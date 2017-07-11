More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
San Jose beat LA Galaxy in thriller to reach Open Cup semis

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 11, 2017, 11:14 AM EDT

The latest edition of the California Clasico was a classic as the San Jose Earthquakes beat the LA Galaxy 3-2 Monday to reach the semifinal of the 2017 U.S Open Cup.

San Jose fell behind early when Giovani dos Santos scored, but then Chris Wondolowski scored either side of half time (assisted by Tommy Thompson on both occasions) and Danny Hoesen made it 3-1 with just under 30 minutes to go. LA made it 3-2 via a Andrew Tarbell own goal in the 84th minute to set up a nervous finish, but the ‘Quakes held on for the victory.

The final three USOC quarterfinals take place over the next few days with Sporting KC hosting FC Dallas on Tuesday, Miami FC of NASL welcoming FC Cincinnati of USL on Wednesday and the final semifinal spot will go to one of New England Revolution or New York Red Bulls who meet in Boston on Thursday.

Below are the highlights from Avaya Stadium as Wondolowksi worn the no.38 jersey instead of his usual no.8 to pay his tribute to Matheus Silva, a young San Jose player who recently awoke from a coma after a swimming incident.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Aubameyang to Chelsea; Ox to leave

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 11, 2017, 12:05 PM EDT

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been offered to Chelsea for $83.6 million, according to a report from Spanish outlet Marca.

Aubameyang, 28, was the Bundesliga’s top goalscorer last season with 31 goals in 32 games and the Gabon international looked close to a move to the Chinese Super League over the offseason with Paris Saint-Germain also said to be interested.

Although the lanky striker has been a huge success at Dortmund over the past four seasons, it is believed they’re willing to let him leave this summer to give new manager Peter Bosz transfer funds as he rebuilds the German giants. Per the report, Chelsea are said to be in negotiations with Dortmund about the fee for the former Saint-Etienne star but Bosz appears relaxed by the situation and accepts speculation over Aubameyang’s future is inevitable.

Following Chelsea’s failure to entice Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge, plus Diego Costa’s absence from preseason training as a move to Atletico Madrid seems increasingly likely, this move could be perfect for Antonio Conte.

Alvaro Morata and Andrea Belotti are both said to be high on Chelsea’s list of potential replacements for Costa, but with both Real Madrid and Torino respectively not budging over their asking prices, Aubameyang may be a better option.

The $83.6 million fee seems very high for a 28-year-old but Aubameyang’s consistency over the past four seasons in the Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League shows he is capable of delivering the goals Chelsea will badly miss if Costa does depart as expected.

Aubameyang has the physical attributes to succeed in the Premier League and his showmanship will see him become a fans favorite wherever he ends up.

He posted a cryptic Instagram message earlier this summer which stated “ready for new adventures” and that came at a time when talk of him joining Tianjin Quanjian was rife.

Sky Sports claim that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will not be staying at Arsenal beyond this summer.

The chances of Oxlade-Chamberlain, still just 23 years old, staying at Arsenal are said to be “virtually nil” as talks over a new contract for the England international have broken down.

Per the report, no further contract talks are scheduled and Chamberlain must now wait and see what the next few weeks hold. He is out fo contract next summer, like Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, and the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool are all said to be interested in signing the versatile player.

Chamberlain excelled in a wing-back role in the latter stages of the 2016-17 campaign and he feels like he can do his best work in a central midfield role, while he has spent most of his career to date out wide.

For Arsenal it would be a big blow for them to lose Chamberlain after they’ve spent the past six seasons nurturing his talents following his arrival from Southampton in 2011 as a 17-year-old. The Ox has constantly struggled with injuries, but has won three FA Cup trophies with Arsenal and Arsene Wenger has become increasingly complimentary of the powerful midfielder.

A true modern day player, Chamberlain would slot in well to any of the PL’s top clubs and he would be a perfect fit for the flexible formations used by Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Antonio Conte, with his defensive displays at wing-back last season proving extra maturity in his game.

Benitez frustrated over lack of Newcastle signings

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 11, 2017, 10:25 AM EDT

Rafael Benitez has called the transfer market “crazy” as Newcastle United’s preparations for their Premier League return continue to go at a snails pace.

Surely Newcastle won’t make the same mistakes they’ve made in the past.

Benitez, 57, spoke at a fan event in Newcastle and revealed that his side are struggling to bring in the players they would like to push on after gaining promotion from the Championship.

“It’s not easy for a lot of teams because the market is a little bit crazy. We have to try to do our best,” Benitez said. “The top sides have a lot of money. The other teams are spending too, but we will see what we can do. We know where we are – that is not ideal because everybody wants to see a lot of players signing already, but we have to keep working and see what we can do. We can do nothing other than just keep working to find the players that we want, and hopefully we can do it.”

The timing of this comment is clever from Benitez and the former Liverpool, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid manager has always been keen to push the owners and board as much as he can to get what he wants.

