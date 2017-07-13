Chalobah leaves Chelsea to join Marco Silva’s Watford

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Nathaniel Chalobah tired of waiting for his breakthrough at Chelsea, and will join Marco Silva’s blossoming roster at Watford.

The London Evening Standard says the deal is for around $7 million, and that Chalobah turned down a deal to stay at Chelsea despite earning a Premier League winners’ medal for Antonio Conte last season.

The England youth international will finish his Chelsea career with just 15 appearances, all this season, despite joining the team’s youth set-up in 2005.

Chalobah, 22, had loan stints at Watford in addition to Burnley, Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough, Reading, and most recently Napoli.

Watford completed the purchases of Will Hughes and Tom Cleverley, and also signed unattached players Kiko Femenia, Daniel Bachmann, Harvey Bradbury, and Sam Howes.

He’s the sort of prospect worth the cheap sum and the project of watching whether he’ll bloom firmly planted at one club.

