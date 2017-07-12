More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Ruben Loftus-Cheek signs for Crystal Palace on loan

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 12, 2017, 7:53 AM EDT

Another Chelsea youngster is heading away from Stamford Bridge.

[ MORE: Aubemayang to Chelsea?

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 21, will spend the 2017-18 season on loan a Crystal Palace with the powerful midfielder unable to get regular minutes for Chelsea last season.

Antonio Conte rates the England U-21 star highly, but Loftus-Cheek couldn’t break in to Chelsea’s title-winning team and the Chelsea academy product will be hoping the loan move to south London will help his development.

Speaking about his move to Selhurst Park, Loftus-Cheek believes it can give him the chance to kick his career on.

“I had the option of coming to Palace and I thought that it would be great for me,” Loftus-Cheek said. “I live not too far away, I was born in Lewisham and Palace is good club so I thought it’s a good chance to play here and be a part of the team. They have a very strong team and I’d like to be a part of that this season.”

This is Loftus-Cheek’s first loan move away from Chelsea as the academy product has made 32 appearances and scored two goals over the past three seasons for the first team. He has won two Premier League titles with Chelsea and Jose Mourinho began to put him into the team during the 2014-15 campaign, famously saying he would become a full England international.

Loftus-Cheek’s departure is the latest in a long line for a crop of talented youngsters who can’t break into Chelsea’s first team despite winnint domestic and European titles at youth level for the Blues. Nathan Ake has joined Bournemouth on a permanent deal this summer, Ola Aina has joined Hull City on loan, Tammy Abraham has moved to Swansea City on loan and Nathaniel Chalobah is also expected to head out on a season-long loan to a Premier League club.

After losing central midfielders Joe Ledley and Mathieu Flamini who both became free agents, Loftus-Cheek fills a big void in Frank De Boer‘s midfield as the Dutchman plans to give younger players a chance at Selhurst. James McArthur, Yohan Cabaye and Jason Puncheon will all compete with Loftus-Cheek for a role in central midfield.

A powerful run and slick passer, this loan move will likely make or break Loftus-Cheek’s career. He will have the chance to prove he is worthy of a regular starting spot in the Premier League and, like most of his former academy teammates at Chelsea, that will likely be outside of Stamford Bridge in the future.

PHOTOS: Arsenal unveil new third jersey for 2017-18 season

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 12, 2017, 8:34 AM EDT

Arsenal’s new third kit is slick. Fact.

[ MORE: New PL jerseys for 2017-18

The Gunners unveiled their third jersey for the 2017-18 season in Sydney, Australia where they are currently on their preseason tour.

Check out the photos below as Alexis Sanchez was used heavily in the promotional material for the new jersey despite not being on Arsenal’s tour.

The Chilean forward has been given extra time off after playing at the 2017 Confederations Cup for Chile and although he has yet to sign a new contract (have you heard, he only has 12 months left on his current Arsenal deal…) some Gunners fans are taking his appearance in the new kit launch as yet another indicator that he will be around next season.

Anyway, here’s the new kit with a pretty fancy backdrop as the Arsenal players arrived by boat to model the new jersey in Sydney Harbor.

Honduras wins as French Guiana purposely starts ineligible Malouda

AP Photo/David J. Phillip
By Nicholas MendolaJul 11, 2017, 11:13 PM EDT

MORE: 2017 Gold Cup

USMNT-Martinique preview: Win with style, now Canada 1-1 Costa Rica: MLS scorers lead to draw 16-year-old Davies scores again, Canada leads Costa Rica (video)

Honduras defeated French Guiana the moment Tuesday’s Gold Cup match kicked off, as Les Yana Dòkòs sacrificed at least a 3-0 score line in order to use an ineligible star.

CONCACAF ruled before the tournament that former French international Florent Malouda was ineligible to play in the Gold Cup, and French Guiana played along for its opening 4-2 loss to Canada.

