El Salvador slides into the Gold Cup win column vs. Curacao (video)

Gerson Mayen and Rodolfo Zenaya scored quickfire goals to lead El Salvador to a 2-0 win over Curacao in both sides’ second match of the 2017 Gold Cup.

The three points give Los Cuscatlecos a shot at the knockout rounds, while Curacao will need an unlikely win over Mexico and help.

El Salvador failed to win a match at the 2015 Gold Cup, its first absence from the knockout rounds in three tournaments.

Mayen, who plays for Santa Tecla in his home country, was on the business ends of a 1-2 to give El Salvador a lead in the 21st minute.

It was 2-0 three minutes later on a counter attack, as Nacional’s Nelson Bonilla spied Zenaya’s diagonal run and the goal scorer finished with a fair bit of class.

2 goals in 3 minutes for El Salvador, and this second one was pretty nice. 👌🏼 @ModeloUSA #ModeloSoccer #GoldCup2017 https://t.co/P48qLCqLFK — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 14, 2017

