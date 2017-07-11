More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

USMNT-Martinique preview: Win with style, now

By Nicholas MendolaJul 11, 2017, 9:22 PM EDT

That the United States men’s national team should win against Martinique in Wednesday’s Gold Cup match in Tampa is a near certainty, but American fans will be aiming higher than a win.

Entertainment and power will be expected from the Yanks against Les Matinino, even after CONCACAF minnows handled Nicaragua 2-0 in Nashville.

With respect to former Seattle Sounders striker Kevin Parsemain, who saw a promising MLS career stopped by injury before it began, the Americans are heavy favorites for a multiple goal win on Wednesday (even with a B team roster).

It’s no given; The last Gold Cup saw the Yanks with a B Team in a much trickier group and they still flubbed their only “easy” match-up when they needed a Clint Dempsey goal to beat Haiti 1-0. Klinsmann’s men conducted their business properly in the 2013 edition, but Bob Bradley‘s bunch only beat Guadeloupe 1-0 in 2011.

So enter Bruce Arena, no stranger to the Gold Cup but certainly not too familiar with watching any team look as disjointed and uninspired as his Yanks did in a 1-1 draw with Panama on Saturday. The formation didn’t flow, the subs were largely ineffective, and the Americans will probably need to win a goal differential with Panama to win Group B.

How will Arena line up his men on Wednesday? Anything is possible. He could roll out the same unit that struggled to control the midfield against Panama, knowing that Dax McCarty and Kellyn Acosta both had off games. He could also change 7-8 starters just to make sure everyone gets a look on the Gold Cup stage, or go with an attack-heavy unit to chase goal differential.

The change from Jurgen Klinsmann was the right move, and Arena has had relative success in World Cup qualifying. But looking adequate, even with a B team, won’t be enough to inspire confidence in fans hoping for another knockout round run at the 2018 World Cup.

The U.S. wants to feel like it lives in Mexico’s neighborhood, which it should be, given its size and wealth. The Yanks should be able to be a convincing Gold Cup group winner whether it sends its Top 23 or men Nos. 15-38. It’s their move again Wednesday. Impress your backers.

16-year-old Davies scores again, Canada leads Costa Rica (video)

Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 11, 2017, 8:14 PM EDT

The kid did it again.

(I may have used that lead for a Christian Pulisic goal, but this is a different country, you know?).

Alphonso Davies, 16, scored for the third time in two Canada caps, and this one was a very smart, side-footed finish that has given Canada hope of winning Group A at the 2017 Gold Cup.

If Canada can pickup all three points, they will be a draw against Honduras away from winning Group A. A draw all but guarantees their participation in the knockout rounds.

Davies has four goals in 34 appearances for the Vancouver Whitecaps, though he’s yet to finish in 21 MLS appearances.

French court says investigation of Benzema was unfair

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 11, 2017, 7:32 PM EDT

PARIS (AP) France’s highest court has ruled that an investigation of Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema in a blackmail case, linked to a sex tape involving his France teammate Mathieu Valbuena, was carried out unfairly by prosecutors.

Benzema is facing preliminary charges of conspiracy and complicity in an attempted blackmail scheme intended to extort money from Valbuena in exchange for the sex tape. Benzema denies any wrongdoing.

The Cour de Cassation didn’t clear Benzema, but it ruled that investigators had broken rules and used unfair methods to try and prove the existence of a blackmail scam.

It noted that, acting on the instructions of the prosecutor, an investigator had posed as a representative of Valbuena and that, using a pseudonym, he had prompted the holders of the sex tape to try and claim money from the player.

As a result of the ruling, the whole investigation against Benzema could be annulled. The court ordered that the case be referred to a different, lower court which will now have to rule on the case, in accordance with its decision.

Benzema’s lawyer, Patrice Spinosi, welcomed the ruling.

“The case is not over, but the new appeals court should logically rule that the whole proceedings were unfair and bring down almost all the case, at least certainly for Karim Benzema,” Spinosi told FranceInfo web channel.

The investigators who charged Benzema believe he was approached by a childhood friend in 2015 to act as an intermediary and convince Valbuena to deal directly with the blackmailers. Instead, Valbuena informed the police. After he refused to conduct the negotiations himself, investigators had the idea of setting a trap for the sex tape holders.

The filing of preliminary charges against Benzema led French soccer officials to leave him out of their squad for last year’s European Championship – which was staged in France – in the interests of team harmony and avoiding media intrusion.

FOLLOW LIVE – Canada vs. Costa Rica highlights Group A night

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP
By Nicholas MendolaJul 11, 2017, 6:48 PM EDT

Canada and Costa Rica duke it out for control of the 2017 Gold Cup’s Group A on Tuesday in Houston.

The Canucks nearly threw away a 3-0 lead to French Guiana in the group stage opener but ultimately won 4-2 thanks to electrifying teenager Alphonso Davies’ second-half brace.

Costa Rica could only find a goal against Honduras, and Marco Urena’s 39th minute marker was solid but didn’t inspire further confidence of Los Ticos status as potential tournament winners.

The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff will be followed up by Honduras’ match against French Guiana.

Pair of Premier League keepers leave for home countries

Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 11, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT

Leicester City’s Ron-Robert Zieler and Crystal Palace’s Steve Mandanda are heading back to where they play their international ball.

Zieler, 28, made 13 appearances for Leicester after coming over from Hannover 96 last year. He’ll head back to Germany to join Stuttgart, home of USMNT winger Julian Green, for the club’s Bundesliga return.

Zieler signed with Manchester United as a 16-year-old, but did not appear with the club.

As for Mandanda, he’s headed back to Marseille. The 32-year-old backstop made 441 appearances for Marseille and earned 24 caps for France before heading to Palace last season.

Mandanda missed six months for Palace with a knee injury and finished his lone PL season with nine starts which included three wins and two draws.

Zieler’s return to the Bundesliga makes sense with Kasper Schmeichel sticking around the King Power Stadium, but we have to wonder whether things may’ve went differently for Mandanda had he not done his knee after nine-straight starts for the Eagles. Oh well, he’ll have to settle for a return to a club where he’s a club legend.