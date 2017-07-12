More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

FIFA whistleblower Chuck Blazer dead at 72

1 Comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 12, 2017, 10:54 PM EDT

Chuck Blazer, the American soccer executive beset by controversy and illness in his final years, has died at the age of 72.

Blazer is credited with turning CONCACAF into a respected confederation, and helped start the Gold Cup, but is perhaps best known now for turning whistleblower on his FIFA compatriots when confronted with his own illegal activities.

[ MORE: USMNT 3-2 Martinique | Player ratings ]

He was given a lifetime ban from FIFA after admitting he took bribes.

Here’s what Bruce Arena had to say about Blazer after the U.S. defeated Martinique 3-2, according to the Associated Press:

“I’ve known Chuck for a lot of years. He did a lot for the sport. Sorry about all the issues regarding FIFA, but he was a good man,” U.S. national team coach Bruce Arena said. “He helped the sport in the United States.”

El Salvador slides into the Gold Cup win column vs. Curacao (video)

AP Photo/David Zalubowski
1 Comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 13, 2017, 9:59 PM EDT

Gerson Mayen and Rodolfo Zenaya scored quickfire goals to lead El Salvador to a 2-0 win over Curacao in both sides’ second match of the 2017 Gold Cup.

The three points give Los Cuscatlecos a shot at the knockout rounds, while Curacao will need an unlikely win over Mexico and help.

El Salvador failed to win a match at the 2015 Gold Cup, its first absence from the knockout rounds in three tournaments.

[ MORE: Chalobah leaves Chelsea ]

Mayen, who plays for Santa Tecla in his home country, was on the business ends of a 1-2 to give El Salvador a lead in the 21st minute.

It was 2-0 three minutes later on a counter attack, as Nacional’s Nelson Bonilla spied Zenaya’s diagonal run and the goal scorer finished with a fair bit of class.

Egyptian coach suspended as row over Qatar reaches soccer

AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama
Leave a comment
Associated PressJul 13, 2017, 8:50 PM EDT

The diplomatic row over Qatar has reached soccer.

An Egyptian coach was suspended on Thursday for refusing to give interviews to a Qatar-based television network and attempting to boycott a news conference where the network’s journalists were present. After finally giving in and agreeing to attend the news conference, the coach covered the station’s microphone with his hand to try and block the recording, the Confederation of African Football said when announcing his punishment.

[ MORE: Chalobah leaves Chelsea ]

Hossam el-Badry, coach of Egyptian club Al Ahly and a former Egypt international, was fined $10,000 by CAF and suspended for one game for the snubs aimed at the Qatar-based beIN Sports network following two games in the African Champions League.

Egypt was one of four countries alongside Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to sever ties with Qatar last month, accusing it of supporting extremist groups and funding terrorism.

Qatar, which will host soccer’s World Cup in 2022, denies the allegations.

The beIN sports channels are owned by Al Jazeera, Qatar’s flagship television network and a factor in the diplomatic standoff. The four anti-Qatar countries want, among other things, Al Jazeera to be shut down.

[ MORE: El Salvador downs Curacao ]

The African soccer body said el-Badry initially refused to attend a news conference following Al Ahly’s 2-0 loss to Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca on June 20 because of the presence of beIN sports journalists. He did eventually attend, but either put his hand over the beIN microphone while he spoke or pushed the microphone away, CAF said.

Following a game in Egypt last weekend against Cameroon’s Coton Sport, el-Badry and Al Ahly players refused all interviews with beIN. The players also boycotted the news conference.

El-Badry’s one-game ban was put on hold, provided he was not found guilty of a similar offense during the remainder of the African Champions League, CAF said. Al Ahly has qualified for the quarterfinals.

Man City, United to wear special shirts in Houston

manutd.com
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 13, 2017, 8:05 PM EDT

When Manchester City and Manchester United meet in the first Manchester Derby held outside of Europe, there will be a special gesture to their home.

Both clubs will wear jerseys with a “worker bee” logo to signify victims of the deadly blast at Manchester Arena in May. According to Manchester United, the bee has been a symbol of Manchester since the 19th century.

[ MORE: Chalobah leaves Chelsea ]

The match will be held in Houston in a week, on Thursday July 20.

The clubs will then auction off the jerseys from the game to raise money for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

From the BBC:

City chief executive Mr Soriano said: “The worker bee symbolises everything that makes Manchester such a special city and our players will wear it on their shirts with immense pride, as a demonstration of solidarity with the Manchester community.”

Ed Woodward, executive chairman of United, said the city of Manchester has shown “great strength and unity” since the attack and shown the world “how special this city really is.”

It’s a very cool gesture from both clubs, one that will certainly inspire fans to bid heavy on shirts worn by their Manchester heroes.

FOLLOW LIVE: Mexico, Jamaica headline Gold Cup doubleheader

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJul 13, 2017, 7:50 PM EDT

The Gold Cup’s Group C sees its top match of the tournament on Thursday, as Mexico and Jamaica meet at Sports Authority Field in Denver.

That’s a rematch of the 2015 Gold Cup Final, and the second match of the evening, as El Salvador and Curacao meet at 8 p.m. ET in both sides’ best chance for a win and a shot at the quarterfinals.

[ LIVE: Gold Cup scoreboard ]

Jamaica beat Curacao 2-0 in the opener, with MLS vets Romario Williams and Darren Mattocks scoring for the Reggae Boyz.

Mexico beat El Salvador 3-1 despite being level at 1 after 10 minutes of their opener. Like the United States, El Tri has brought a B team to this tournament.