s return to the Bundesliga makes sense with Kasper Schmeichel sticking around the King Power Stadium, but we have to wonder whether things may’ve went differently for Mandanda had he not done his knee after nine-straight starts for the Eagles. Oh well, he’ll have to settle for a return to a club where he’s a club legend.

Alves will reportedly not join Man City, heads to PSG

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 11, 2017, 5:14 PM EDT

The Dani Alves-Pep Guardiola reunion at Manchester City looks unlikely.

Sky Sports is reporting that Alves is going to turn down a deal to join City in favor of a move to France, where he’ll join fellow Brazilian backs Marquinhos and Thiago Silva at PSG.

Paris Saint-Germain is expected to announce the signing of Alves on Wednesday, and Sky says that will move Guardiola’s attention back to a Premier League full back.

From Sky Sports:

The right-back had been in talks to join Manchester City and we understand the Etihad side will now re-double their efforts to sign Tottenham’s Kyle Walker.

Walker is seven years younger than Alves, and will cost a heck of a lot more dough. He posted five assists in 33 matches, averaging 2.2 tackles, 1.2 interceptions, and 2.8 clearances a game.

Alves is a different bird, only making 19 Serie A appearances last year and playing a little right mid, too, in grabbing two league goals and two assists on the season in addition to 2.5 tackles, 1.5 interceptions, and .7 clearances per game.

He’ll also be a terrific addition for PSG should the signing go through, with the UCL experience the club needs to take the next step in Europe.

Alves is five appearances shy of 700 for his career.