Mesut Ozil urges Sanchez to stay with him at Arsenal

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 12, 2017, 10:25 AM EDT

The message is clear from one Arsenal star to another: stay.

Mesut Ozil has been speaking about Alexis Sanchez as both of Arsenal’s star men have less than 12 months left on their current contracts and their future’s at the north London club continue to be the source of constant speculation.

With Arsene Wenger stating on Tuesday that he believes Sanchez will stay at Arsenal, Ozil’s comments seem to have proved that nobody knows what is going on with the future of the Chilean star who scored 24 goals and assisted 10 more last season in the Premier League.

Ozil also said his “preference is to stay” with the Gunners but will think more about his own future when Arsenal return to London from their preseason tour of Australia and the Far East

Whn talking to the media at the launch of their new third-kit, the German international was a lot more open about Sanchez’s future.

“I hope Alexis stays but I do not know what the status is to be perfectly honest. I value him a lot as a player and he is very well suited to the game Arsenal play,” Ozil said. “From a personal view I would really appreciate it if he stays. However, it’s the players decision after all and there’s not much more I can comment on that.

“It would hit the team quite hard if he left, because he’s a player who always delivers. It would be a setback to winning the title but in the end it’s the players decision.”

Ozil’s Arsenal and Germany teammate, Per Mertesacker, believes Sanchez will be playing for the Gunners. Yeah, definitely,” was the answer Arsenal’s skipper gave when asked if Sanchez would be alongside him for his final year as a player before he retires next summer to take charge of the Gunners’ academy.

In short, nobody at Arsenal knows what the heck is going on with Sanchez’s future.

There is a scenario where Sanchez and Ozil will spend the next six months negotiating behind-the-scenes and both may still play for Arsenal but instead wait to see how the 2017-18 season unfolds. If the Gunners look like they will be at least back in the top four around January time, then we could see them sign a new deal and all of these delays will be forgotten.

Yet the players, and their agents, know they longer they hold on the more likely it is for Arsenal to pay them the wages they’re asking for.

This is all a waiting game but Ozil wanting Sanchez to remain at the Emirates suggests he will be doing so beyond this season and he’s desperate for Sanchez to do the same.

Vitolo to join Atletico in 2018 after stint with Las Palmas

Associated PressJul 12, 2017, 6:46 PM EDT

MADRID (AP) Atletico Madrid says Spain forward Victor “Vitolo” Machin has agreed to join the club when its ban on new players ends in January.

Until then, Atletico says Vitolo will leave current club Sevilla and play the first half of the upcoming season at his boyhood club in the Canary Islands, Las Palmas.

The unorthodox agreement is Atletico’s way of getting around the FIFA-imposed ban from registering new players until 2018 for having broken rules regarding the transfer of underage players.

Atletico says that the 27-year-old Vitolo has agreed to a contract that will keep him at the club from 2018 until June 2022.

Vitolo helped Sevilla win three Europa League titles from 2014-16 and has been capped 11 times by Spain. He came up through Las Palmas’ youth program before joining Sevilla in 2013.

FOLLOW LIVE – Panama, USMNT aim to score big

By Nicholas MendolaJul 12, 2017, 6:05 PM EDT

The chase to avoid Mexico until the 2017 Gold Cup Final continues on Wednesday, as Panama and the United States men’s national team hope to post big wins after drawing each other on opening night.

With both sides expected to defeat Martinique, who currently leads the group, and Nicaragua, goal differential will likely determine who claims Group B.

Group B’s winner cannot meet Group C’s top dog until the July 26 final at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. Mexico is widely expected to claim Group C.

The 1-1 draw against Panama did not inspire many USMNT fans hoping for a Gold Cup run and a better impression of the national team’s depth.

Before we see how the Yanks respond to the setback, Panama will face a desperate Nicaragua who lost 2-0 to Martinique. That kickoff is 6:30 p.m. ET, while the U.S. and Martinique should kick off around 9 p.m.

Minnesota United adds Confederations Cup vet Boxall

By Nicholas MendolaJul 12, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT

Fresh off a starring role in one of the more contentious moments of the Confederations Cup, Michael Boxall is returning to the United States.

The New Zealand right back, 28, has signed a deal to join Minnesota United. A former Vancouver Whitecaps defender, Boxall played in the States in college with UC Santa Barbara.

More recently, he played for South Africa’s SuperSport United.

A 6-foot-2 defender, Boxall has 26 caps with the Kiwis and has been a key part of their World Cup qualifying. At the Confederations Cup, he was dragged down by Diego Reyes before lunging into Hector Herrera, leading to a melee.

From MNUFC.com:

“Excited to be here, I had heard a lot of positive things about the coaching staff here and that got me excited to join the club,” said Boxall. “Being involved in something from the very start and the opportunity to build something special here meant a lot. I’m very excited to get to know my teammates, the coaching staff and all the fans here in Minnesota.”

Boxall’s younger brother Niko played at Northwestern and now suits up professionally for KuPS in Finland.

Adnan Januzaj finds a new home in La Liga

By Nicholas MendolaJul 12, 2017, 4:32 PM EDT

Once one of the golden prospects in the game and the subject of a high-profile recruitment war between national teams, Adnan Januzaj is leaving Manchester United.

Januzaj is off to Real Sociedad for a reported $12.7 million.

The 22-year-old scored four goals in 35 matches before his 19th birthday, but has since struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford.

He issued the following statement on his Twitter account.

Januzaj spent loan stints at Borussia Dortmund and Sunderland, scoring just one goal in the 2015-16 League Cup.

He was last called up by Belgium in 2014, a year in which he earned six caps.