Major League Soccer heading to North Carolina on expansion visit

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 11, 2017, 12:41 PM EDT

North Carolina is next on Major League Soccer’s list as Don Garber and Co. continue their tour of potential expansion cities.

In a statement released Tuesday North Carolina FC, the club behind the bid, revealed that the MLS expansion committee, led by MLS Commissioner Don Garber and Deputy Commish Mark Abbott, will visit the Triangle on July 19 (next Wednesday) in their latest tour.

North Carolina is one of 12 bids for an MLS expansion franchise, with Cincinnati, St. Louis, Sacramento, San Diego, San Antonio, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Ottawa, Charlotte, Nashville, Indianapolis and Phoenix also in the running.

North Carolina FC (formerly the Carolina Railhawks) of the North American Soccer League are based in Cary, NC, close to Raleigh/Durham, and they have long been seen as a steady contender for one of the two MLS expansion franchises given the large TV market, the huge success of college soccer in the area and solid teams in the lower tiers of the U.S. Soccer pyramid based in the Triangle over many years.

Owner Steve Malik is the main man in this bid and North Carolina FC’s re-branding in 2017, along with the acquisition of the New York Flash of the NWSL who are now the NC Courage, was seen as a key factor in pushing for MLS status. A new 24,000 capacity stadium is also proposed in the Raleigh metro area to house the MLS side.

Next Wednesday Garber and Co. will meet with local business and civic leaders before a press conference where updates will be given on the stadium plans. A public rally in downtown Raleigh will then take place in the evening to put a bow on the visit.

North Carolina FC will be hosting Premier League side Swansea City on July 22 in an exhibition match, so the MLS committee will be visiting ahead of a big match for the NASL club and should get a great feel for the vibe among fans and the entire community.

After his glowing comments about Nashville becoming one of the two expansion franchises set to be announced later this year, it will be intriguing to see what Garber has to say about North Carolina’s chances of grabbing a piece of the MLS pie.

Report: Everton chase Crystal Palace’s Christian Benteke

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 11, 2017, 1:34 PM EDT

Christian Benteke has emerged as a target for Everton after they sold Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United for $96.5 million on Monday.

Benteke, 26, continues to score goals wherever he goes and he did so last season in a poor Crystal Palace side, netting 17 times for the Eagles to steer them away from the relegation zone.

Sky Sports claim that Ronald Koeman wants to replace one bustling Belgian striker with another as Benteke would slot perfectly into the gap vacated by Lukaku.

Palace are said to be unwilling to sell Benteke but every player has his price. The Eagles paid Liverpool $37 million for Benteke last summer and although his performances at Selhurst Park were up and down, his value is clear with Benteke scoring 66 goals in 154 PL appearances over the past five seasons.

With Everton already adding Sandro Ramirez and Wayne Rooney to their attack for the new season, there is a sense that Koeman may have too many attacking options. However, the Dutch coach said during Rooney’s unveiling on Monday that he would rather have several players chip in with 10-15 goals than rely on one man for 25, with Rooney likely to play in an attacking midfield role.

That leaves the central striking role open for Sandro and another forward, and Everton are said to be interested in signing Olivier Giroud but the Frenchman wants to stay at Arsenal.

As for Benteke, Palace know that Everton have plenty of cash still to spend and that will drive Benteke’s price up as the Eagles aren’t exactly short of cash themselves with American billionaires Josh Harris and David Blitzer investing heavily in recent years.

That said, a fee of around $55-60 million would surely make Palace sit up and take notice.

Benteke returning to Merseyside and scoring plenty of goals for Everton after his lean spell at Liverpool certainly seems like the direction this tale will take if this deal actually happens.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Aubameyang to Chelsea; Ox to leave

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 11, 2017, 12:05 PM EDT

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been offered to Chelsea for $83.6 million, according to a report from Spanish outlet Marca.

Aubameyang, 28, was the Bundesliga’s top goalscorer last season with 31 goals in 32 games and the Gabon international looked close to a move to the Chinese Super League over the offseason with Paris Saint-Germain also said to be interested.

Although the lanky striker has been a huge success at Dortmund over the past four seasons, it is believed they’re willing to let him leave this summer to give new manager Peter Bosz transfer funds as he rebuilds the German giants. Per the report, Chelsea are said to be in negotiations with Dortmund about the fee for the former Saint-Etienne star but Bosz appears relaxed by the situation and accepts speculation over Aubameyang’s future is inevitable.

Following Chelsea’s failure to entice Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge, plus Diego Costa’s absence from preseason training as a move to Atletico Madrid seems increasingly likely, this move could be perfect for Antonio Conte.

Alvaro Morata and Andrea Belotti are both said to be high on Chelsea’s list of potential replacements for Costa, but with both Real Madrid and Torino respectively not budging over their asking prices, Aubameyang may be a better option.

The $83.6 million fee seems very high for a 28-year-old but Aubameyang’s consistency over the past four seasons in the Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League shows he is capable of delivering the goals Chelsea will badly miss if Costa does depart as expected.

