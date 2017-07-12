Report: AS Roma contacts Mahrez’s agent

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Last week, Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare said the club had yet to receive a bid for want-away attacker Riyad Mahrez and it seems that is about to change.

Sky Sports Italy reports that AS Roma has reached out to Mahrez’s representation in the hopes of luring the Algerian star to the Stadio Olimpico.

Roma finished second in Serie A last season, four points shy of Juventus in the scudetto race. Their 90 goals scored was second in the league by 13 goals (Napoli led the way with 94).

I Lupi has already added Maxime Gonalons and Hector Moreno this offseason.

Mahrez would be an ideal fit for Serie A and would still get the Champions League experience he desires. If Roma can meet his wages, it seems like a probable destination for him.

