Stoke City rejects improved West Ham bid for Arnautovic

By Nicholas MendolaJul 12, 2017, 3:43 PM EDT

Another West Ham bid for Marko Arnautovic has been shot down by Stoke City.

The Press Association says West Ham offered $26 million this time, and Stoke isn’t budging when it comes to their big Austrian attacker.

That’s about $7 million more than the initial bid and $10 million more than his old release clause, which Everton attempted to trigger last summer.

West Ham’s work in the striker business has been difficult, as the Irons have not been able to land the big name they’ve so desired (with respect to previous acquisitions of Andy Carroll and Andre Ayew).

Stoke just renegotiated Arnautovic’s deal after Everton’s reported bid last summer, and Mark Hughes won’t be impressed with the forward’s attempt to bail after the first year of a four-year deal. How will this one end?

Checkatrade Trophy draw: 12 PL clubs enter competition

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 12, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT

The draw for the group stages of the Checkatrade Trophy has taken place with 12 Premier League clubs entering U-21 teams into the competition.

Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester City will all have their young talent in the competition, as 12 PL clubs who possess category one academies have decided to compete in the midweek tournament that sees teams from League One and League Two (third and fourth tiers of English soccer) also compete for the Football League Trophy.

Plenty of PL U-21 teams entered the competition last season as a trial run and now Tottenham, Man City and Newcastle have decided to join in on the fun, although Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United declined to participate.

The main aim is to try and attract bigger crowds for the lower leagues teams and also to give academy age players from PL clubs the chance to fight for a trophy and experience playing against professionals from the lower leagues which may help their development.

For the U-21 teams six of the starting 11 have to be under the age of 21, while the League One and League Two teams have to field at least five first team players in their starting XI.

Below is the draw in full for the groups with the competition regionalized to cut down on travel during the week. The group stage games will take place in August and September, with the tournament then turning into a straight knockout competition.

Checkatrade Trophy draw

Northern Section
Group A: Carlisle, Fleetwood, Morecambe, Leicester City Under-21
Group B: Accrington Blackpool, Wigan, Middlesbrough Under-21
Group C: Blackburn, Bury, Rochdale, Stoke City Under-21
Group D: Crewe, Oldham, Port Vale, Newcastle United Under-21
Group E: Coventry, Shrewsbury, Walsall, West Brom Under-21
Group F: Bradford, Chesterfield, Rotherham, Manchester City Under-21
Group G: Lincoln, Mansfield, Notts County, Everton Under-21
Group H: Doncaster, Grimsby, Scunthorpe, Sunderland Under-21

Southern Section
Group A: Charlton, Crawley, Portsmouth, Fulham Under-21
Group B: Colchester, Gillingham, Southend, Reading Under-21
Group C: Bristol Rovers, Swindon, Wycombe, West Ham Under-21
Group D: Exeter, Plymouth, Yeovil, Chelsea Under-21
Group E: Cheltenham, Forest Green, Newport, Swansea Under-21
Group F: AFC Wimbledon, Barnet, Luton, Tottenham Under-21
Group G: MK Dons, Oxford, Stevenage, Brighton Under-21
Group H: Cambridge, Northampton, Peterborough, Southampton Under-21

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Danilo to Chelsea; Walker to Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 12, 2017, 1:27 PM EDT

Manchester City appear to be putting all of their eggs in one basket when it comes to signing a new right back.

Kyle Walker, 27, is City’s main target after Pep Guardiola lost out on signing Dani Alves to Paris Saint-Germain.

A report from the Daily Mirror states a $57 million offer should arrive from City imminently as Tottenham Hotspur play hardball over the Premier League’s PFA Team of the Season right back for 2016-17. They want $65 million for Walker, per the report.

The England international was left out of Spurs’ starting lineup on numerous occasions at the end of last season as reports stated that he fell out with manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Walker’s power and pace down the right make him perfect for Guardiola’s attacking philosophy but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is a notoriously hard man to do business with.

As City prepare to fly to the U.S. for their preseason tour, Guardiola has so far made just two signings with goalkeeper Ederson arriving and attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva coming in. City badly need defensive reinforcements but everybody knows it, hence the high prices and wage demands.

Another right back is in demand and it is believed Chelsea are closing in on signing Brazilian defender Danilo from Real Madrid for $36 million.

Spanish outlet AS claims that the deal for Danilo, 25, is at an advanced stage with the clubs discussing a fee for the former Porto man.

A versatile defender, Danilo has often found himself behind Dani Carvajal in the pecking order for the right back position at Real over the past two seasons.

Chelsea have Victor Moses in a right wing-back position but Danilo would perhaps be better suited defensively for that role and Moses would then be allowed to create further forward and give Antonio Conte another attacking option.

It would be harsh for Moses, who reinvented himself in the role in Chelsea’s 2016-17 title-winning season, to be ousted from the starting lineup, but Danilo’s arrival would perhaps simply give Conte two established players in that role and then he would not have to switch Cesar Azpilicueta out from center back to right wing-back if anything happened to Moses.

Danilo would be linking up with plenty of Brazilian teammates at Chelsea if the move did go through as David Luiz, Willian, Kenedy, Wallace and Lucas Pizaon are all around, plus Chelsea’s rich heritage of getting the best out of talented Brazilians such as Oscar and Ramires could persuade the talented defender to switch Madrid for London.

Back-up goalkeeper Willy Caballero and German defender Antonio Rudiger are Chelsea’s only signings of the summer so far, as Conte has missed out on Romelu Lukaku and a move for Monaco’s holding midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko still isn’t finalized.

Manchester United kick on with Perisic, Dier deals

1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 12, 2017, 12:40 PM EDT

Manchester United aren’t here to mess around.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

With the $96.5 million signing of Romelu Lukaku up front and $40 million addition of Victor Lindelof in central defense, Jose Mourinho has already addressed his two biggest needs in the summer transfer window.

