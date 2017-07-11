Report: Everton chase Crystal Palace’s Christian Benteke

Christian Benteke has emerged as a target for Everton after they sold Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United for $96.5 million on Monday.
Benteke, 26, continues to score goals wherever he goes and he did so last season in a poor Crystal Palace side, netting 17 times for the Eagles to steer them away from the relegation zone.
Sky Sports claim that Ronald Koeman wants to replace one bustling Belgian striker with another as Benteke would slot perfectly into the gap vacated by Lukaku.
Palace are said to be unwilling to sell Benteke but every player has his price. The Eagles paid Liverpool $37 million for Benteke last summer and although his performances at Selhurst Park were up and down, his value is clear with Benteke scoring 66 goals in 154 PL appearances over the past five seasons.
With Everton already adding Sandro Ramirez and Wayne Rooney to their attack for the new season, there is a sense that Koeman may have too many attacking options. However, the Dutch coach said during Rooney’s unveiling on Monday that he would rather have several players chip in with 10-15 goals than rely on one man for 25, with Rooney likely to play in an attacking midfield role.
That leaves the central striking role open for Sandro and another forward, and Everton are said to be interested in signing Olivier Giroud but the Frenchman wants to stay at Arsenal.
As for Benteke, Palace know that Everton have plenty of cash still to spend and that will drive Benteke’s price up as the Eagles aren’t exactly short of cash themselves with American billionaires Josh Harris and David Blitzer investing heavily in recent years.
That said, a fee of around $55-60 million would surely make Palace sit up and take notice.
Benteke returning to Merseyside and scoring plenty of goals for Everton after his lean spell at Liverpool certainly seems like the direction this tale will take if this deal actually happens.
MADRID (AP) Atletico Madrid says Spain forward Victor “Vitolo” Machin has agreed to join the club when its ban on new players ends in January.
Until then, Atletico says Vitolo will leave current club Sevilla and play the first half of the upcoming season at his boyhood club in the Canary Islands, Las Palmas.
The unorthodox agreement is Atletico’s way of getting around the FIFA-imposed ban from registering new players until 2018 for having broken rules regarding the transfer of underage players.
Atletico says that the 27-year-old Vitolo has agreed to a contract that will keep him at the club from 2018 until June 2022.
Vitolo helped Sevilla win three Europa League titles from 2014-16 and has been capped 11 times by Spain. He came up through Las Palmas’ youth program before joining Sevilla in 2013.
The chase to avoid Mexico until the 2017 Gold Cup Final continues on Wednesday, as Panama and the United States men’s national team hope to post big wins after drawing each other on opening night.
With both sides expected to defeat Martinique, who currently leads the group, and Nicaragua, goal differential will likely determine who claims Group B.
[ LIVE: Gold Cup scoreboard ]
Group B’s winner cannot meet Group C’s top dog until the July 26 final at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. Mexico is widely expected to claim Group C.
The 1-1 draw against Panama did not inspire many USMNT fans hoping for a Gold Cup run and a better impression of the national team’s depth.
Before we see how the Yanks respond to the setback, Panama will face a desperate Nicaragua who lost 2-0 to Martinique. That kickoff is 6:30 p.m. ET, while the U.S. and Martinique should kick off around 9 p.m.
Fresh off a starring role in one of the more contentious moments of the Confederations Cup, Michael Boxall is returning to the United States.
The New Zealand right back, 28, has signed a deal to join Minnesota United. A former Vancouver Whitecaps defender, Boxall played in the States in college with UC Santa Barbara.
More recently, he played for South Africa’s SuperSport United.
A 6-foot-2 defender, Boxall has 26 caps with the Kiwis and has been a key part of their World Cup qualifying. At the Confederations Cup, he was dragged down by Diego Reyes before lunging into Hector Herrera, leading to a melee.
From MNUFC.com:
“Excited to be here, I had heard a lot of positive things about the coaching staff here and that got me excited to join the club,” said Boxall. “Being involved in something from the very start and the opportunity to build something special here meant a lot. I’m very excited to get to know my teammates, the coaching staff and all the fans here in Minnesota.”
Boxall’s younger brother Niko played at Northwestern and now suits up professionally for KuPS in Finland.
Once one of the golden prospects in the game and the subject of a high-profile recruitment war between national teams, Adnan Januzaj is leaving Manchester United.
Januzaj is off to Real Sociedad for a reported $12.7 million.
The 22-year-old scored four goals in 35 matches before his 19th birthday, but has since struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford.
He issued the following statement on his Twitter account.
Januzaj spent loan stints at Borussia Dortmund and Sunderland, scoring just one goal in the 2015-16 League Cup.
He was last called up by Belgium in 2014, a year in which he earned six caps.