Aubameyang has the physical attributes to succeed in the Premier League and his showmanship will see him become a fans favorite wherever he ends up.

He posted a cryptic Instagram message earlier this summer which stated “ready for new adventures” and that came at a time when talk of him joining Tianjin Quanjian was rife.

Sky Sports claim that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will not be staying at Arsenal beyond this summer.

The chances of Oxlade-Chamberlain, still just 23 years old, staying at Arsenal are said to be “virtually nil” as talks over a new contract for the England international have broken down.

Per the report, no further contract talks are scheduled and Chamberlain must now wait and see what the next few weeks hold. He is out fo contract next summer, like Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, and the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool are all said to be interested in signing the versatile player.

Chamberlain excelled in a wing-back role in the latter stages of the 2016-17 campaign and he feels like he can do his best work in a central midfield role, while he has spent most of his career to date out wide.

For Arsenal it would be a big blow for them to lose Chamberlain after they’ve spent the past six seasons nurturing his talents following his arrival from Southampton in 2011 as a 17-year-old. The Ox has constantly struggled with injuries, but has won three FA Cup trophies with Arsenal and Arsene Wenger has become increasingly complimentary of the powerful midfielder.

A true modern day player, Chamberlain would slot in well to any of the PL’s top clubs and he would be a perfect fit for the flexible formations used by Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Antonio Conte, with his defensive displays at wing-back last season proving extra maturity in his game.

San Jose beat LA Galaxy in thriller to reach Open Cup semis

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 11, 2017, 11:14 AM EDT

The latest edition of the California Clasico was a classic as the San Jose Earthquakes beat the LA Galaxy 3-2 Monday to reach the semifinal of the 2017 U.S Open Cup.

San Jose fell behind early when Giovani dos Santos scored, but then Chris Wondolowski scored either side of half time (assisted by Tommy Thompson on both occasions) and Danny Hoesen made it 3-1 with just under 30 minutes to go. LA made it 3-2 via a Andrew Tarbell own goal in the 84th minute to set up a nervous finish, but the ‘Quakes held on for the victory.

The final three USOC quarterfinals take place over the next few days with Sporting KC hosting FC Dallas on Tuesday, Miami FC of NASL welcoming FC Cincinnati of USL on Wednesday and the final semifinal spot will go to one of New England Revolution or New York Red Bulls who meet in Boston on Thursday.

Below are the highlights from Avaya Stadium as Wondolowksi worn the no.38 jersey instead of his usual no.8 to pay his tribute to Matheus Silva, a young San Jose player who recently awoke from a coma after a swimming incident.

Benitez frustrated over lack of Newcastle signings

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 11, 2017, 10:25 AM EDT

Rafael Benitez has called the transfer market “crazy” as Newcastle United’s preparations for their Premier League return continue to go at a snails pace.

Surely Newcastle won’t make the same mistakes they’ve made in the past.

Benitez, 57, spoke at a fan event in Newcastle and revealed that his side are struggling to bring in the players they would like to push on after gaining promotion from the Championship.

“It’s not easy for a lot of teams because the market is a little bit crazy. We have to try to do our best,” Benitez said. “The top sides have a lot of money. The other teams are spending too, but we will see what we can do. We know where we are – that is not ideal because everybody wants to see a lot of players signing already, but we have to keep working and see what we can do. We can do nothing other than just keep working to find the players that we want, and hopefully we can do it.”

The timing of this comment is clever from Benitez and the former Liverpool, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid manager has always been keen to push the owners and board as much as he can to get what he wants.

With Newcastle starting preseason, the Magpies boss is giving owner Mike Ashley a nudge to remind him that he needs backing in the transfer market before the new season kicks off on Aug. 12.

Benitez was given huge funds last season (Dwight Gayle, Mohamed Diame and Matt Ritchie all arrived) when Newcastle were in the second-tier after Benitez came in late during the 2015-16 campaign but couldn’t save them from relegation. For the past six months reports have popped up stating Benitez was unhappy with the lack of transfer funds available and it was thought he could walk away in May after guiding Newcastle back to the PL.

However, the club released a statement early in the summer stating that Benitez would be staying on and he commented on how happy he was with the transfer policy as the owner had promised every penny from promotion would be spent on the squad. Benitez obviously isn’t too happy with Newcastle’s transfer dealings right now (they missed out on signing the likes of Willy Caballero and Tammy Abraham) but there’s still over eight weeks left in the summer window to get deals done.

Christian Atsu has arrived on a permanent deal from Chelsea this summer, while defender Florian Lejeune arrived from Eibar but it’s been hard going apart from that. Yes, the likes of Gayle and Jonjo Shelvey provide Premier League experience and will be vital if Newcastle are to kick on and finish in the top half of the PL table as they hope to, but adding more quality is essential if Newcastle aren’t going to embroiled in yet another relegation battle.

Benitez knows that. Hence, these comments.