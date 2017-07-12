FOLLOW LIVE: Eight new starters as USMNT faces Martinique

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Bruce Arena has made eight changes to the starting lineup as the United States men’s national team looks to get an expected win over Martinique on Wednesday in Tampa.

Only Brad Guzan, Kellyn Acosta, and Omar Gonzalez remain in the starting lineup from Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Panama.

Kickoff is schedule for a little after 9 p.m. ET.

[ LIVE: Gold Cup scoreboard ]

Cristian Roldan will get his first USMNT cap, while Eric Lichaj makes his long-awaited return to the fold. Justin Morrow will also debut for the Yanks.

