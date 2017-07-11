Pair of Premier League keepers leave for home countries

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Leicester City’s Ron-Robert Zieler and Crystal Palace’s Steve Mandanda are heading back to where they play their international ball.

Zieler, 28, made 13 appearances for Leicester after coming over from Hannover 96 last year. He’ll head back to Germany to join Stuttgart, home of USMNT winger Julian Green, for the club’s Premier League return.

Zieler signed with Manchester United as a 16-year-old, but did not appear with the club.

As for Mandanda, he’s headed back to Marseille. The 32-year-old backstop made 441 appearances for Marseille and earned 24 caps for France before heading to Palace last season.

Mandanda missed six months for Palace with a knee injury and finished his lone PL season with nine starts which included three wins and two draws.

Zieler’s return to the Bundesliga makes sense with Kasper Schmeichel sticking around the King Power Stadium, but we have to wonder whether things may’ve went differently for Mandanda had he not done his knee after nine-straight starts for the Eagles. Oh well, he’ll have to settle for a return to a club where he’s a club legend.