But with its best chance for a win coming Tuesday against Honduras — Costa Rica is next — French Guiana decided to use longtime Chelsea and Lyon man Malouda and take the 3-0 loss on the table. Honduras wants to play the game because it can keep a better score line than 3-0 if the match plays out that way.

The match finished 0-0 on the field. It reads 3-0 to Honduras on the score sheet.

Section XV. A. of the Gold Cup regulations, as outlined on Fox’s broadcast, says:

Each participating member association shall select its national representative team from the best players who are nationals of its country and under its jurisdiction, and are eligible for selection in accordance with the provisions of the applicable FIFA regulations.

While the idea to put forth a better show on the international stage is laudable in some ways, the move really stings Canada and could also hurt the third place team in the other groups. The Canucks beat French Guiana 4-2, and have a plus-2 goal differential on the table. That’s one better than Costa Rica, but now Honduras and perhaps CRC will score at least 3-0 wins.

The winners and runners-up of Group B will avoid a group winner in the next round, while two of the three third-place teams will also advance. This result assures that third place in Group A will have no fewer than three points and could have as many as four.

We’d also expect some post-match or tourney punishment for French Guiana.

USMNT-Martinique preview: Win with style, now

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
By Nicholas MendolaJul 11, 2017, 9:41 PM EDT

That the United States men’s national team should win against Martinique in Wednesday’s Gold Cup match in Tampa is a near certainty, but American fans will be aiming higher than a win.

Entertainment and power will be expected from the Yanks against Les Matinino, even after CONCACAF minnows handled Nicaragua 2-0 in Nashville.

With respect to former Seattle Sounders striker Kevin Parsemain, who saw a promising MLS career stopped by injury before it began, the Americans are heavy favorites for a multiple goal win on Wednesday (even with a B team roster).

[ MORE: The 5,442-mile away day ]

It’s no given; The last Gold Cup saw the Yanks with a B Team in a much trickier group and they still flubbed their only “easy” match-up when they needed a Clint Dempsey goal to beat Haiti 1-0. Klinsmann’s men conducted their business properly in the 2013 edition, but Bob Bradley‘s bunch only beat Guadeloupe 1-0 in 2011.

So enter Bruce Arena, no stranger to the Gold Cup but certainly not too familiar with watching any team look as disjointed and uninspired as his Yanks did in a 1-1 draw with Panama on Saturday. The formation didn’t flow, the subs were largely ineffective, and the Americans will probably need to win a goal differential with Panama to win Group B.

How will Arena line up his men on Wednesday? Anything is possible. He could roll out the same unit that struggled to control the midfield against Panama, knowing that Dax McCarty and Kellyn Acosta both had off games. He could also change 7-8 starters just to make sure everyone gets a look on the Gold Cup stage, or go with an attack-heavy unit to chase goal differential.

The change from Jurgen Klinsmann was the right move, and Arena has had relative success in World Cup qualifying. But looking adequate, even with a B team, won’t be enough to inspire confidence in fans hoping for another knockout round run at the 2018 World Cup.

The U.S. wants to feel like it lives in Mexico’s neighborhood, which it should be, given its size and wealth. The Yanks should be able to be a convincing Gold Cup group winner whether it sends its Top 23 or men Nos. 15-38. It’s their move again Wednesday. Impress your backers.

Canada 1-1 Costa Rica: MLS scorers lead to draw

AP Photo/David J. Phillip
By Nicholas MendolaJul 11, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT

Octavio Zambrano has led Canada to the knockout rounds of the Gold Cup (barring something absurd).

The Canucks have four points through two games thanks to another goal from Vancouver Whitecaps 16-year-old Alphonso Davies, who gave Canada an early lead in a 1-1 draw with Los Ticos in Houston on Tuesday.

[ LIVE: Gold Cup scoreboard ]

Davies goal is here, and was canceled out by another MLS player. Francisco Calvo netted before halftime (see below), but Costa Rica could not find a way past Milan Borjan for a second time in the match.

The means a loser between French Guiana and Honduras would not be eligible to finish Top Two in the group, and only two of three third-place teams advance to the knockout rounds.