With Newcastle starting preseason, the Magpies boss is giving owner Mike Ashley a nudge to remind him that he needs backing in the transfer market before the new season kicks off on Aug. 12.

Benitez was given huge funds last season (Dwight Gayle, Mohamed Diame and Matt Ritchie all arrived) when Newcastle were in the second-tier after Benitez came in late during the 2015-16 campaign but couldn’t save them from relegation. For the past six months reports have popped up stating Benitez was unhappy with the lack of transfer funds available and it was thought he could walk away in May after guiding Newcastle back to the PL.

However, the club released a statement early in the summer stating that Benitez would be staying on and he commented on how happy he was with the transfer policy as the owner had promised every penny from promotion would be spent on the squad. Benitez obviously isn’t too happy with Newcastle’s transfer dealings right now (they missed out on signing the likes of Willy Caballero and Tammy Abraham) but there’s still over eight weeks left in the summer window to get deals done.

Christian Atsu has arrived on a permanent deal from Chelsea this summer, while defender Florian Lejeune arrived from Eibar but it’s been hard going apart from that. Yes, the likes of Gayle and Jonjo Shelvey provide Premier League experience and will be vital if Newcastle are to kick on and finish in the top half of the PL table as they hope to, but adding more quality is essential if Newcastle aren’t going to embroiled in yet another relegation battle.

Benitez knows that. Hence, these comments.

Wenger gives update on Alexis Sanchez; talks transfers

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 11, 2017, 9:27 AM EDT

Arsene Wenger does not believe Alexis Sanchez is going anywhere.

Well, those were his words but the way he spoke in Sydney, Australia, there wasn’t too much conviction in his voice.

Speaking in Sydney after Arsenal touched down for their preseason tour of Australia and the Far East, Wenger told reporters that outlets in Chile were incorrect when stating Sanchez had told Wenger he wants to leave.

Was this the case?

“No,” Wenger said. “Nobody knows today if Sanchez will be in the final year of his contract next season, because he can as well extend his contract with us at the start of the season or during the season, so it’s not necessarily the last year of his contract with Arsenal.”

If Sanchez does leave the Emirates, it appears Wenger has plenty of players in mind to replace him.

Wenger insisted that Olivier Giroud wanted to remain at Arsenal despite the club-record signing of striker Alexandre Lacazette last week — Wenger revealed Lacazette will make his debut against Sydney FC on Thursday, plus Arsenal’s new striker will wear the no.9 jersey — while he also raved about Kylian Mbappe from Monaco and declared his interest in signing another Monaco star, winger Thomas Lemar.

The Frenchman admitted Lemar is “a player we look at” and that “there will be more signings” but there’s nothing more concrete at the moment.

Arsenal is said to have had one bid turned down for Lemar, with Monaco demanding over $60 million for the 21-year-old French international.

As for Mbappe, Wenger revealed Arsenal’s interest in the 18-year-old but also said “all of Europe has a red carpet open for him” as Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and others chase the teenage sensation who helped Monaco win Ligue 1 and reach the UEFA Champions League semifinals last season.

The fact that Wenger was talking more about ins than outs will please Arsenal fans, but those lingering doubts over Sanchez and Mesut Ozil sticking around grow each and every day they don’t sign a new deal. It appears any potential signing day is no closer with Sanchez still on vacation after his summer excursions for Chile in the Confederations Cup.

Jonathan Klinsmann signs for Hertha Berlin

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 11, 2017, 8:35 AM EDT

Jonathan Klinsmann’s trial at Hertha Berlin turned out to be pretty successful…

Klinsmann, 20, signed for the Bundesliga club on Tuesday with the German side announcing the deal following a trial period for the U.S. U-20 goalkeeper.

The UC Berkeley goalkeeper (who is due to go into his junior year with the Cal Bears) stood out for the U.S. during their run to the U-20 World Cup quarterfinals in South Korea earlier this summer and he will now begin his professional career in Germany’s top-flight.

Growing up in California, Klinsmann revealed how he found out he would be moving to Germany’s capital as Hertha’s coach Michael Preetz told him the news.

“After breakfast, Michael Preetz asked me for a talk and told me that the decision about a contract with Hertha BSC,” Klinsmann said. “It was an incredibly emotional moment for me because the club has a story in our family. I look forward to everyone in the club, the city of Berlin and the challenge in Germany.”

Klinsmann’s grandfather, Siegfried, is a Hertha fans and his father, Jurgen, is of course a hero in his homeland.

Jurgen has long been an advocate of young U.S. players heading to Europe as soon as possible to develop their skills and now his son has followed suit.

The length of the contract was not given for Klinsmann but Preetz stated that they decided to hand the American youngster a deal after “he convinced us with his abilities, charisma and ambition.”

I’m sure scoring a goal like this in a training session didn’t hurt either…