United aren’t stopping there.

Reports suggest that deals for both Ivan Perisic and Eric Dier are being worked on by executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward with a $62 million move for Perisic close to completion but Dier is some way off arriving at Old Trafford according to the Guardian.

Mourinho is a huge admirer of Dier and although Tottenham are unwilling to sell their versatile destroyer, United are said to be offering over $64.3 million for the England international. Dier would be able to sit alongside Ander Herrera in United’s central midfield to protect the back four and although Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Juan Mata to flood forward in support of Lukaku.

On paper it seems like Dier, 23, would be a great fit for United, who are also said to be offering to double his wages to $180,000 per week. Again, Tottenham don’t want to sell and their chairman Daniel Levy is notorious for being a hard negotiator and Dier is under contract until 2021. United have been linked with other options for a new defensive midfielder with Nemanja Matic and Tiemoue Bakayoko, but Dier’s versatility is key despite the player wanting to play in holding midfield.

As for Perisic, it appears Inter aren’t budging on their $62 million valuation of the Croatian winger and they are said to want to sort out any potential deal quickly before Luciano Spalletti’s men jet off to China for the start of their preseason tour this weekend.

Perisic, 28, would offer plenty of pace and power out wide and is yet another option for Mourinho in the attacking midfield areas. He would be seen as more of a luxury buy rather than essential, but nonetheless it displays United’s spending power as they prepare for life back in the UEFA Champions League and try to mount a serious challenge for the PL title.

Both of these targets are tall, powerful players, something Mourinho loves to have and has added in abundance since arriving last summer with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Pogba, Eric Bailly, Lindelof and Lukaku coming in.

Analyzing contenders in Chelsea’s hunt for star striker

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 12, 2017, 11:39 AM EDT

With Diego Costa‘s Chelsea future seemingly non existent, who will Antonio Conte turn to for goals this season?

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

The Chelsea boss has to first offload Costa, which is proving problematic given the striker only wants to re-join Atletico Madrid and their current transfer ban is making his departure complex.

One thing which is easy to understand is that Conte wants Costa out and the sooner the 28-year-old Spaniard departs, the sooner his replacement can arrive.

After losing out on Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United, Conte has seen his options diminish when it comes to signing a new striker to spearhead Chelsea’s quest for success in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

Below is a look a the contenders to replace Costa, with all five players linked with a move to Chelsea over recent weeks (or in Alvaro Morata’s case, many months).

Alvaro Morata (Real Madrid) – Transfer value, $103 million
With James Rodriguez leaving Real Madrid for Bayern Munich on a two-year loan deal, it appears Morata may well stay with the reigning European champs after all. Chelsea, and Conte, have been long-time admirers of Morata and the Spanish international is about to enter his prime. If he stays at Real Madrid he will still be behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Karem Benzema and Gareth Bale in the pecking order, but Zinedine Zidane appears to want to play the 24-year-old more. If he doesn’t, perhaps this deal happens later in August but Chelsea will surely want their main man to be in place by the start of the season on Aug. 11. Real’s valuation is another stumbling block.

Andrea Belotti (Torino) – Transfer value, $114 million
He has become an oft mentioned target for both Man United and Chelsea during the summer window and the Italian forward has had two impressive seasons for Torino, scoring 38 goals in 70 Serie A games. “The Rooster” possess a powerful shot, is a clinical finisher and is quick off the mark. He is everything a modern forward should be, hence why clubs around Europe are willing to pay big money to sign him. That said, Torino are holding out for $114 million and that doesn’t seem likely. Belotti is just 23 years old and has never played in European competition, but he does have four goals in nine games for the Italian national team.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) – Transfer value, $80 million
Reports state that Dortmund are willing to let the 28-year-old leave for $80 million this summer and he could be just the man Chelsea need. The price is high, but Aubameyang has pedigree in the UCL and he led the Bundesliga in goals last season nwith 31 from 32 games. He can run the channels, lead the line and is good in the air. The Gabon striker would appear to be the perfect fit for what Chelsea need and he’s used to playing in a fluid front three from his time at Dortmund. If Chelsea can get the fee down to $70 million, then surely he will be their first choice to replace Costa.

Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) – Transfer value, $60 million
Palace aren’t willing to sell Benteke this summer but with Everton and Chelsea reportedly interested, could a bid of over $60 million twist their arm? Benteke, 26, scored 17 goals in a struggling Palace side last season and his pedigree as a clinical finisher is clear for all to see. Benteke’s arrival may not wow the Chelsea faithful, but if Conte is looking for a pure finisher who can hold the ball up and be a menace in the air, Benteke is your man.

Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) – Transfer value, $15 million
A bit out of left field, but there’s definite interest in Llorente from Chelsea with Conte working with him at Juventus in the past. Llorente scored 15 goals in a poor Swansea side last season and despite his broken arm, which means he’ll likely miss the start of the season, the Spanish veteran (32) has plenty to offer. Signing Llorente would mean Conte backs Michy Batshuayi to be his main striker next season and that seems unlikely given the lack of playing time for the Belgian last season.

Quick look at the other options: Even though Alexis Sanchez would be perfect, it’s unlikely Arsenal will sell him to a London and Premier League rival, and the same could be said for Olivier Giroud. Daniel Sturridge would be an intriguing buy, but after his tumultuous spell at Chelsea in the past a return seems unlikely. Mauro Icardi from Inter Milan is a poacher but the Argentine would cost big bucks from Inter Milan and another cheap but potentially solid option is Mexico’s Javier Hernandez with his contract at Bayer Leverkusen said to have a release clause of less than $18 million.