Incredible Nicaragua goal quickly undone by Panama (video)

Free money if you already knew of Carlos Chavarria and his club Alcobendas Sport, but many more people will know his name after his exploits against Panama in the Gold Cup on Wednesday night.

That his goal for Nicaragua was quickly undone is immaterial here.

Panama came back to top Nicaragua 2-1 in Tampa, but Chavarria’s opener snapped the game to life in the 48th minute.

Ismael Diaz and Gabriel Torres bagged goals within 10 minutes to give favored Panama its lead.

