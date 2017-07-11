More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Benitez frustrated over lack of Newcastle signings

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 11, 2017, 10:25 AM EDT

Rafael Benitez has called the transfer market “crazy” as Newcastle United’s preparations for their Premier League return continue to go at a snails pace.

Surely Newcastle won’t make the same mistakes they’ve made in the past.

Benitez, 57, spoke at a fan event in Newcastle and revealed that his side are struggling to bring in the players they would like to push on after gaining promotion from the Championship.

“It’s not easy for a lot of teams because the market is a little bit crazy. We have to try to do our best,” Benitez said. “The top sides have a lot of money. The other teams are spending too, but we will see what we can do. We know where we are – that is not ideal because everybody wants to see a lot of players signing already, but we have to keep working and see what we can do. We can do nothing other than just keep working to find the players that we want, and hopefully we can do it.”

The timing of this comment is clever from Benitez and the former Liverpool, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid manager has always been keen to push the owners and board as much as he can to get what he wants.

With Newcastle starting preseason, the Magpies boss is giving owner Mike Ashley a nudge to remind him that he needs backing in the transfer market before the new season kicks off on Aug. 12.

Benitez was given huge funds last season (Dwight Gayle, Mohamed Diame and Matt Ritchie all arrived) when Newcastle were in the second-tier after Benitez came in late during the 2015-16 campaign but couldn’t save them from relegation. For the past six months reports have popped up stating Benitez was unhappy with the lack of transfer funds available and it was thought he could walk away in May after guiding Newcastle back to the PL.

However, the club released a statement early in the summer stating that Benitez would be staying on and he commented on how happy he was with the transfer policy as the owner had promised every penny from promotion would be spent on the squad. Benitez obviously isn’t too happy with Newcastle’s transfer dealings right now (they missed out on signing the likes of Willy Caballero and Tammy Abraham) but there’s still over eight weeks left in the summer window to get deals done.

Christian Atsu has arrived on a permanent deal from Chelsea this summer, while defender Florian Lejeune arrived from Eibar but it’s been hard going apart from that. Yes, the likes of Gayle and Jonjo Shelvey provide Premier League experience and will be vital if Newcastle are to kick on and finish in the top half of the PL table as they hope to, but adding more quality is essential if Newcastle aren’t going to embroiled in yet another relegation battle.

Benitez knows that. Hence, these comments.

Wenger gives update on Alexis Sanchez; talks transfers

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 11, 2017, 9:27 AM EDT

Arsene Wenger does not believe Alexis Sanchez is going anywhere.

Well, those were his words but the way he spoke in Sydney, Australia, there wasn’t too much conviction in his voice.

Speaking in Sydney after Arsenal touched down for their preseason tour of Australia and the Far East, Wenger told reporters that outlets in Chile were incorrect when stating Sanchez had told Wenger he wants to leave.

Was this the case?

“No,” Wenger said. “Nobody knows today if Sanchez will be in the final year of his contract next season, because he can as well extend his contract with us at the start of the season or during the season, so it’s not necessarily the last year of his contract with Arsenal.”

If Sanchez does leave the Emirates, it appears Wenger has plenty of players in mind to replace him.

Wenger insisted that Olivier Giroud wanted to remain at Arsenal despite the club-record signing of striker Alexandre Lacazette last week — Wenger revealed Lacazette will make his debut against Sydney FC on Thursday, plus Arsenal’s new striker will wear the no.9 jersey — while he also raved about Kylian Mbappe from Monaco and declared his interest in signing another Monaco star, winger Thomas Lemar.

The Frenchman admitted Lemar is “a player we look at” and that “there will be more signings” but there’s nothing more concrete at the moment.

Arsenal is said to have had one bid turned down for Lemar, with Monaco demanding over $60 million for the 21-year-old French international.

As for Mbappe, Wenger revealed Arsenal’s interest in the 18-year-old but also said “all of Europe has a red carpet open for him” as Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and others chase the teenage sensation who helped Monaco win Ligue 1 and reach the UEFA Champions League semifinals last season.

