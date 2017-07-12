More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
FIFA whistleblower Chuck Blazer dead at 72

By Nicholas MendolaJul 12, 2017, 10:54 PM EDT

Chuck Blazer, the American soccer executive beset by controversy and illness in his final years, has died at the age of 72.

Blazer is credited with turning CONCACAF into a respected confederation, and helped start the Gold Cup, but is perhaps best known now for turning whistleblower on his FIFA compatriots when confronted with his own illegal activities.

He was given a lifetime ban from FIFA after admitting he took bribes.

Here’s what Bruce Arena had to say about Blazer after the U.S. defeated Martinique 3-2, according to the Associated Press:

“I’ve known Chuck for a lot of years. He did a lot for the sport. Sorry about all the issues regarding FIFA, but he was a good man,” U.S. national team coach Bruce Arena said. “He helped the sport in the United States.”

Morris brace saves USMNT in 3-2 win over Martinique

By Nicholas MendolaJul 12, 2017, 10:56 PM EDT

Jordan Morris snapped out of his slump in a big way, bagging his third and fourth USMNT goals in a 3-2 win over game Martinique on Wednesday in Tampa.

Kevin Parsemain and Johan Audel scored Martinique’s goals.

The USMNT joins Panama on four points atop Group B, with Martinique third with three points and Nicaragua fourth with zero.

It was not a banner night for the U.S., but at least it carried entertainment.

While the Yanks weren’t exactly troubled in the first half, they looked almost even money to give up the game’s first goal if not for Brad Guzan heroics late in the first half. Those worried about the Yanks’ depth were feeling justified.

Paul Arriola looked set to give the Yanks a 1-0 lead within minutes of halftime, only to be denied by Les Matinino backstop Kevin Olimpa.

If you had Gonzalez in the 53rd minute as the first goal against Martinique, congrats.

Arriola had another prime chance stopped, and then lashed the shot on goal that rebounded to Gonzalez for the opener.

Morris then scored a rare left-footed goal, snapping out of a slump for club and country when he turned Eric Lichaj‘s pass in front of a lethargic Olimpa. It was another play started by Arriola.

The 2-0 lead wouldn’t last long, as former Seattle Sounders man Kevin Parsemain snapped a 20-yard shot beyond Guzan, who was slow to get low.

But Morris scored a far better goal to make it 3-2, belting a shot to the left of a diving Olimpa to make it five goals in 22 minutes.

Player ratings from the USMNT’s 3-2 win over Martinique

By Nicholas MendolaJul 12, 2017, 10:55 PM EDT

It wasn’t decisive and nearly fell apart, but the United States men’s national team emerged with all three points from its second match of the 2017 Gold Cup.

Bruce Arena changed eight of his 11 starters for the match. Some thrived, some middled, and some struggled.

Starting XI

Brad Guzan — 6 — Strong first half, but needs to stop the first Martinique goal. He’s being measured against his predecessors.

Justin Morrow — 5 — Would like to see him again with the nerves out of system.

Omar Gonzalez — 7 — One of his better nights in a U.S. kit. Scored the opener in a gritty and instinctive way, and did not misplay any of his 23 passes.

Matt Hedges — 5 — Outran and out-of-position in the buildup to Martinique’s equalizer. Otherwise, just fine.

Eric Lichaj — 7 — Deserves to be in the discussion for Russia 2018, should they qualify, and proved it on Wednesday.

Cristian Roldan — 6 — A bit out of position but not overwhelmed on his debut. Composure wasn’t a problem, but performance was.

Kellyn Acosta (Off 62′) — 6 — He remains a big part of the USMNT’s future, but it’s hard to say he’s built on a strong performance against Ghana.

Paul Arriola (Off 73′) — 7 — Was missing the requisite finish but has made a definite argument to get more looks from Arena.

Gyasi Zardes — 5 — Gets credit for an assist on Morris’s second, but his industry was betrayed by his touch more often than not.

Juan Agudelo (Off 86′) — 6 — Brighter than his compatriots in the first half, his work out left in the second was significant.

Jordan Morris — 8 — His dogged work was rewarded with a pair of goals in a performance which will hopefully snap him out of a long funk for club and country.

Subs

Alejandro Bedoya (On 62′) — 6 — Helped set up second goal.

Chris Pontius (On 73′) — 6 — Not a bad shift.

Dax McCarty (On 86′) — N/A

Incredible Nicaragua goal quickly undone by Panama (video)

By Nicholas MendolaJul 12, 2017, 8:28 PM EDT

Free money if you already knew of Carlos Chavarria and his club Alcobendas Sport, but many more people will know his name after his exploits against Panama in the Gold Cup on Wednesday night.

That his goal for Nicaragua was quickly undone is immaterial here.

Panama came back to top Nicaragua 2-1 in Tampa, but Chavarria’s opener snapped the game to life in the 48th minute.

Ismael Diaz and Gabriel Torres bagged goals within 10 minutes to give favored Panama its lead.

FOLLOW LIVE: Eight new starters as USMNT faces Martinique

By Nicholas MendolaJul 12, 2017, 8:25 PM EDT

Bruce Arena has made eight changes to the starting lineup as the United States men’s national team looks to get an expected win over Martinique on Wednesday in Tampa.

Only Brad Guzan, Kellyn Acosta, and Omar Gonzalez remain in the starting lineup from Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Panama.

Kickoff is schedule for a little after 9 p.m. ET.

Cristian Roldan will get his first USMNT cap, while Eric Lichaj makes his long-awaited return to the fold. Justin Morrow will also debut for the Yanks.