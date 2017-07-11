San Jose beat LA Galaxy in thriller to reach Open Cup semis

The latest edition of the California Clasico was a classic as the San Jose Earthquakes beat the LA Galaxy 3-2 Monday to reach the semifinal of the 2017 U.S Open Cup.

San Jose fell behind early when Giovani dos Santos scored, but then Chris Wondolowski scored either side of half time (assisted by Tommy Thompson on both occasions) and Danny Hoesen made it 3-1 with just under 30 minutes to go. LA made it 3-2 via a Andrew Tarbell own goal in the 84th minute to set up a nervous finish, but the ‘Quakes held on for the victory.

The final three USOC quarterfinals take place over the next few days with Sporting KC hosting FC Dallas on Tuesday, Miami FC of NASL welcoming FC Cincinnati of USL on Wednesday and the final semifinal spot will go to one of New England Revolution or New York Red Bulls who meet in Boston on Thursday.

Below are the highlights from Avaya Stadium as Wondolowksi worn the no.38 jersey instead of his usual no.8 to pay his tribute to Matheus Silva, a young San Jose player who recently awoke from a coma after a swimming incident.

