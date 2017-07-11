More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

5,442 miles for a league game. The longest away day ever?

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 11, 2017, 2:26 PM EDT

When the new Russian Premier League season kicks off this Sunday, there will be one heck of a journey for Zenit St. Petersburg and their new manager Roberto Mancini.

[ MORE: Lukaku joins United for $96.5 million

They are heading east.

Zenit will play newly-promoted FC-SKA Khabarovsk (who have never played in the Russian Premier League before) and the new boys hail from the eastern Russian city of Khabarovsk, which is nestled close to the border with China and both Seoul, South Korea and Tokyo, Japan are just a quick flight away.

Zenit, based in the far west of Russia, will take a seven-and-a-half hour flight to Khabarovsk for the game, but if any fans wanted a true away day experience then it would take 111 hours to drive the 5,442 miles journey, while a train ride would take five days and 17 hours according to Google.

Of course, Zenit won’t be the only team to have this journey this season as the train ride from Moscow to Khabarovsk (it’s on the Trans-Siberian Railway line, which is handy…) is 5,296 miles, and 10 of the Russian Premier League’s 16 teams are located in the east of the country, so there will be plenty of trips out to the far east of Russia this season.

Now, we all know Seattle to New York or LA to Boston is a long trip for Major League Soccer teams, but Seattle to NYC is a mere (!) six-hour flight and just 2,838 mile drive. MLS fans, what have you been complaining about when it comes to following your team across the country…

With my tongue now firmly out of my cheek, Zenit to FC-SKA Khabarovsk, and vice versa, must be the longest journey for a league game in soccer history.

Honduras wins as French Guiana purposely starts ineligible Malouda

AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 11, 2017, 11:13 PM EDT

MORE: 2017 Gold Cup

USMNT-Martinique preview: Win with style, now Canada 1-1 Costa Rica: MLS scorers lead to draw 16-year-old Davies scores again, Canada leads Costa Rica (video)

Honduras defeated French Guiana the moment Tuesday’s Gold Cup match kicked off, as Les Yana Dòkòs sacrificed at least a 3-0 score line in order to use an ineligible star.

CONCACAF ruled before the tournament that former French international Florent Malouda was ineligible to play in the Gold Cup, and French Guiana played along for its opening 4-2 loss to Canada.

But with its best chance for a win coming Tuesday against Honduras — Costa Rica is next — French Guiana decided to use longtime Chelsea and Lyon man Malouda and take the 3-0 loss on the table. Honduras wants to play the game because it can keep a better score line than 3-0 if the match plays out that way.

The match finished 0-0 on the field. It reads 3-0 to Honduras on the score sheet.

Section XV. A. of the Gold Cup regulations, as outlined on Fox’s broadcast, says:

Each participating member association shall select its national representative team from the best players who are nationals of its country and under its jurisdiction, and are eligible for selection in accordance with the provisions of the applicable FIFA regulations.

While the idea to put forth a better show on the international stage is laudable in some ways, the move really stings Canada and could also hurt the third place team in the other groups. The Canucks beat French Guiana 4-2, and have a plus-2 goal differential on the table. That’s one better than Costa Rica, but now Honduras and perhaps CRC will score at least 3-0 wins.

The winners and runners-up of Group B will avoid a group winner in the next round, while two of the three third-place teams will also advance. This result assures that third place in Group A will have no fewer than three points and could have as many as four.

We’d also expect some post-match or tourney punishment for French Guiana.

USMNT-Martinique preview: Win with style, now

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 11, 2017, 9:41 PM EDT

That the United States men’s national team should win against Martinique in Wednesday’s Gold Cup match in Tampa is a near certainty, but American fans will be aiming higher than a win.

Entertainment and power will be expected from the Yanks against Les Matinino, even after CONCACAF minnows handled Nicaragua 2-0 in Nashville.

With respect to former Seattle Sounders striker Kevin Parsemain, who saw a promising MLS career stopped by injury before it began, the Americans are heavy favorites for a multiple goal win on Wednesday (even with a B team roster).

[ MORE: The 5,442-mile away day ]

It’s no given; The last Gold Cup saw the Yanks with a B Team in a much trickier group and they still flubbed their only “easy” match-up when they needed a Clint Dempsey goal to beat Haiti 1-0. Klinsmann’s men conducted their business properly in the 2013 edition, but Bob Bradley‘s bunch only beat Guadeloupe 1-0 in 2011.

So enter Bruce Arena, no stranger to the Gold Cup but certainly not too familiar with watching any team look as disjointed and uninspired as his Yanks did in a 1-1 draw with Panama on Saturday. The formation didn’t flow, the subs were largely ineffective, and the Americans will probably need to win a goal differential with Panama to win Group B.

How will Arena line up his men on Wednesday? Anything is possible. He could roll out the same unit that struggled to control the midfield against Panama, knowing that Dax McCarty and Kellyn Acosta both had off games. He could also change 7-8 starters just to make sure everyone gets a look on the Gold Cup stage, or go with an attack-heavy unit to chase goal differential.

The change from Jurgen Klinsmann was the right move, and Arena has had relative success in World Cup qualifying. But looking adequate, even with a B team, won’t be enough to inspire confidence in fans hoping for another knockout round run at the 2018 World Cup.

The U.S. wants to feel like it lives in Mexico’s neighborhood, which it should be, given its size and wealth. The Yanks should be able to be a convincing Gold Cup group winner whether it sends its Top 23 or men Nos. 15-38. It’s their move again Wednesday. Impress your backers.

Canada 1-1 Costa Rica: MLS scorers lead to draw

AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 11, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT

Octavio Zambrano has led Canada to the knockout rounds of the Gold Cup (barring something absurd).

The Canucks have four points through two games thanks to another goal from Vancouver Whitecaps 16-year-old Alphonso Davies, who gave Canada an early lead in a 1-1 draw with Los Ticos in Houston on Tuesday.

[ LIVE: Gold Cup scoreboard ]

Davies goal is here, and was canceled out by another MLS player. Francisco Calvo netted before halftime (see below), but Costa Rica could not find a way past Milan Borjan for a second time in the match.

The means a loser between French Guiana and Honduras would not be eligible to finish Top Two in the group, and only two of three third-place teams advance to the knockout rounds.

16-year-old Davies scores again, Canada leads Costa Rica (video)

Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 11, 2017, 8:14 PM EDT

The kid did it again.

(I may have used that lead for a Christian Pulisic goal, but this is a different country, you know?).

Alphonso Davies, 16, scored for the third time in two Canada caps, and this one was a very smart, side-footed finish that has given Canada hope of winning Group A at the 2017 Gold Cup.

[ LIVE: Gold Cup scoreboard ]

If Canada can pickup all three points, they will be a draw against Honduras away from winning Group A. A draw all but guarantees their participation in the knockout rounds.

Davies has four goals in 34 appearances for the Vancouver Whitecaps, though he’s yet to finish in 21 MLS appearances.