Dortmund’s Sven Bender to join twin brother at Leverkusen

Associated PressJul 13, 2017, 12:35 PM EDT

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) Bayer Leverkusen is signing Sven Bender from Bundesliga rival Borussia Dortmund, reuniting the German midfielder with his twin brother Lars, who captains the club.

[ MORE: Walker, Mendy to Man City? ]

Leverkusen says the 28-year-old Bender will sign a contract through June 2021 after undergoing a medical examination.

Bender played 158 Bundesliga games for Dortmund after joining from 1860 Munich – where his brother also played – in 2009. He won the Bundesliga with Dortmund in 2011 and 2012, as well as the German Cup in 2012 and 2017.

Bender says he requested to leave in order to get more games. He made only eight appearances last season due to injury and competition for places.

Leverkusen did not give financial details. But Kicker magazine reports Leverkusen will pay around 15 million euros ($17 million) for the player, who has made seven appearances for Germany.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Giroud to Dortmund; Nainggolan to Chelsea, Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 13, 2017, 2:15 PM EDT

Olivier Giroud has admitted he is unsure if he will be an Arsenal player next season and the vultures already appear to be circling.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

The Daily Mirror reports that up to five clubs want to sign the 30-year-old striker, with Borussia Dortmund the latest to express their interest.

Are Dortmund preparing for the exit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang? Let’s wait and see, but there’s no doubt that Giroud would be a hit in the Bundesliga with his phsyical play and aerial ability perfect for a team like Dortmund who love to get the ball wide early and often, then cause havoc with crosses into the box.

Per the report Everton, West Ham, AC Milan and Marseille are all interested in signing Giroud who has been pushed further down the pecking order at Arsenal after the arrival of club-record signing Alexandre Lacazette for $64.1 million. Ironically Giroud starts ahead of Lacazette for the French national team, but it appears that won’t be the case at Arsenal.

Giroud and Lacazette both came on as second half subs in Arsenal’s 2-0 friendly win against Sydney FC in Australia on Thursday, with Lacazette scoring on his Gunners debut.

It appears increasingly likely that Giroud will be playing elsewhere this season as his five-year stay at Arsenal is coming to an end. He’s won three FA Cups and scored 98 goals in 226 games in all competitions for the Gunners but with his role a bit-part one last season, he can expect more of the same and that’s not what he needs in a World Cup year.

Radja Nainggolan could become the new Romelu Lukaku. Confused?

The Daily Mail reports that Manchester United and Chelsea are set to tussle for Nainggolan in the same way they battled it out for Lukaku and we all know how that ended up. Ah. The penny has dropped.

Nainggolan has been a long-time target for plenty of Premier League clubs and it appears United may make a move for the Belgian international with Tiemoue Bakayoko heading to Chelsea and reports stating the Blues are unwilling to sell Nemanja Matic to United and their former boss Jose Mourinho.

Reports also state that United also want to sign Eric Dier from Tottenham Hotspur, but with Spurs seemingly not keen to do that deal United may turn to 29-year-old Nainggolan.

A true terrier, the man with the blonde Mohawk has been a sensation for Roma since joining in 2014 but it is believed new Sporting Director Monchi may be willing to let him leave. Imagine Nainggolan and Ander Herrera snapping into tackles in United’s engine room? Very Mourinho-esque.

Per the report, Antonio Conte is a big fan of Nainggolan and is willing to add him along with Bakayoko as Chelsea’s boss wants more protection for his defense from his midfielders. All of this sets up an intriguing few weeks in the window as United and Chelsea continue to battle it out for the same players.

Premier League clubs begin busy preseason schedules

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 13, 2017, 1:12 PM EDT

Most of the running tests are out of the way and now managers and players are getting down to business.

[ MORE: Full PL preseason schedule ]

The preseason games ahead of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign are about to come thick and fast.

Below is a look at the games for all 20 Premier League games this weekend and next (with the results of the opening preseason games also listed for each club) with plenty of teams facing at least two games as their preparations are cranked up a few notches.

Bonus: Manchester United, Manchester City, Swansea City and Tottenham Hotspur will all play in the USA in the coming days.

Arsenal
12 July: Sydney FC 0-2 Arsenal – Recap & video
15 July v Western Sydney Wanderers, ANZ Stadium, Sydney Details
19 July v Bayern Munich (Shanghai Stadium) International Champions Cup Details
22 July v Chelsea (Bird’s Nest Stadium, Beijing) Details

Bournemouth
15 July v Estoril Praia, Stadium Municipal, Marbella Details
22 July v Portsmouth, Fratton Park, Portsmouth Details

Brighton
14 July v Fortuna Dusseldorf, Sportplatz St Ulrich, Austria Details
22 July v Crawley Town, Checkatrade.com Stadium, Crawley

Burnley
14 July v Shamrock Rovers, Tallaght Stadium, Dublin Details
22 July v Kidderminster Harriers Details
22 July v Alfreton Town Details

Chelsea
22 July v Arsenal, Bird’s Nest Stadium, Beijing Details

Crystal Palace
15 July v Maidstone United, Gallagher Stadium, Maidstone Details
19 July v Liverpool, Hong Kong Stadium, Hong Kong (PL Asia Trophy) Details
22 July v West Brom/Leicester City, Hong Kong Stadium, Hong Kong (PL Asia Trophy) Details

Everton
13 July: Gor Mahia FC 1-2 Everton – Video & recap 
19 July v FC Twente, SV De Lutte, Overijssel Details
22 July v KRC Genk, Luminus Arena, Genk Details

