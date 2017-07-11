More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Alves will reportedly not join Man City, heads to PSG

By Nicholas MendolaJul 11, 2017, 5:14 PM EDT

The Dani Alves-Pep Guardiola reunion at Manchester City looks unlikely.

Sky Sports is reporting that Alves is going to turn down a deal to join City in favor of a move to France, where he’ll join fellow Brazilian backs Marquinhos and Thiago Silva at PSG.

Paris Saint-Germain is expected to announce the signing of Alves on Wednesday, and Sky says that will move Guardiola’s attention back to a Premier League full back.

From Sky Sports:

The right-back had been in talks to join Manchester City and we understand the Etihad side will now re-double their efforts to sign Tottenham’s Kyle Walker.

Walker is seven years younger than Alves, and will cost a heck of a lot more dough. He posted five assists in 33 matches, averaging 2.2 tackles, 1.2 interceptions, and 2.8 clearances a game.

Alves is a different bird, only making 19 Serie A appearances last year and playing a little right mid, too, in grabbing two league goals, two assists, 2.5 tackles, 1.5 interceptions, and .7 clearances per game.

He’ll also be a terrific addition for PSG should the signing go through, with the UCL experience the club needs to take the next step in Europe.

Alves is five appearances shy of 700 for his career.

Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 11, 2017, 4:25 PM EDT

MILAN (AP) AC Milan’s teenage goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has agreed to extend his contract with the Serie A club until 2021.

The talented 18-year-old turned down a new deal last month and would have been a free agent at the end of next season.

But on Tuesday, Milan announced it had reached an agreement with Donnarumma, saying he would sign a new four-year contract the following morning.

Key to the deal is the signing of Donnarumma’s older brother Antonio, also a goalkeeper.

The new contract will reportedly see the younger Donnarumma earn six million euros a season ($7 million) and contains a release clause worth approximately 70 million euros.

Donnarumma has been ever present for Milan since October 2015, when he became the youngest goalkeeper to start a Serie A match, at the age of 16 years, 8 months, 6 days.

He has already made four international appearances and is seen as the heir to veteran Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

Donnarumma had fake money thrown at him during his country’s Under-21 European Championship opener against Denmark last month by fans seemingly upset by his decision not to renew his contract, while a banner emblazoned with “Dollarumma” was also displayed.

Carrick named new captain of Manchester United

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 11, 2017, 3:35 PM EDT

Michael Carrick has a one-year extension at Manchester United, and now will take the arm band on top of it.

Wayne Rooney‘s Everton move opened up the captain’s role, and the 35-year-old Newcastle-born midfielder has been handed the strap by Jose Mourinho.

Carrick has served under United captains Rooney, Nemanja Vidic, and Gary Neville, making a remarkable 459 appearances and winning double-digit trophies for the Old Trafford club.

He began his professional career at West Ham before moving to Spurs for two seasons. Now he’s the captain of one of the biggest clubs in the world. From ManUtd.com:

“It feels great and it is such a huge honour to captain such a great club,” Michael told us. “It is my 12th year now and I came as a 25 year old. I never thought I could be here for so long and achieve so much.

“Now, to lead the boys and look after the young boys, to guide them in some ways, it is a nice thing and a real pleasure. I came to this club as a footballer and I am now a huge fan. I have grown to love the club over the years and to be in this position is very special for me.”

As new players flood into Old Trafford, it’s no mistake that Mourinho has tabbed a man who will be very clear about the traditions and expectations around United.

5,442 miles for a league game. The longest away day ever?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 11, 2017, 2:26 PM EDT

When the new Russian Premier League season kicks off this Sunday, there will be one heck of a journey for Zenit St. Petersburg and their new manager Roberto Mancini.

They are heading east.

Zenit will play newly-promoted FC-SKA Khabarovsk (who have never played in the Russian Premier League before) and the new boys hail from the eastern Russian city of Khabarovsk, which is nestled close to the border with China and both Seoul, South Korea and Tokyo, Japan are just a quick flight away.

Zenit, based in the far west of Russia, will take a seven-and-a-half hour flight to Khabarovsk for the game, but if any fans wanted a true away day experience then it would take 111 hours to drive the 5,442 miles journey, while a train ride would take five days and 17 hours according to Google.

Of course, Zenit won’t be the only team to have this journey this season as the train ride from Moscow to Khabarovsk (it’s on the Trans-Siberian Railway line, which is handy…) is 5,296 miles, and 10 of the Russian Premier League’s 16 teams are located in the east of the country, so there will be plenty of trips out to the far east of Russia this season.

Now, we all know Seattle to New York or LA to Boston is a long trip for Major League Soccer teams, but Seattle to NYC is a mere (!) six-hour flight and just 2,838 mile drive. MLS fans, what have you been complaining about when it comes to following your team across the country…

With my tongue now firmly out of my cheek, Zenit to FC-SKA Khabarovsk, and vice versa, must be the longest journey for a league game in soccer history.

Report: Everton chase Crystal Palace’s Christian Benteke

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 11, 2017, 1:34 PM EDT

Christian Benteke has emerged as a target for Everton after they sold Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United for $96.5 million on Monday.

Benteke, 26, continues to score goals wherever he goes and he did so last season in a poor Crystal Palace side, netting 17 times for the Eagles to steer them away from the relegation zone.

Sky Sports claim that Ronald Koeman wants to replace one bustling Belgian striker with another as Benteke would slot perfectly into the gap vacated by Lukaku.

Palace are said to be unwilling to sell Benteke but every player has his price. The Eagles paid Liverpool $37 million for Benteke last summer and although his performances at Selhurst Park were up and down, his value is clear with Benteke scoring 66 goals in 154 PL appearances over the past five seasons.

With Everton already adding Sandro Ramirez and Wayne Rooney to their attack for the new season, there is a sense that Koeman may have too many attacking options. However, the Dutch coach said during Rooney’s unveiling on Monday that he would rather have several players chip in with 10-15 goals than rely on one man for 25, with Rooney likely to play in an attacking midfield role.

That leaves the central striking role open for Sandro and another forward, and Everton are said to be interested in signing Olivier Giroud but the Frenchman wants to stay at Arsenal.

As for Benteke, Palace know that Everton have plenty of cash still to spend and that will drive Benteke’s price up as the Eagles aren’t exactly short of cash themselves with American billionaires Josh Harris and David Blitzer investing heavily in recent years.

That said, a fee of around $55-60 million would surely make Palace sit up and take notice.

Benteke returning to Merseyside and scoring plenty of goals for Everton after his lean spell at Liverpool certainly seems like the direction this tale will take if this deal actually happens.