San Jose beat LA Galaxy in thriller to reach Open Cup semis

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 11, 2017, 11:14 AM EDT

The latest edition of the California Clasico was a classic as the San Jose Earthquakes beat the LA Galaxy 3-2 Monday to reach the semifinal of the 2017 U.S Open Cup.

San Jose fell behind early when Giovani dos Santos scored, but then Chris Wondolowski scored either side of half time (assisted by Tommy Thompson on both occasions) and Danny Hoesen made it 3-1 with just under 30 minutes to go. LA made it 3-2 via a Andrew Tarbell own goal in the 84th minute to set up a nervous finish, but the ‘Quakes held on for the victory.

The final three USOC quarterfinals take place over the next few days with Sporting KC hosting FC Dallas on Tuesday, Miami FC of NASL welcoming FC Cincinnati of USL on Wednesday and the final semifinal spot will go to one of New England Revolution or New York Red Bulls who meet in Boston on Thursday.

Below are the highlights from Avaya Stadium as Wondolowksi worn the no.38 jersey instead of his usual no.8 to pay his tribute to Matheus Silva, a young San Jose player who recently awoke from a coma after a swimming incident.

Reports say Man City close in on deals for Walker, Mendy

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 13, 2017, 10:35 AM EDT

Manchester City are said to be close to signing Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy with Pep Guardiola about to spend $120 million on a new right and left back.

City need these two additions badly, but that’s a lot of cash.

Multiple reports state that Walker, 27, has agreed to join Man City from Tottenham Hotspur in a $65 million deal with the England international set to have a medical later this week and then jet off with City on their preseason tour of the U.S. next week. After losing out on Dani Alves to Paris Saint-Germain signing Walker was a priority for City.

As for Mendy, the 22-year-old French international has an incredible engine and his displays last season in the UEFA Champions League have convinced City to spend over $55 million with reports stating City and Monaco are close to an agreement and Mendy could be a City player early next week.

Now, we all know defense was the main issue for City last season and quite frankly it’s been that way for the last five seasons.

After letting Pablo Zabaleta, Bacary Sagna and Gael Clichy leave this summer, Guardiola badly needed full backs and although he has overpaid for them, just like he did for goalkeeper Ederson earlier this summer, he’s got what he wanted.

Walker will provide pace and power from the right back slot and City finally seem to have broken Daniel Levy’s resolved as Spurs’ chairman has played this perfectly. At the end of last season Walker fell out with Mauricio Pochettino and Kieran Trippier impressed as he slotted into the team, so know Spurs already have a replacement for Walker and they’re getting $65 million.

Mendy is the latest in the mass exodus from AS Monaco as the French champions have also sold Portuguese playmaker Bernardo Silva to Man City earlier this summer for $55 million and are set to lose Tiemoue Bakayoko to Chelsea while Arsenal are chasing Thomas Lemar and Kylian Mbappe seems destined for Real Madrid.

Back to City though, and if they complete this double swoop it will be a huge upgrade on their defense from last season as ageing full backs struggled to cope with the extra demands placed on them by Guardiola, and a shaky central defense didn’t help matters with John Stones struggling and Vincent Kompany only able to play the second half of the season when he returned from injury.

Balance is everything for Guardiola and with two attack-minded full backs he now has that. Just like he did at Barcelona with Dani Alves, Maxwell and Eric Abidal, he has full backs who can keep the ball and join the attack but are also quick enough to recover and keep a solid defensive shape after a turnover.

Walker and Mendy will basically play as wing backs for City and will be asked to move inside with the ball, something Walker isn’t too comfortable doing but he has everything else needed to excel at the Etihad Stadium.

Yes, they overpaid, like they usually do for defenders, but City have addressed their needs perfectly just as their preseason kicks up a few notches with the small matter of playing both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the U.S. over the next two weeks.

Report: Tiemoue Bakayoko close to completing Chelsea move

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 13, 2017, 10:05 AM EDT

Sky Sports is reporting that Chelsea have finally agreed a fee of $51.7 million with AS Monaco for defensive midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

The 22-year-old destroyed has been linked with a move to Chelsea for much of the past month but he required minor knee surgery after helping Monaco win Ligue 1 and reach the UEFA Champions League semifinals last season, hence the delay.

Per the report, Bakayoko will have his medical later this week at Chelsea before completing the long-awaited move.

Manchester United were said to be interested in Bakayoko, but Chelsea were the frontrunners all along and in connection with Bakayoko’s imminent arrival it is believed Nemanja Matic could leave Chelsea and head to Manchester United but relations between the two clubs are strained after United beat Chelsea to the signing of Romelu Lukaku.

What can Chelsea’s fans expect from Bakayoko?

He’s a pure defensive midfielder who will shield the defense but it also capable of pressing high and making surging runs from central midfield. A good comparison already playing in the Premier League would be Victor Wanyama.

Bakayoko isn’t a flashy player but like N'Golo Kante, who he will likely line up alongside, the French international does the simple things extremely well and he’ll add an extra steel to Antonio Conte‘s midfield.

Following goalkeeper Willy Caballero arriving on a free transfer and center back Antonio Rudiger coming in for $43.9 million, Bakayoko will bolster Chelsea’s midfield options with youngsters Ruben Loftus-Cheek loaned out to Crystal Palace and Nathaniel Chalobah set to join Watford.

It will be intriguing to see how Cesc Fabregas slots into this Chelsea midfield but there’s no doubting Conte will go with a 3-4-3 once again as he prefers two strong defensive midfielders in the center of midfield. Kante and Bakayoko will provide just that.

Ajax confirm player who collapsed has “serious and permanent brain damage”

1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 13, 2017, 9:20 AM EDT

Ajax midfielder Abdelhak Nouri has suffered “serious and permanent brain damage” after collapsing in a preseason friendly last week.

Nouri, 20, collapsed due to an irregular heartbeat during a friendly game against Werder Bremen in Austria last Saturday and after doctors in Innsbruck woke him up from an induced coma the severity of his situation became clear.

The Dutch giants released the following statement on Nouri’s condition.

“Ajax are deeply saddened by the news that Appie Nouri has been diagnosed with serious and permanent brain damage. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones in this difficult time.”

Nouri played 15 times for Ajax’s first team last season with the Dutch youth international destined for big things.

The promising midfielder made his first team debut at the start of the 2016-17 season and won the Player of the Year award for Holland’s second-tier after he excelled for Jong Ajax, their storied reserve team who often produce some of the best players in Europe.

Lacazette scores on debut as Arsenal beat Sydney

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 13, 2017, 8:30 AM EDT

Cue title talk among Arsenal’s far from expectant fans…

Arsenal beat Sydney FC 2-0 on Thursday in their opening game of preseason.

Arsene Wenger gave plenty of youngsters a run out but it was veteran Per Mertesacker who hooked home cleverly early on to give the Gunners the lead.

Several youngsters impressed including Reiss Nelson with his silky runs forward and Cohen Bramall impressing down the left flank.

Danny Welbeck had a penalty kick saved earlier in the second half by Sydney goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne who had an outstanding game in front of the packed crowd of 80,432 at ANZ Stadium.

Alexandre Lacazette — Arsenal’s record signing who arrived from Lyon for $68.1 million this summer — then jumped off the subs bench, along with a whole host of others, with just over 20 minutes to go and the French international did not take long to score his first goal for the Gunners.

After a surging run from Alex Iwobi, Lacazette slotted home calmly to make it 2-0 as the Gunners cruised to victory in a lively encounter.

Watch Lacazette’s opener below as Arsenal will play Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday before heading to China to play Bayern Munich and Chelsea in the International Champions Cup on their way back to the UK.