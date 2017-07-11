Jonathan Klinsmann signs for Hertha Berlin

Jonathan Klinsmann’s trial at Hertha Berlin turned out to be pretty successful…

[ VIDEO: Klinsmann scores stunner as GK ]

Klinsmann, 20, signed for the Bundesliga club on Tuesday with the German side announcing the deal following a trial period for the U.S. U-20 goalkeeper.

The UC Berkeley goalkeeper (who is due to go into his junior year with the Cal Bears) stood out for the U.S. during their run to the U-20 World Cup quarterfinals in South Korea earlier this summer and he will now begin his professional career in Germany’s top-flight.

Growing up in California, Klinsmann revealed how he found out he would be moving to Germany’s capital as Hertha’s coach Michael Preetz told him the news.

“After breakfast, Michael Preetz asked me for a talk and told me that the decision about a contract with Hertha BSC,” Klinsmann said. “It was an incredibly emotional moment for me because the club has a story in our family. I look forward to everyone in the club, the city of Berlin and the challenge in Germany.”

Klinsmann’s grandfather, Siegfried, is a Hertha fans and his father, Jurgen, is of course a hero in his homeland.

Jurgen has long been an advocate of young U.S. players heading to Europe as soon as possible to develop their skills and now his son has followed suit.

The length of the contract was not given for Klinsmann but Preetz stated that they decided to hand the American youngster a deal after “he convinced us with his abilities, charisma and ambition.”

I’m sure scoring a goal like this in a training session didn’t hurt either…

