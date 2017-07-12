Report: AS Roma contacts Mahrez’s agent

Last week, Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare said the club had yet to receive a bid for want-away attacker Riyad Mahrez and it seems that is about to change.
Sky Sports Italy reports that AS Roma has reached out to Mahrez’s representation in the hopes of luring the Algerian star to the Stadio Olimpico.
Roma finished second in Serie A last season, four points shy of Juventus in the scudetto race. Their 90 goals scored was second in the league by 13 goals (Napoli led the way with 94).
I Lupi has already added Maxime Gonalons and Hector Moreno this offseason.
Mahrez would be an ideal fit for Serie A and would still get the Champions League experience he desires. If Roma can meet his wages, it seems like a probable destination for him.
Free money if you already knew of Carlos Chavarria and his club Alcobendas Sport, but many more people will know his name after his exploits against Panama in the Gold Cup on Wednesday night.
That his goal for Nicaragua was quickly undone is immaterial here.
Panama came back to top Nicaragua 2-1 in Tampa, but Chavarria’s opener snapped the game to life in the 48th minute.
Ismael Diaz and Gabriel Torres bagged goals within 10 minutes to give favored Panama its lead.
Bruce Arena has made eight changes to the starting lineup as the United States men’s national team looks to get an expected win over Martinique on Wednesday in Tampa.
Only Brad Guzan, Kellyn Acosta, and Omar Gonzalez remain in the starting lineup from Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Panama.
Kickoff is schedule for a little after 9 p.m. ET.
Cristian Roldan will get his first USMNT cap, while Eric Lichaj makes his long-awaited return to the fold. Justin Morrow will also debut for the Yanks.
MADRID (AP) Atletico Madrid says Spain forward Victor “Vitolo” Machin has agreed to join the club when its ban on new players ends in January.
Until then, Atletico says Vitolo will leave current club Sevilla and play the first half of the upcoming season at his boyhood club in the Canary Islands, Las Palmas.
The unorthodox agreement is Atletico’s way of getting around the FIFA-imposed ban from registering new players until 2018 for having broken rules regarding the transfer of underage players.
Atletico says that the 27-year-old Vitolo has agreed to a contract that will keep him at the club from 2018 until June 2022.
Vitolo helped Sevilla win three Europa League titles from 2014-16 and has been capped 11 times by Spain. He came up through Las Palmas’ youth program before joining Sevilla in 2013.
The chase to avoid Mexico until the 2017 Gold Cup Final continues on Wednesday, as Panama and the United States men’s national team hope to post big wins after drawing each other on opening night.
With both sides expected to defeat Martinique, who currently leads the group, and Nicaragua, goal differential will likely determine who claims Group B.
Group B’s winner cannot meet Group C’s top dog until the July 26 final at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. Mexico is widely expected to claim Group C.
The 1-1 draw against Panama did not inspire many USMNT fans hoping for a Gold Cup run and a better impression of the national team’s depth.
Before we see how the Yanks respond to the setback, Panama will face a desperate Nicaragua who lost 2-0 to Martinique. That kickoff is 6:30 p.m. ET, while the U.S. and Martinique should kick off around 9 p.m.