Manchester United kick on with Perisic, Dier deals

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 12, 2017, 12:40 PM EDT

Manchester United aren’t here to mess around.

With the $96.5 million signing of Romelu Lukaku up front and $40 million addition of Victor Lindelof in central defense, Jose Mourinho has already addressed his two biggest needs in the summer transfer window.

United aren’t stopping there.

Reports suggest that deals for both Ivan Perisic and Eric Dier are being worked on by executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward with a $62 million move for Perisic close to completion but Dier is some way off arriving at Old Trafford according to the Guardian.

Mourinho is a huge admirer of Dier and although Tottenham are unwilling to sell their versatile destroyer, United are said to be offering over $64.3 million for the England international. Dier would be able to sit alongside Ander Herrera in United’s central midfield to protect the back four and although Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Juan Mata to flood forward in support of Lukaku.

On paper it seems like Dier, 23, would be a great fit for United, who are also said to be offering to double his wages to $180,000 per week. Again, Tottenham don’t want to sell and their chairman Daniel Levy is notorious for being a hard negotiator and Dier is under contract until 2021. United have been linked with other options for a new defensive midfielder with Nemanja Matic and Tiemoue Bakayoko, but Dier’s versatility is key despite the player wanting to play in holding midfield.

As for Perisic, it appears Inter aren’t budging on their $62 million valuation of the Croatian winger and they are said to want to sort out any potential deal quickly before Luciano Spalletti’s men jet off to China for the start of their preseason tour this weekend.

Perisic, 28, would offer plenty of pace and power out wide and is yet another option for Mourinho in the attacking midfield areas. He would be seen as more of a luxury buy rather than essential, but nonetheless it displays United’s spending power as they prepare for life back in the UEFA Champions League and try to mount a serious challenge for the PL title.

Both of these targets are tall, powerful players, something Mourinho loves to have and has added in abundance since arriving last summer with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Pogba, Eric Bailly, Lindelof and Lukaku coming in.

Vitolo to join Atletico in 2018 after stint with Las Palmas

Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 12, 2017, 6:46 PM EDT

MADRID (AP) Atletico Madrid says Spain forward Victor “Vitolo” Machin has agreed to join the club when its ban on new players ends in January.

Until then, Atletico says Vitolo will leave current club Sevilla and play the first half of the upcoming season at his boyhood club in the Canary Islands, Las Palmas.

The unorthodox agreement is Atletico’s way of getting around the FIFA-imposed ban from registering new players until 2018 for having broken rules regarding the transfer of underage players.

Atletico says that the 27-year-old Vitolo has agreed to a contract that will keep him at the club from 2018 until June 2022.

Vitolo helped Sevilla win three Europa League titles from 2014-16 and has been capped 11 times by Spain. He came up through Las Palmas’ youth program before joining Sevilla in 2013.

FOLLOW LIVE – Panama, USMNT aim to score big

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
By Nicholas MendolaJul 12, 2017, 6:05 PM EDT

The chase to avoid Mexico until the 2017 Gold Cup Final continues on Wednesday, as Panama and the United States men’s national team hope to post big wins after drawing each other on opening night.

With both sides expected to defeat Martinique, who currently leads the group, and Nicaragua, goal differential will likely determine who claims Group B.

Group B’s winner cannot meet Group C’s top dog until the July 26 final at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. Mexico is widely expected to claim Group C.

The 1-1 draw against Panama did not inspire many USMNT fans hoping for a Gold Cup run and a better impression of the national team’s depth.

Before we see how the Yanks respond to the setback, Panama will face a desperate Nicaragua who lost 2-0 to Martinique. That kickoff is 6:30 p.m. ET, while the U.S. and Martinique should kick off around 9 p.m.

Minnesota United adds Confederations Cup vet Boxall

Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 12, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT

Fresh off a starring role in one of the more contentious moments of the Confederations Cup, Michael Boxall is returning to the United States.

The New Zealand right back, 28, has signed a deal to join Minnesota United. A former Vancouver Whitecaps defender, Boxall played in the States in college with UC Santa Barbara.

More recently, he played for South Africa’s SuperSport United.

A 6-foot-2 defender, Boxall has 26 caps with the Kiwis and has been a key part of their World Cup qualifying. At the Confederations Cup, he was dragged down by Diego Reyes before lunging into Hector Herrera, leading to a melee.

From MNUFC.com:

“Excited to be here, I had heard a lot of positive things about the coaching staff here and that got me excited to join the club,” said Boxall. “Being involved in something from the very start and the opportunity to build something special here meant a lot. I’m very excited to get to know my teammates, the coaching staff and all the fans here in Minnesota.”

Boxall’s younger brother Niko played at Northwestern and now suits up professionally for KuPS in Finland.

Adnan Januzaj finds a new home in La Liga

ANDREW YATES/AFP/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 12, 2017, 4:32 PM EDT

Once one of the golden prospects in the game and the subject of a high-profile recruitment war between national teams, Adnan Januzaj is leaving Manchester United.

Januzaj is off to Real Sociedad for a reported $12.7 million.

The 22-year-old scored four goals in 35 matches before his 19th birthday, but has since struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford.

He issued the following statement on his Twitter account.

Januzaj spent loan stints at Borussia Dortmund and Sunderland, scoring just one goal in the 2015-16 League Cup.

He was last called up by Belgium in 2014, a year in which he earned six caps.