FOLLOW LIVE – Panama, USMNT aim to score big

By Nicholas MendolaJul 12, 2017, 6:05 PM EDT

The chase to avoid Mexico until the 2017 Gold Cup Final continues on Wednesday, as Panama and the United States men’s national team hope to post big wins after drawing each other on opening night.

With both sides expected to defeat Martinique, who currently leads the group, and Nicaragua, goal differential will likely determine who claims Group B.

Group B’s winner cannot meet Group C’s top dog until the July 26 final at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. Mexico is widely expected to claim Group C.

The 1-1 draw against Panama did not inspire many USMNT fans hoping for a Gold Cup run and a better impression of the national team’s depth.

Before we see how the Yanks respond to the setback, Panama will face a desperate Nicaragua who lost 2-0 to Martinique. That kickoff is 6:30 p.m. ET, while the U.S. and Martinique should kick off around 9 p.m.

Minnesota United adds Confederations Cup vet Boxall

By Nicholas MendolaJul 12, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT

Fresh off a starring role in one of the more contentious moments of the Confederations Cup, Michael Boxall is returning to the United States.

The New Zealand right back, 28, has signed a deal to join Minnesota United. A former Vancouver Whitecaps defender, Boxall played in the States in college with UC Santa Barbara.

More recently, he played for South Africa’s SuperSport United.

A 6-foot-2 defender, Boxall has 26 caps with the Kiwis and has been a key part of their World Cup qualifying. At the Confederations Cup, he was dragged down by Diego Reyes before lunging into Hector Herrera, leading to a melee.

From MNUFC.com:

“Excited to be here, I had heard a lot of positive things about the coaching staff here and that got me excited to join the club,” said Boxall. “Being involved in something from the very start and the opportunity to build something special here meant a lot. I’m very excited to get to know my teammates, the coaching staff and all the fans here in Minnesota.”

Boxall’s younger brother Niko played at Northwestern and now suits up professionally for KuPS in Finland.

Adnan Januzaj finds a new home in La Liga

By Nicholas MendolaJul 12, 2017, 4:32 PM EDT

Once one of the golden prospects in the game and the subject of a high-profile recruitment war between national teams, Adnan Januzaj is leaving Manchester United.

Januzaj is off to Real Sociedad for a reported $12.7 million.

The 22-year-old scored four goals in 35 matches before his 19th birthday, but has since struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford.

He issued the following statement on his Twitter account.

Januzaj spent loan stints at Borussia Dortmund and Sunderland, scoring just one goal in the 2015-16 League Cup.

He was last called up by Belgium in 2014, a year in which he earned six caps.

Stoke City rejects improved West Ham bid for Arnautovic

By Nicholas MendolaJul 12, 2017, 3:43 PM EDT

Adnan Januzaj finds a new home in La Liga Manchester United kick on with Perisic, Dier deals Pair of Premier League keepers leave for home countries

Another West Ham bid for Marko Arnautovic has been shot down by Stoke City.

The Press Association says West Ham offered $26 million this time, and Stoke isn’t budging when it comes to their big Austrian attacker.

That’s about $7 million more than the initial bid and $10 million more than his old release clause, which Everton attempted to trigger last summer.

West Ham’s work in the striker business has been difficult, as the Irons have not been able to land the big name they’ve so desired (with respect to previous acquisitions of Andy Carroll and Andre Ayew).

Stoke just renegotiated Arnautovic’s deal after Everton’s reported bid last summer, and Mark Hughes won’t be impressed with the forward’s attempt to bail after the first year of a four-year deal. How will this one end?

Checkatrade Trophy draw: 12 PL clubs enter competition

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 12, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT

The draw for the group stages of the Checkatrade Trophy has taken place with 12 Premier League clubs entering U-21 teams into the competition.

Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester City will all have their young talent in the competition, as 12 PL clubs who possess category one academies have decided to compete in the midweek tournament that sees teams from League One and League Two (third and fourth tiers of English soccer) also compete for the Football League Trophy.

Plenty of PL U-21 teams entered the competition last season as a trial run and now Tottenham, Man City and Newcastle have decided to join in on the fun, although Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United declined to participate.

The main aim is to try and attract bigger crowds for the lower leagues teams and also to give academy age players from PL clubs the chance to fight for a trophy and experience playing against professionals from the lower leagues which may help their development.

For the U-21 teams six of the starting 11 have to be under the age of 21, while the League One and League Two teams have to field at least five first team players in their starting XI.

Below is the draw in full for the groups with the competition regionalized to cut down on travel during the week. The group stage games will take place in August and September, with the tournament then turning into a straight knockout competition.

Checkatrade Trophy draw

Northern Section
Group A: Carlisle, Fleetwood, Morecambe, Leicester City Under-21
Group B: Accrington Blackpool, Wigan, Middlesbrough Under-21
Group C: Blackburn, Bury, Rochdale, Stoke City Under-21
Group D: Crewe, Oldham, Port Vale, Newcastle United Under-21
Group E: Coventry, Shrewsbury, Walsall, West Brom Under-21
Group F: Bradford, Chesterfield, Rotherham, Manchester City Under-21
Group G: Lincoln, Mansfield, Notts County, Everton Under-21
Group H: Doncaster, Grimsby, Scunthorpe, Sunderland Under-21

Southern Section
Group A: Charlton, Crawley, Portsmouth, Fulham Under-21
Group B: Colchester, Gillingham, Southend, Reading Under-21
Group C: Bristol Rovers, Swindon, Wycombe, West Ham Under-21
Group D: Exeter, Plymouth, Yeovil, Chelsea Under-21
Group E: Cheltenham, Forest Green, Newport, Swansea Under-21
Group F: AFC Wimbledon, Barnet, Luton, Tottenham Under-21
Group G: MK Dons, Oxford, Stevenage, Brighton Under-21
Group H: Cambridge, Northampton, Peterborough, Southampton Under-21