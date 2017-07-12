PHOTOS: Arsenal unveil new third jersey for 2017-18 season

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Arsenal’s new third kit is slick. Fact.

[ MORE: New PL jerseys for 2017-18 ]

The Gunners unveiled their third jersey for the 2017-18 season in Sydney, Australia where they are currently on their preseason tour.

Check out the photos below as Alexis Sanchez was used heavily in the promotional material for the new jersey despite not being on Arsenal’s tour.

The Chilean forward has been given extra time off after playing at the 2017 Confederations Cup for Chile and although he has yet to sign a new contract (have you heard, he only has 12 months left on his current Arsenal deal…) some Gunners fans are taking his appearance in the new kit launch as yet another indicator that he will be around next season.

Anyway, here’s the new kit with a pretty fancy backdrop as the Arsenal players arrived by boat to model the new jersey in Sydney Harbor.

Presenting our new @pumafootball third kit for 2017/18. Get yours here 👉 https://t.co/6GJKSvMYYT pic.twitter.com/vA3q7Kk5hq — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 12, 2017

