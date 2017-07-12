Morris brace saves USMNT in 3-2 win over Martinique

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Jordan Morris snapped out of his slump in a big way, bagging his third and fourth USMNT goals in a 3-2 win over game Martinique on Wednesday in Tampa.

Kevin Parsemain and Johan Audel scored Martinique’s goals.

The USMNT joins Panama on four points atop Group B, with Martinique third with three points and Nicaragua fourth with zero.

It was not a banner night for the U.S., but at least it carried entertainment.

[ MORE: USMNT player ratings ]

While the Yanks weren’t exactly troubled in the first half, they looked almost even money to give up the game’s first goal if not for Brad Guzan heroics late in the first half. Those worried about the Yanks’ depth were feeling justified.

Paul Arriola looked set to give the Yanks a 1-0 lead within minutes of halftime, only to be denied by Les Matinino backstop Kevin Olimpa.

If you had Gonzalez in the 53rd minute as the first goal against Martinique, congrats.

Arriola had another prime chance stopped, and then lashed the shot on goal that rebounded to Gonzalez for the opener.

[ MORE: Nicaragua 1-2 Panama ]

Morris then scored a rare left-footed goal, snapping out of a slump for club and country when he turned Eric Lichaj‘s pass in front of a lethargic Olimpa. It was another play started by Arriola.

The 2-0 lead wouldn’t last long, as former Seattle Sounders man Kevin Parsemain snapped a 20-yard shot beyond Guzan, who was slow to get low.

But Morris scored a far better goal to make it 3-2, belting a shot to the left of a diving Olimpa to make it five goals in 22 minutes.

