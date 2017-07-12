Vitolo to join Atletico in 2018 after stint with Las Palmas

MADRID (AP) Atletico Madrid says Spain forward Victor “Vitolo” Machin has agreed to join the club when its ban on new players ends in January.
Until then, Atletico says Vitolo will leave current club Sevilla and play the first half of the upcoming season at his boyhood club in the Canary Islands, Las Palmas.
The unorthodox agreement is Atletico’s way of getting around the FIFA-imposed ban from registering new players until 2018 for having broken rules regarding the transfer of underage players.
Atletico says that the 27-year-old Vitolo has agreed to a contract that will keep him at the club from 2018 until June 2022.
Vitolo helped Sevilla win three Europa League titles from 2014-16 and has been capped 11 times by Spain. He came up through Las Palmas’ youth program before joining Sevilla in 2013.
The chase to avoid Mexico until the 2017 Gold Cup Final continues on Wednesday, as Panama and the United States men’s national team hope to post big wins after drawing each other on opening night.
With both sides expected to defeat Martinique, who currently leads the group, and Nicaragua, goal differential will likely determine who claims Group B.
Group B’s winner cannot meet Group C’s top dog until the July 26 final at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. Mexico is widely expected to claim Group C.
The 1-1 draw against Panama did not inspire many USMNT fans hoping for a Gold Cup run and a better impression of the national team’s depth.
Before we see how the Yanks respond to the setback, Panama will face a desperate Nicaragua who lost 2-0 to Martinique. That kickoff is 6:30 p.m. ET, while the U.S. and Martinique should kick off around 9 p.m.
Fresh off a starring role in one of the more contentious moments of the Confederations Cup, Michael Boxall is returning to the United States.
The New Zealand right back, 28, has signed a deal to join Minnesota United. A former Vancouver Whitecaps defender, Boxall played in the States in college with UC Santa Barbara.
More recently, he played for South Africa’s SuperSport United.
A 6-foot-2 defender, Boxall has 26 caps with the Kiwis and has been a key part of their World Cup qualifying. At the Confederations Cup, he was dragged down by Diego Reyes before lunging into Hector Herrera, leading to a melee.
From MNUFC.com:
“Excited to be here, I had heard a lot of positive things about the coaching staff here and that got me excited to join the club,” said Boxall. “Being involved in something from the very start and the opportunity to build something special here meant a lot. I’m very excited to get to know my teammates, the coaching staff and all the fans here in Minnesota.”
Boxall’s younger brother Niko played at Northwestern and now suits up professionally for KuPS in Finland.
Once one of the golden prospects in the game and the subject of a high-profile recruitment war between national teams, Adnan Januzaj is leaving Manchester United.
Januzaj is off to Real Sociedad for a reported $12.7 million.
The 22-year-old scored four goals in 35 matches before his 19th birthday, but has since struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford.
He issued the following statement on his Twitter account.
Januzaj spent loan stints at Borussia Dortmund and Sunderland, scoring just one goal in the 2015-16 League Cup.
He was last called up by Belgium in 2014, a year in which he earned six caps.
Another West Ham bid for Marko Arnautovic has been shot down by Stoke City.
The Press Association says West Ham offered $26 million this time, and Stoke isn’t budging when it comes to their big Austrian attacker.
That’s about $7 million more than the initial bid and $10 million more than his old release clause, which Everton attempted to trigger last summer.
West Ham’s work in the striker business has been difficult, as the Irons have not been able to land the big name they’ve so desired (with respect to previous acquisitions of Andy Carroll and Andre Ayew).
Stoke just renegotiated Arnautovic’s deal after Everton’s reported bid last summer, and Mark Hughes won’t be impressed with the forward’s attempt to bail after the first year of a four-year deal. How will this one end?