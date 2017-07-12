More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Analyzing the contenders in Chelsea’s hunt for a star striker

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 12, 2017, 11:39 AM EDT

With Diego Costa‘s Chelsea future seemingly non existent, who will Antonio Conte turn to for goals this season?

The Chelsea boss has to first offload Costa, which is proving problematic given the striker only wants to re-join Atletico Madrid and their current transfer ban is making his departure complex.

One thing which is easy to understand is that Conte wants Costa out and the sooner the 28-year-old Spaniard departs, the sooner his replacement can arrive.

After losing out on Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United, Conte has seen his options diminish when it comes to signing a new striker to spearhead Chelsea’s quest for success in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

Below is a look a the contenders to replace Costa, with all five players linked with a move to Chelsea over recent weeks (or in Alvaro Morata’s case, many months).

Alvaro Morata (Real Madrid) – Transfer value, $103 million
With James Rodriguez leaving Real Madrid for Bayern Munich on a two-year loan deal, it appears Morata may well stay with the reigning European champs after all. Chelsea, and Conte, have been long-time admirers of Morata and the Spanish international is about to enter his prime. If he stays at Real Madrid he will still be behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Karem Benzema and Gareth Bale in the pecking order, but Zinedine Zidane appears to want to play the 24-year-old more. If he doesn’t, perhaps this deal happens later in August but Chelsea will surely want their main man to be in place by the start of the season on Aug. 11. Real’s valuation is another stumbling block.

Andrea Belotti (Torino) – Transfer value, $114 million
He has become an oft mentioned target for both Man United and Chelsea during the summer window and the Italian forward has had two impressive seasons for Torino, scoring 38 goals in 70 Serie A games. “The Rooster” possess a powerful shot, is a clinical finisher and is quick off the mark. He is everything a modern forward should be, hence why clubs around Europe are willing to pay big money to sign him. That said, Torino are holding out for $114 million and that doesn’t seem likely. Belotti is just 23 years old and has never played in European competition, but he does have four goals in nine games for the Italian national team.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) – Transfer value, $80 million
Reports state that Dortmund are willing to let the 28-year-old leave for $80 million this summer and he could be just the man Chelsea need. The price is high, but Aubameyang has pedigree in the UCL and he led the Bundesliga in goals last season nwith 31 from 32 games. He can run the channels, lead the line and is good in the air. The Gabon striker would appear to be the perfect fit for what Chelsea need and he’s used to playing in a fluid front three from his time at Dortmund. If Chelsea can get the fee down to $70 million, then surely he will be their first choice to replace Costa.

Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) – Transfer value, $60 million
Palace aren’t willing to sell Benteke this summer but with Everton and Chelsea reportedly interested, could a bid of over $60 million twist their arm? Benteke, 26, scored 17 goals in a struggling Palace side last season and his pedigree as a clinical finisher is clear for all to see. Benteke’s arrival may not wow the Chelsea faithful, but if Conte is looking for a pure finisher who can hold the ball up and be a menace in the air, Benteke is your man.

Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) – Transfer value, $15 million
A bit out of left field, but there’s definite interest in Llorente from Chelsea with Conte working with him at Juventus in the past. Llorente scored 15 goals in a poor Swansea side last season and despite his broken arm, which means he’ll likely miss the start of the season, the Spanish veteran (32) has plenty to offer. Signing Llorente would mean Conte backs Michy Batshuayi to be his main striker next season and that seems unlikely given the lack of playing time for the Belgian last season.

Quick look at the other options: Even though Alexis Sanchez would be perfect, it’s unlikely Arsenal will sell him to a London and Premier League rival, and the same could be said for Olivier Giroud. Daniel Sturridge would be an intriguing buy, but after his tumultuous spell at Chelsea in the past a return seems unlikely. Mauro Icardi from Inter Milan is a poacher but the Argentine would cost big bucks from Inter Milan and another cheap but potentially solid option is Mexico’s Javier Hernandez with his contract at Bayer Leverkusen said to have a release clause of less than $18 million.

Dani Alves signs for PSG to leave Man City scrambling

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 12, 2017, 11:02 AM EDT

Dani Alves will line up for Paris Saint-Germain for the next two seasons as the Brazilian defender chose PSG over Manchester City.

[ MORE: Ozil urges Sanchez to stay ]

After agreeing to terminate his contract at Juventus everyone believed Alves, 34, was set to join his former boss Pep Guardiola at City.

On Wednesday he signed for PSG on a two-year deal and will be part of Les Parisiens squad for their U.S tour this summer as they play AS Roma in Denver on July 18, Tottenham in Orlando on July 22 and Juventus in Miami on July 26.

Speaking about his move to PSG, Alves revealed why he chose the French club as he wants to help Unai Emery’s side succeed in the UCL.

“There’s a very interesting project in Paris. I have friends here, I’m a man who loves challenges,” Alves said. “I’ve had the pleasure of winning the Champions League three times and I want to bring my experience here… Our goal is to win the Champions League.”

Alves was reportedly offered $308,000 per week by PSG which is double what Man City offered the Brazilian international right back.

It is also believed that Alves was told he’d be City’s second-choice right back, which suggests that City are confident of landing Kyle Walker from Tottenham Hotspur because right now they don’t have a right back after releasing both Pablo Zabaleta and Bacary Sagna.

