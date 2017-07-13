Arsenal writes letter to Barcelona: Leave Bellerin be

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Arsenal has put it in writing: Barcelona cannot keep recruiting Gunners right back Hector Bellerin.

The 22-year-old came up at Barca before moving to Arsenal in 2011, and has made 114 appearances for Arsenal’s senior team in addition to a loan stint at Watford.

Bellerin was a member of the 2015-16 Premier League Team of the Season, though his follow-up season was anything but ideal.

Arsenal reportedly told Bellerin to forget about a Barcelona move earlier this summer, and took several steps to stop Bellerin’s desires cold.

Following the U-21 European Championships, Bellerin spoke to Wenger on a couple of occasions about the interest from Barca and that he would like a move but the Frenchman said that he had to stay and fulfill his contract that he had renewed a few months earlier.

Will the right back accept Arsenal’s decision?

