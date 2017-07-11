Alves will reportedly not join Man City, heads to PSG

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

The Dani Alves-Pep Guardiola reunion at Manchester City looks unlikely.

Sky Sports is reporting that Alves is going to turn down a deal to join City in favor of a move to France, where he’ll join fellow Brazilian backs Marquinhos and Thiago Silva at PSG.

Paris Saint-Germain is expected to announce the signing of Alves on Wednesday, and Sky says that will move Guardiola’s attention back to a Premier League full back.

From Sky Sports:

The right-back had been in talks to join Manchester City and we understand the Etihad side will now re-double their efforts to sign Tottenham’s Kyle Walker.

Walker is seven years younger than Alves, and will cost a heck of a lot more dough. He posted five assists in 33 matches, averaging 2.2 tackles, 1.2 interceptions, and 2.8 clearances a game.

Alves is a different bird, only making 19 Serie A appearances last year and playing a little right mid, too, in grabbing two league goals, two assists, 2.5 tackles, 1.5 interceptions, and .7 clearances per game.

He’ll also be a terrific addition for PSG should the signing go through, with the UCL experience the club needs to take the next step in Europe.

Alves is five appearances shy of 700 for his career.

Follow @NicholasMendola