The former Barcelona and Sevilla right back was a revelation at Juve last season with his marauding runs causing countless problems for opponents as Juve did the Italian double and lost to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final.

At PSG Alves will have to compete with Serge Aurier and Thomas Meunier but it’s unlikely he will be anything but an influential figure in their starting lineup.

City have missed out an experienced right back who has been a serial winner throughout his career. Alves won six La Liga titles and five Copa del Rey trophies during his time in La Liga with Sevilla and Barcelona, plus he won the Europa League, UCL three times and added two more trophies at Juve last season. For Brazil he remains a key figure and now PSG, rather than Man City, will benefit from his vast experience.

Mesut Ozil urges Alexis Sanchez to stay at Arsenal

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 12, 2017, 10:25 AM EDT

The message is clear from one Arsenal star to another: stay.

Mesut Ozil has been speaking about Alexis Sanchez as both of Arsenal’s star men have less than 12 months left on their current contracts and their future’s at the north London club continue to be the source of constant speculation.

With Arsene Wenger stating on Tuesday that he believes Sanchez will stay at Arsenal, Ozil’s comments seem to have proved that nobody knows what is going on with the future of the Chilean star who scored 24 goals and assisted 10 more last season in the Premier League.

Ozil said he will think more about his own future when Arsenal return to London from their preseason tour of Australia and the Far East, but when talking to the media at the launch of their new third-kit, the German international was a lot more open about Sanchez’s future.

“I hope Alexis stays but I do not know what the status is to be perfectly honest. I value him a lot as a player and he is very well suited to the game Arsenal play,” Ozil said. “From a personal view I would really appreciate it if he stays. However, it’s the players decision after all and there’s not much more I can comment on that.

“It would hit the team quite hard if he left, because he’s a player who always delivers. It would be a setback to winning the title but in the end it’s the players decision.”

Ozil’s Arsenal and Germany teammate, Per Mertesacker, believes Sanchez will be playing for the Gunners. Yeah, definitely,” was the answer Arsenal’s skipper gave when asked if Sanchez would be alongside him for his final year as a player before he retires next summer to take charge of the Gunners’ academy.

In short, nobody at Arsenal knows what the heck is going on with Sanchez’s future.

There is a scenario where Sanchez and Ozil will spend the next six months negotiating behind-the-scenes and both may still play for Arsenal but instead wait to see how the 2017-18 season unfolds. If the Gunners look like they will be at least back in the top four around January time, then we could see them sign a new deal and all of these delays will be forgotten.

Yet the players, and their agents, know they longer they hold on the more likely it is for Arsenal to pay them the wages they’re asking for.

This is all a waiting game but Ozil wanting Sanchez to remain at the Emirates suggests he will be doing so beyond this season and he’s desperate for Sanchez to do the same.

Bruce Arena promises plenty of changes for USMNT

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 12, 2017, 9:32 AM EDT

Bruce Arena will rotate his U.S. national team squad for their second group game at the 2017 Gold Cup.

[ MORE: All of PST’s USMNT coverage ]

The USMNT face Martinique in Tampa, Florida on Wednesday and after a 1-1 draw with Panama to open up Gold Cup play last weekend, Arena will make wholesale changes to his starting lineup.

Arena confirmed he will “make several changes and get a look at some other players” for the clash where he hopes to first see a victory, but then an improved displayed from the disjointed performance against high-pressing Panama.

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash with Martinique, who sit atop Group B following a deserved 2-0 win against Nicaragua in their Gold Cup opener, Arena had the following to say via MLSsoccer.com.

“Obviously, we’re playing three games in a week with travel and difficult conditions and heat and humidity,” Arena said. “We also want to see some other players, which is a key focus of this roster and tournament. All of that plus what Martinique does will mean we’ll make some changes.”

This is what we all expected.

Arena is using the Gold Cup to run the rule over plenty of his younger players and fringe squad members ahead of the key World Cup qualifiers in September where the USMNT could clinch a spot at the 2018 World Cup.

For the most part 15 or so players are locked in for Russia next summer, should the U.S. qualify, and the rest of the player pool are fighting for eight spots.

This tournament will be invaluable for Arena to give some players one final chance to impress him before the World Cup qualifiers in September and October where he will lean heavily on the USMNT’s European contingent.

Martinique will be no pushovers as their rapid counterattacks proved for Nicaragua, but the U.S. should ease to victory whoever is out on the pitch. Arena knows that and he’s right to experiment.

PHOTOS: Arsenal unveil new third jersey for 2017-18 season

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 12, 2017, 8:34 AM EDT

Arsenal’s new third kit is slick. Fact.

[ MORE: New PL jerseys for 2017-18

The Gunners unveiled their third jersey for the 2017-18 season in Sydney, Australia where they are currently on their preseason tour.

Check out the photos below as Alexis Sanchez was used heavily in the promotional material for the new jersey despite not being on Arsenal’s tour.

The Chilean forward has been given extra time off after playing at the 2017 Confederations Cup for Chile and although he has yet to sign a new contract (have you heard, he only has 12 months left on his current Arsenal deal…) some Gunners fans are taking his appearance in the new kit launch as yet another indicator that he will be around next season.

Anyway, here’s the new kit with a pretty fancy backdrop as the Arsenal players arrived by boat to model the new jersey in Sydney Harbor.