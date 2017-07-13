Ajax confirm player who collapsed has “serious and permanent brain damage”

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Ajax midfielder Abdelhak Nouri has suffered “serious and permanent brain damage” after collapsing in a preseason friendly last week.

Nouri, 20, collapsed due to an irregular heartbeat during a friendly game against Werder Bremen in Austria last Saturday and after doctors in Innsbruck woke him up from an induced coma the severity of his situation became clear.

The Dutch giants released the following statement on Nouri’s condition.

“Ajax are deeply saddened by the news that Appie Nouri has been diagnosed with serious and permanent brain damage. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones in this difficult time.”

Nouri played 15 times for Ajax’s first team last season with the Dutch youth international destined for big things.

The promising midfielder made his first team debut at the start of the 2016-17 season and won the Player of the Year award for Holland’s second-tier after he excelled for Jong Ajax, their storied reserve team who often produce some of the best players in Europe.