The fact that Wenger was talking more about ins than outs will please Arsenal fans, but those lingering doubts over Sanchez and Mesut Ozil sticking around grow each and every day they don’t sign a new deal. It appears any potential signing day is no closer with Sanchez still on vacation after his summer excursions for Chile in the Confederations Cup.

Jonathan Klinsmann signs for Hertha Berlin

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 11, 2017, 8:35 AM EDT

Jonathan Klinsmann’s trial at Hertha Berlin turned out to be pretty successful…

Klinsmann, 20, signed for the Bundesliga club on Tuesday with the German side announcing the deal following a trial period for the U.S. U-20 goalkeeper.

The UC Berkeley goalkeeper (who is due to go into his junior year with the Cal Bears) stood out for the U.S. during their run to the U-20 World Cup quarterfinals in South Korea earlier this summer and he will now begin his professional career in Germany’s top-flight.

Growing up in California, Klinsmann revealed how he found out he would be moving to Germany’s capital as Hertha’s coach Michael Preetz told him the news.

“After breakfast, Michael Preetz asked me for a talk and told me that the decision about a contract with Hertha BSC,” Klinsmann said. “It was an incredibly emotional moment for me because the club has a story in our family. I look forward to everyone in the club, the city of Berlin and the challenge in Germany.”

Klinsmann’s grandfather, Siegfried, is a Hertha fans and his father, Jurgen, is of course a hero in his homeland.

Jurgen has long been an advocate of young U.S. players heading to Europe as soon as possible to develop their skills and now his son has followed suit.

The length of the contract was not given for Klinsmann but Preetz stated that they decided to hand the American youngster a deal after “he convinced us with his abilities, charisma and ambition.”

I’m sure scoring a goal like this in a training session didn’t hurt either…

Bayern Munich agree to sign James Rodriguez on two-year loan

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 11, 2017, 8:01 AM EDT

James Rodriguez will sign for Bayern Munich on a two-year loan deal from Real Madrid.

The Colombian national team captain, 25, struggled to become a regular for Real over the past three seasons but the striker will now add extra firepower to Bayern’s attack under his former boss at Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti.

Despite being a bit-part player at the Santiago Bernabeu, James has won two UEFA Champions League titles, a La Liga and two Club World Cups during his time in Spain, plus he scored 36 goals and added 41 assists in 111 appearances since joining Real from Monaco in 2014.

With Chelsea, Manchester United and others said to be in for James over the summer, the South American star has decided to head to Germany with the Bundesliga giants now possessing a huge attacking threat as he will link up with Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben.

The two-year loan deal will run until June 30, 2019 and Bayern confirmed they will also have the option to buy James permanently. After having a medical in Munich he will fly out with the team this weekend for their 12-day tour of Singapore and China.

Speaking about the acquisition, Bayern’s chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge revealed James was Ancelotti’s “biggest wish” for this offseason.

“We’re delighted we’ve been able to complete this transfer. Signing James Rodriguez was our coach Carlo Ancelotti’s biggest wish, following their successful spell working together in Madrid,” Rummenigge said. “James is a very versatile player. He’s a goalscorer himself, he sets up a lot of goals and on top of that he’s great from set-pieces. There’s no question that this transfer further increases the quality in our team.”

That sigh you can hear is the rest of the Bundesliga, as Bayern look certain to win a sixth-straight German title this season.

Schalke signs highly rated French U20 midfielder Amine Harit

Associated PressJul 10, 2017, 10:40 PM EDT

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) Schalke has signed highly rated French Under-20 midfielder Amine Harit from Nantes in a deal reportedly worth up to 10 million euros ($11.4 million).

The Bundesliga club says the 20-year-old Harit has signed a four-year deal.

Schalke coach Domenico Tedesco says, “Amine is a technically experienced player with strong dribbling skills who is also good in defense. He often looks for offensive solutions and can therefore make the difference.”

Kicker magazine reports Schalke is initially paying 8 million euros ($9.1 million) for Harit, rising depending on bonus payments.

Harit played in 30 league games for Nantes last season, his first with the senior side after coming through the youth ranks. He won the Under-19 European Championship with France last year, when he was named among the players of the tournament.