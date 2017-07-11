FOLLOW LIVE – Canada vs. Costa Rica highlights Group A night

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Canada and Costa Rica duke it out for control of the 2017 Gold Cup’s Group A on Tuesday in Houston.

The Canucks nearly threw away a 3-0 lead to French Guiana in the group stage opener but ultimately won 4-2 thanks to electrifying teenager Alphonso Davies’ second-half brace.

Costa Rica could only find a goal against Honduras, and Marco Urena’s 39th minute marker was solid but didn’t inspire further confidence of Los Ticos status as potential tournament winners.

The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff will be followed up by Honduras’ match against French Guiana.

