FOLLOW LIVE – Canada vs. Costa Rica highlights Group A night

Canada and Costa Rica duke it out for control of the 2017 Gold Cup’s Group A on Tuesday in Houston.
The Canucks nearly threw away a 3-0 lead to French Guiana in the group stage opener but ultimately won 4-2 thanks to electrifying teenager Alphonso Davies’ second-half brace.
Costa Rica could only find a goal against Honduras, and Marco Urena’s 39th minute marker was solid but didn’t inspire further confidence of Los Ticos status as potential tournament winners.
The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff will be followed up by Honduras’ match against French Guiana.
Leicester City’s Ron-Robert Zieler and Crystal Palace’s Steve Mandanda are heading back to where they play their international ball.
Zieler, 28, made 13 appearances for Leicester after coming over from Hannover 96 last year. He’ll head back to Germany to join Stuttgart, home of USMNT winger Julian Green, for the club’s Bundesliga return.
Zieler signed with Manchester United as a 16-year-old, but did not appear with the club.
As for Mandanda, he’s headed back to Marseille. The 32-year-old backstop made 441 appearances for Marseille and earned 24 caps for France before heading to Palace last season.
Mandanda missed six months for Palace with a knee injury and finished his lone PL season with nine starts which included three wins and two draws.
Zieler’s return to the Bundesliga makes sense with Kasper Schmeichel sticking around the King Power Stadium, but we have to wonder whether things may’ve went differently for Mandanda had he not done his knee after nine-straight starts for the Eagles. Oh well, he’ll have to settle for a return to a club where he’s a club legend.
The Dani Alves-Pep Guardiola reunion at Manchester City looks unlikely.
Sky Sports is reporting that Alves is going to turn down a deal to join City in favor of a move to France, where he’ll join fellow Brazilian backs Marquinhos and Thiago Silva at PSG.
Paris Saint-Germain is expected to announce the signing of Alves on Wednesday, and Sky says that will move Guardiola’s attention back to a Premier League full back.
From Sky Sports:
The right-back had been in talks to join Manchester City and we understand the Etihad side will now re-double their efforts to sign Tottenham’s Kyle Walker.
Walker is seven years younger than Alves, and will cost a heck of a lot more dough. He posted five assists in 33 matches, averaging 2.2 tackles, 1.2 interceptions, and 2.8 clearances a game.
Alves is a different bird, only making 19 Serie A appearances last year and playing a little right mid, too, in grabbing two league goals and two assists on the season in addition to 2.5 tackles, 1.5 interceptions, and .7 clearances per game.
He’ll also be a terrific addition for PSG should the signing go through, with the UCL experience the club needs to take the next step in Europe.
Alves is five appearances shy of 700 for his career.
MILAN (AP) AC Milan’s teenage goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has agreed to extend his contract with the Serie A club until 2021.
The talented 18-year-old turned down a new deal last month and would have been a free agent at the end of next season.
But on Tuesday, Milan announced it had reached an agreement with Donnarumma, saying he would sign a new four-year contract the following morning.
Key to the deal is the signing of Donnarumma’s older brother Antonio, also a goalkeeper.
The new contract will reportedly see the younger Donnarumma earn six million euros a season ($7 million) and contains a release clause worth approximately 70 million euros.
Donnarumma has been ever present for Milan since October 2015, when he became the youngest goalkeeper to start a Serie A match, at the age of 16 years, 8 months, 6 days.
He has already made four international appearances and is seen as the heir to veteran Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.
Donnarumma had fake money thrown at him during his country’s Under-21 European Championship opener against Denmark last month by fans seemingly upset by his decision not to renew his contract, while a banner emblazoned with “Dollarumma” was also displayed.
Michael Carrick has a one-year extension at Manchester United, and now will take the arm band on top of it.
Wayne Rooney‘s Everton move opened up the captain’s role, and the 35-year-old Newcastle-born midfielder has been handed the strap by Jose Mourinho.
Carrick has served under United captains Rooney, Nemanja Vidic, and Gary Neville, making a remarkable 459 appearances and winning double-digit trophies for the Old Trafford club.
He began his professional career at West Ham before moving to Spurs for two seasons. Now he’s the captain of one of the biggest clubs in the world. From ManUtd.com:
“It feels great and it is such a huge honour to captain such a great club,” Michael told us. “It is my 12th year now and I came as a 25 year old. I never thought I could be here for so long and achieve so much.
“Now, to lead the boys and look after the young boys, to guide them in some ways, it is a nice thing and a real pleasure. I came to this club as a footballer and I am now a huge fan. I have grown to love the club over the years and to be in this position is very special for me.”
As new players flood into Old Trafford, it’s no mistake that Mourinho has tabbed a man who will be very clear about the traditions and expectations around United.