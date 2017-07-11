Report: Everton chase Crystal Palace’s Christian Benteke

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been offered to Chelsea for $83.6 million, according to a report from Spanish outlet Marca.

Aubameyang, 28, was the Bundesliga’s top goalscorer last season with 31 goals in 32 games and the Gabon international looked close to a move to the Chinese Super League over the offseason with Paris Saint-Germain also said to be interested.

Although the lanky striker has been a huge success at Dortmund over the past four seasons, it is believed they’re willing to let him leave this summer to give new manager Peter Bosz transfer funds as he rebuilds the German giants. Per the report, Chelsea are said to be in negotiations with Dortmund about the fee for the former Saint-Etienne star but Bosz appears relaxed by the situation and accepts speculation over Aubameyang’s future is inevitable.

Following Chelsea’s failure to entice Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge, plus Diego Costa’s absence from preseason training as a move to Atletico Madrid seems increasingly likely, this move could be perfect for Antonio Conte.

Alvaro Morata and Andrea Belotti are both said to be high on Chelsea’s list of potential replacements for Costa, but with both Real Madrid and Torino respectively not budging over their asking prices, Aubameyang may be a better option.

The $83.6 million fee seems very high for a 28-year-old but Aubameyang’s consistency over the past four seasons in the Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League shows he is capable of delivering the goals Chelsea will badly miss if Costa does depart as expected.

Aubameyang has the physical attributes to succeed in the Premier League and his showmanship will see him become a fans favorite wherever he ends up.

He posted a cryptic Instagram message earlier this summer which stated “ready for new adventures” and that came at a time when talk of him joining Tianjin Quanjian was rife.

Sky Sports claim that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will not be staying at Arsenal beyond this summer.

The chances of Oxlade-Chamberlain, still just 23 years old, staying at Arsenal are said to be “virtually nil” as talks over a new contract for the England international have broken down.

Per the report, no further contract talks are scheduled and Chamberlain must now wait and see what the next few weeks hold. He is out fo contract next summer, like Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, and the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool are all said to be interested in signing the versatile player.

Chamberlain excelled in a wing-back role in the latter stages of the 2016-17 campaign and he feels like he can do his best work in a central midfield role, while he has spent most of his career to date out wide.

For Arsenal it would be a big blow for them to lose Chamberlain after they’ve spent the past six seasons nurturing his talents following his arrival from Southampton in 2011 as a 17-year-old. The Ox has constantly struggled with injuries, but has won three FA Cup trophies with Arsenal and Arsene Wenger has become increasingly complimentary of the powerful midfielder.

A true modern day player, Chamberlain would slot in well to any of the PL’s top clubs and he would be a perfect fit for the flexible formations used by Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Antonio Conte, with his defensive displays at wing-back last season proving extra maturity in his game.

