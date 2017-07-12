FOLLOW LIVE – Panama, USMNT aim to score big

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The chase to avoid Mexico until the 2017 Gold Cup Final continues on Wednesday, as Panama and the United States men’s national team hope to post big wins after drawing each other on opening night.

With both sides expected to defeat Martinique, who currently leads the group, and Nicaragua, goal differential will likely determine who claims Group B.

Group B’s winner cannot meet Group C’s top dog until the July 26 final at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. Mexico is widely expected to claim Group C.

The 1-1 draw against Panama did not inspire many USMNT fans hoping for a Gold Cup run and a better impression of the national team’s depth.

Before we see how the Yanks respond to the setback, Panama will face a desperate Nicaragua who lost 2-0 to Martinique. That kickoff is 6:30 p.m. ET, while the U.S. and Martinique should kick off around 9 p.m.