Huddersfield Town
12 July: Accrington Stanley 0-1 Huddersfield
16 July v Bury, Gigg Lane Details
22 July v Barnsley, Oakwell, Barnsley Details

Leicester City
19 July v West Brom, Hong Kong Stadium, Hong Kong (PL Asia Trophy) Details
22 July v Crystal Palace/Liverpool, Hong Kong Stadium, Hong Kong (PL Asia Trophy) Details

Liverpool
12 July: Tranmere Rovers 0-4 Liverpool
14 July v Wigan Athletic, DW Stadium, Wigan Details
19 July v Crystal Palace, Hong Kong Stadium, Hong Kong (PL Asia Trophy) Details
22 July v West Brom/Leicester City, Hong Kong Stadium, Hong Kong (PL Asia Trophy) Details

Manchester City
20 July v Manchester United, NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas (International Champions Cup) Details

Manchester United
15 July v LA Galaxy, Stubhub Centre, Los Angeles Details
17 July v Real Salt Lake, Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah Details
20 July v Manchester City, NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas (International Champions Cup) Details

Newcastle United
14 July v Heart of Midlothian, Tynecastle Stadium, Edinburgh Details
22 July v Preston North End, Deepdale, Preston Details

Southampton
15 July v St Gallen, Goldach, Swwitzerland
22 July v Brentford, Griffin Park, Brentford Details

Stoke City
10 July: Neuchatel Xamax 0-1 Stoke City
12 July: Young Boys Bern 2-2 Stoke City (Stoke win 3-4 on pens)
15 July v AS Monaco, Neutral venue, Martigny, Switzerland Details
22 July v Amiens, Stade de la Licorne Details

Swansea City
12 July: Barnet 1-0 Swansea City
15 July v Philadelphia Union, Philadelphia, US Details
19 July v Richmond Kickers, Richmond, US Details
22 July v North Carolina, Sahlen’s Stadium, US Details

Tottenham Hotspur
22 July v Paris Saint-Germain, Camping World Stadium, Orlando (International Champions Cup) Details

Watford
15 July v AFC Wimbledon, Cherry Red Records Stadium, Kingston Upon Thames Details
18 July v Viktoria Plzen, TBC, Austria Details
22 July v SD Eibar, TBC, Austria Details

West Bromwich Albion
19 July v Leicester City, Hong Kong Stadium, Hong Kong (PL Asia Trophy) Details
22 July v Crystal Palace/Liverpool, Hong Kong Stadium, Hong Kong (PL Asia Trophy) Details

West Ham United
No games in next 10 days, first preseason friendly on July 28
28 July v Werder Bremen, Osterwald Stadion, Schneverdingen (Betway Cup) Details

 

VIDEO: Wayne Rooney scores stunner in second Everton debut

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 13, 2017, 11:50 AM EDT

Look familiar? He’s done this a few times for Everton before…

Wayne Rooney is back on the bike for the Toffees and it took him just 34 minutes to score a stunner on his second Everton debut.

[ MORE: Rooney ready to lead Everton? ]

The 31-year-old, who signed from Manchester United on Sunday to return to his boyhood club 13 years after leaving Goodison Park for Old Trafford, scored a stunner from long-range in Everton’s friendly against Kenyan side Gor Mahia in Tanzania on Thursday.

Take a look at the video below to see Rooney bend in the beauty, his first goal back in a Toffees shirt, to put Everton 1-0 up. They eventually won the friendly 2-1 with Kieran Dowell scoring another screamer to win the game.

It’s only preseason, but goals like this will do his confidence no harm at all as the all-time leading goalscorer for Manchester United and England looks to finish his career on a high with the team he loves.

Man United named most valuable team in the world

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 13, 2017, 11:25 AM EDT

Manchester United are sitting atop the soccer world once again.

At least, in terms of financial value… Sorry, Jose, you still have quite a bit of work to do at Old Trafford on the pitch.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Off the pitch the Red Devils were named the most valuable soccer team on the planet by Forbes Magazine, as they moved ahead of Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid with Man United worth an estimated $3.69 billion.

That’s an 11 percent increase, the biggest rise in the top 10, on last year and they’re the third most valuable sports team overall.

The NFL dominated the top 50 list with 29 teams included as the Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable sports team on the planet at $4.2 billion and Major League Baseball’s New York Yankees came in second at $3.7 billion.

Below is a look at the top 10 overall sports teams with teams from the NFL, MLB, NBA and the soccer world all making the top 50 and seven soccer teams were in the top 50.

Four Premier League teams made the list with Manchester City at 35th with a value of $2.083 million, Arsenal in 43rd at $1.93 billion and Chelsea in 45th at $1.84 billion. Bayern Munich were the only other soccer team to make the top 50 at 15th with a value of $2.71 billion.

Forbes’ top 10 most valuable teams

1. Dallas Cowboys – $4.2 billion
2. New York Yankees – $3.7 billion
3. Manchester United – $3.69 billion
4. Barcelona – $3.64 billion
5. Real Madrid – $3.58 billion
6. New England Patriots – $3.4 billion
7. New York Knicks – $3.3 billion
8. New York Giants – $3.1 billion
9. San Francisco 49ers – $3 billion
10. Los Angeles Lakers – $3 billion

15. Bayern Munich – $2.71 billion
35. Manchester City – $2.083 million
43. Arsenal – $1.93 billion
45. Chelsea – $1.84 billion

