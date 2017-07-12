Manchester United kick on with Perisic, Dier deals

Manchester United aren’t here to mess around.

With the $96.5 million signing of Romelu Lukaku up front and $40 million addition of Victor Lindelof in central defense, Jose Mourinho has already addressed his two biggest needs in the summer transfer window.

United aren’t stopping there.

Reports suggest that deals for both Ivan Perisic and Eric Dier are being worked on by executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward with a $62 million move for Perisic close to completion but Dier is some way off arriving at Old Trafford according to the Guardian.

Mourinho is a huge admirer of Dier and although Tottenham are unwilling to sell their versatile destroyer, United are said to be offering over $64.3 million for the England international. Dier would be able to sit alongside Ander Herrera in United’s central midfield to protect the back four and although Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Juan Mata to flood forward in support of Lukaku.

On paper it seems like Dier, 23, would be a great fit for United, who are also said to be offering to double his wages to $180,000 per week. Again, Tottenham don’t want to sell and their chairman Daniel Levy is notorious for being a hard negotiator and Dier is under contract until 2021. United have been linked with other options for a new defensive midfielder with Nemanja Matic and Tiemoue Bakayoko, but Dier’s versatility is key despite the player wanting to play in holding midfield.

As for Perisic, it appears Inter aren’t budging on their $62 million valuation of the Croatian winger and they are said to want to sort out any potential deal quickly before Luciano Spalletti’s men jet off to China for the start of their preseason tour this weekend.

Perisic, 28, would offer plenty of pace and power out wide and is yet another option for Mourinho in the attacking midfield areas. He would be seen as more of a luxury buy rather than essential, but nonetheless it displays United’s spending power as they prepare for life back in the UEFA Champions League and try to mount a serious challenge for the PL title.

Both of these targets are tall, powerful players, something Mourinho loves to have and has added in abundance since arriving last summer with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Pogba, Eric Bailly, Lindelof and Lukaku coming in.

