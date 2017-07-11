San Jose beat LA Galaxy in thriller to reach Open Cup semis

The latest edition of the California Clasico was a classic as the San Jose Earthquakes beat the LA Galaxy 3-2 Monday to reach the semifinal of the 2017 U.S Open Cup.
[ MORE: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]
San Jose fell behind early when Giovani dos Santos scored, but then Chris Wondolowski scored either side of half time (assisted by Tommy Thompson on both occasions) and Danny Hoesen made it 3-1 with just under 30 minutes to go. LA made it 3-2 via a Andrew Tarbell own goal in the 84th minute to set up a nervous finish, but the ‘Quakes held on for the victory.
The final three USOC quarterfinals take place over the next few days with Sporting KC hosting FC Dallas on Tuesday, Miami FC of NASL welcoming FC Cincinnati of USL on Wednesday and the final semifinal spot will go to one of New England Revolution or New York Red Bulls who meet in Boston on Thursday.
Below are the highlights from Avaya Stadium as Wondolowksi worn the no.38 jersey instead of his usual no.8 to pay his tribute to Matheus Silva, a young San Jose player who recently awoke from a coma after a swimming incident.
Free money if you already knew of Carlos Chavarria and his club Alcobendas Sport, but many more people will know his name after his exploits against Panama in the Gold Cup on Wednesday night.
That his goal for Nicaragua was quickly undone is immaterial here.
Panama came back to top Nicaragua 2-1 in Tampa, but Chavarria’s opener snapped the game to life in the 48th minute.
[ MORE: Roma chasing Mahrez ]
Ismael Diaz and Gabriel Torres bagged goals within 10 minutes to give favored Panama its lead.
Bruce Arena has made eight changes to the starting lineup as the United States men’s national team looks to get an expected win over Martinique on Wednesday in Tampa.
Only Brad Guzan, Kellyn Acosta, and Omar Gonzalez remain in the starting lineup from Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Panama.
Kickoff is schedule for a little after 9 p.m. ET.
[ LIVE: Gold Cup scoreboard ]
Cristian Roldan will get his first USMNT cap, while Eric Lichaj makes his long-awaited return to the fold. Justin Morrow will also debut for the Yanks.
Last week, Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare said the club had yet to receive a bid for want-away attacker Riyad Mahrez and it seems that is about to change.
Sky Sports Italy reports that AS Roma has reached out to Mahrez’s representation in the hopes of luring the Algerian star to the Stadio Olimpico.
[ MORE: Atleti dodges ban to land Vitolo ]
Roma finished second in Serie A last season, four points shy of Juventus in the scudetto race. Their 90 goals scored was second in the league by 13 goals (Napoli led the way with 94).
I Lupi has already added Maxime Gonalons and Hector Moreno this offseason.
Mahrez would be an ideal fit for Serie A and would still get the Champions League experience he desires. If Roma can meet his wages, it seems like a probable destination for him.
MADRID (AP) Atletico Madrid says Spain forward Victor “Vitolo” Machin has agreed to join the club when its ban on new players ends in January.
Until then, Atletico says Vitolo will leave current club Sevilla and play the first half of the upcoming season at his boyhood club in the Canary Islands, Las Palmas.
[ MORE: Januzaj leaves Manchester United ]
The unorthodox agreement is Atletico’s way of getting around the FIFA-imposed ban from registering new players until 2018 for having broken rules regarding the transfer of underage players.
Atletico says that the 27-year-old Vitolo has agreed to a contract that will keep him at the club from 2018 until June 2022.
Vitolo helped Sevilla win three Europa League titles from 2014-16 and has been capped 11 times by Spain. He came up through Las Palmas’ youth program before joining Sevilla in 2013.